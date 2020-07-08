Crime roundup (June 14-20)

Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, June 14:
» Randall Ivey Kincaid, 36, of 2851 Corpening Chapel Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor communicating threats and damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 8.
» Hailey Nicole Skarpalezos, 21, of 1325 Gaston Day School Road, in Gastonia, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and financial card fraud. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 3.
» Kerri Dawn Campbell, 33, of Morganton, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Jason Warren Kennedy, 36, of 1450 Washington Lane, in Catawba, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 13.
» Angela Powell Carpenter, 48, of 5346 Powerhouse Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 8. Carpenter also was charged with one count each of misdemeanor driving while impaired and possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 16.
» Chadorian Omar Cunningham, 25, of 329 Bost Road, Apt. 6f, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor speeding and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Kevin Brian Wood, 47, of 3413 Icard Dairy Barn Road, Lot 53, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor injury to personal property and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 5.
» Joshua Tylor Waycaster, 29, of 3668 Hartland Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 5.
» Brittany Ann Willis, 29, of 940 Cape Hickory Road, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver drugs or controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 27.
» Carolyn Green Riggs, 61, of 108 Colony Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a governmental officer, simple assault and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Christopher Aaron Poole, 35, of 4199 Little River Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 3.
The following charges were served on Monday, June 15:
» Christopher Richard Jones, 33, of 131 Stephens Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of impeding traffic by standing, sitting or lying upon a highway or street, second-degree trespassing, disorderly conduct, assault on a governmental officer or employee and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 10.
» Josh Dene Cole, 38, of 6600 Cara Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Christina Mae Wilson, 27, of 7302 Nolden Creek Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Tiffany Faye Seymour, 38, of 6796 Cobbs Place, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $18,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 3.
» Danny Edward Yates, 20, of 7200 Rhodhiss Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 21.
» Jerry Lee Hudson, 56, of 3129 Baptist Camp Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 10.
» Eric Aaron Bond, 46, of 300 W. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for July 29.
» Ronnie David Barnett Jr., 45, of 3168 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 cash bond.
» Curston Shay Graybeal, 29, of 2437 Peeler St., in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $75,000 secured bond.
» Cynthia Lea Hayslett, 49, of 305 W. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,160 cash bond.
» Amy Marie Shelton, 38, of 663 Green Street Loop, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for July 29.
» Joshua Michael Campbell, 33, of 500 E. Meeting St., 1/2, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and one felony count each of possession of stolen goods, possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, possession of a firearm by felon and failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $61,000 secured bond.
» Chynia Angelica Burns, 20, of 101 Gerald Road, in Morganton, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,100 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 3. Burns also was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for July 13.
» John Martin Gee, 55, of 8205 Deer Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 12.
» David Byron Garner, 60, of 275 Oscar Road, in Robbins, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing, assault on a governmental officer or employee and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 10.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, June 16:
» Ellis Richard Barnwell, 66, of 35 Hall Estates Drive, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 10.
» Seth Allen Tolbert, 29, of 1797 US 70, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny of property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 17.
» Derek Charles Causby, 37, of 517 Lail Road, in Valdese, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. Causby also was charged with misdemeanor making threatening phone calls. He was served at the Burke County jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 17. Causby also was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held on other charges. He was issued an additional $25,000 secured bond.
» Amanda Powell, 33, of 216 Ford Creek Road, in Johnson City, TN, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Amberlyn Jaide L. Cooke, 21, of 3206 Antioch Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 3.
» Sammi Michelle Pollard, 45, of 101 Walter Taylor Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony financial transaction card fraud. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, June 17:
» Amanda Chanel Burkes, 42, of 2716 Warlick Church Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for July 27.
» Cody Steven Cottrell, 23, of 1066 Park Lane Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of schedule I controlled substances and felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Rachel Vanessa Fusske, 44, of 2926 Indian Hills Ave., in Hickory, was charged with felony interfering with an electronic monitoring device. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Erica Marie Hallyburton, 26, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for July 29.
» Alexis Marie Wynn, 20, of 607 E. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for July 29.
The following charges were served on Thursday, June 18:
» Brandon Chase Benham, 31, of 1845 16th Ave. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with felony parole violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Jason Dakota Holt, 24, of 31 Gudger Road, in Candler, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, battery of an unborn child and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 1.
» Jeremy Dylan Fisher, 39, of 3732 NC 18 S., B, in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 27.
» Steven Zachariah Pritchard, 39, of 4047 Glen Powell Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 30.
» Jessica Lynne Bowen, 32, of 126 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 27.
» Enrique Mejia, 26, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 20.
» Billy Gene Martin, 33, of Morganton, was charged with three felony counts of failure to register as required by a sex offender or falsification of information. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Gregory Shane Howard, 53, of 1990 Coopers Loop, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of forgery of bank notes, forgery by uttering and obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $21,000 secured bond.
» Kimberly Michelle Farinella, 29, of 102 Glendale St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 10.
» Dusty Eugene Hicks, 36, of 279 Link Drive, in Iron Station, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Christopher Richard Jones, 33, of 131 Stephens Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 10.
The following charges were served on Friday, June 19:
» Hampton Robbie L. Chapman, 33, of 5650 Abee Farm St., in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault on a female and one count of resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus an additional $6,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 19.
» Crystal Lacole Robinson, 36, of 54 Darren Drive, in Nebo, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of larceny of property; receiving or possession of stolen goods and one count of second-degree trespassing. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for July 27.
» German Mejia Velasquez, 32, of 215-C Randolph St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail. His trial date was set for Aug. 17.
» Kenneth Lee Loftis, 34, of 862 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for July 29.
» Carla June Watts, 42, of 4730 Dysartsville Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 17.
» Daniel Joseph Chapman, 32, of 106 Greene Court, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 29.
» Thomas Martin Blaylock, 21, of 546 Buchanan St., in Erwin, TX, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 29.
» Nathaniel David Meise, 30, of 4186 Tallent Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for July 8.
» Brian Sean Odell, 54, of 305 W. Union St., Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and a trial date was set for June 29.
» Chante Nicola Davis, 31, of 3539 NC 181, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of schedule II controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 2.
» Justin Dwayne Sain, 29, of 1938 Peeler Road, in Vale, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 6.
» Chad Anthony Michaels, 29, of 4373 Homer Burns Ave., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a governmental officer or employee. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 29.
» Johnithyn Thomas J. Bristol, 26, of 2255 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, damage to personal property, second-degree trespassing and two counts of communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 7.
» Joshua Lee Mosteller, 39, of 64 Little Beagle Drive, in Nebo, was charged with failure to appear on a felony and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $45,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 29.
The following charges were served on Saturday, June 20:
» Emiya K-Ron Wooten, 21, of 107 Lytle St., in Morganton, was charged with felony armed robbery and felony first or second-degree forced burglary. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
» Teresa Ann Barnes, 41, of 2040 Old Dragstrip St., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor financial transaction card fraud. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 17.
» Eliezer Beniqueznieves, 43, of 310 Huffman St., 4, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving during revocation. He was granted a custody release and a trial date was set for Aug. 11.
» Carlos Tomas Francisco, 34, of 211 S. Anderson St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was granted a custody release and a trial date was set for Aug. 5.
» Larry Conley Fenner, 27, of 106 Melody Lane, in Lenoir, was charged with one count each of felony larceny by destroying an antitheft device, felony possession of schedule II controlled substances, misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Cody Lee Osborne, 21, of 5136 Old Creek Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Oct. 12.
