Crime roundup (June 13-19)

The following charges were served on Sunday, June 13:
» Miranda Elizabeth Jackson, 35, of 1090 Hunter St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $240 secured bond.
» John Alexander Barnhill, 31, of 342 Eastwood Circle N.E., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor drunk, intoxicated and disruptive in public. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
» Joshua Alan Wiles, 35, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Angela Marina Santana, 42, of 105 Pine St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 19.
» Travis Dale Carpenter, 44, of 2621 Race Track St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $765 cash bond.
» Charles Hynson Patrick III, 35, of 6223 Old NC 18, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count each of child abuse, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, failure to appear or comply and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,282 secured bond.
» Dontarious Devonn Johnson, 32, of 202 Rockyford St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Daniel Sanders, 25, of 4168 Mineral Springs Mountain Road, Lot 1, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor trespassing, damaging or impeding a public school bus. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Danny Rand Sanders, 60, of 4168 Mineral Springs Mountain Road, Lot 1, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for July 29.
The following charges were served on Monday, June 14:
» Ashlyn Leigh Stamey, 31, of 2305 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond.
» John Harry Mueller, 34, of 3976 Causby Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $260 cash bond.
» Erica Martinez Arellano, 21, of 5225 Willie Ray Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of child abuse, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during revocation. He was cited and released.
» Roddric Kenyall Ross, 25, of 174 Beason Line, in Ellenboro, NC, was charged with one count each of felony trafficking opium or heroin, misdemeanor driving while impaired and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and released. His court date was set for July 26.
» Mark Forrest Fletcher, 23, of 4450 Burkemont Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 3.
» James Mitchell Dickinson, 29, of 1990 Coopers Loop, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond. His court date was set for July 26.
» Annie Mae Strickland, 31, of 2388 Liberty Church St., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, June 15:
» Kevin Josue Saravia, 35, of 504 Bethel Road, 104, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and displaying an expired registration. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Aug. 9.
» William Edward Wilkins, 70, of 203 S. Matthews St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, safe movement violation and driving during revocation. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for July 26.
» Vanessa Kandice Bryant Hudson, 32, of 4811 Frank Barus Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Jonathan David Huskins, 33, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released.
» Jerry Elzie Hudson Jr., 43, of 300 Bryant Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering and two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Brandy Lenore Edwards, 30, of 3900 Cook Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $750 secured bond.
» Edward William Steele, 41, of 4976 Mountain View Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Spencer Allen Rowell, 34, of 628 W. C Street, in Newton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Mary Ann Lane, 40, of 5419 Chapman Hollow, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 9.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, June 16:
» Christopher Chad Woods, 35, of 3665 31st St. Lane N.E., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Christina Nichole Brown, 35, of 111 Ora Place, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» David Alden Clark, 42, of 111 Foxfire Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property and two counts of violating a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Melissa Dawn Shook, 31, of 4199 Stonecreek Drive, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Edward Laine Jackson, 49, of 3472 Spaniel St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $300 secured bond. His court date was set for July 26.
» Trokon Teddy Guar, 30, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 2.
» Johnny Shane Biles, 47, of 2452 Arrowwood Drive, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of drugs or controlled substances in a prison or jail, felony aid & abet a larceny and misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,300 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, June 17:
» Wesley Dean Penley, 39, of 305 W. Union St. Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $11,500 secured bond.
» Jeremy Roger McKee, 48, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Daniel Jackson Hudgins, 50, of 4529 Rainhill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Victoria Eden Hennessee, 32, of 5124 Powerhouse Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for July 29.
» Devin Levi Johnson, 37, of 32 Knox Road, in Ridgecrest, NC, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Jerry Dean Bailey, 44, of 464 23rd Ave. Drive N.E., in Hickory, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Christopher Ray Pauley, 38, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Candido Maisonet Jr., 39, of Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Nathaniel Zachary Kerley, 28, of 812 Treadway Road, in Moravian Falls, NC, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond.
» Isaac Mackenzie Day, 23, of 7068 Garmon St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 9.
» Joshua Allen Jubin, 33, of 2460 Byrd Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was issued a $500 secured bond.
» Joseph Tyler Whisnant, 28, of 107 Ross St., C, in Morganton, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft, felony speeding to elude arrest, misdemeanor driving during revocation and speeding. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, June 18:
» Tayler Wayne Piercy, 18, of 112 Williams Park Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Dean Allen Oneil Jr., 29, of 1300 Burkemont Ave., Apt. B201, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 8.
» Adam Dwayne Branch, 34, of 254 N. Anderson St., in Morganton, was charged with nine misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $29,000 secured bond.
» Lorenzo Ramos Velasquez, 38, of 511 Highridge Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and open container after consuming. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold plus an additional $3,000 secured bond.
» Sandra Mace Carter, 58, of 5151 Coffey Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. She was issued a $25,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Roger Dale Austin, 69, of 2617 Dogwood St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Sammi Michelle Pollard, 46, of 1950 Roberts Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $23,000 secured bond.
» Raven Somone Thompson, 24, of 1810 Conley Road, Lot 19, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for July 29.
» Lukas Dalton Houston, 23, of 3088 Icard School Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for July 30.
The following charges were served on Saturday, June 19:
» David Martin Willis, 52, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor speeding and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 unsecured bond.
» Randall Kent Brank, 25, of 300 Ridge St., in Rutherford College, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $50,000 secured bond.
» Tabatha Jane Nicole Gilliland, 35, of 1609 Macedonia Church Loop, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. She was cited and released.
» Gavin Xavier Jay, 23, of 224 Falls St. Apt. G, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released.