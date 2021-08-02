Crime roundup (June 13-19)

» Raven Somone Thompson, 24, of 1810 Conley Road, Lot 19, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for July 29.

» Lukas Dalton Houston, 23, of 3088 Icard School Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for July 30.

The following charges were served on Saturday, June 19:

» David Martin Willis, 52, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor speeding and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 unsecured bond.

» Randall Kent Brank, 25, of 300 Ridge St., in Rutherford College, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $50,000 secured bond.

» Tabatha Jane Nicole Gilliland, 35, of 1609 Macedonia Church Loop, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. She was cited and released.

» Gavin Xavier Jay, 23, of 224 Falls St. Apt. G, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released.