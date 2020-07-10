Crime roundup (June 21-27)

The following charges were served on Sunday, June 21:
» James Phillip Robinson, 22, of 2276 Spainhour Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, possession of schedule IV controlled substances, possession of schedule VI controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Eliezer Beniqueznieves, 43, of 310 Huffman St., 4, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming, driving during revocation and driving the wrong way on a one way street. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Samantha Jo Mull, 23, of 2585 Mount Home Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for July 29.
» Leann Nichole Saulman, 20, of 1343 Mountain Meadows Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor simple assault and child abuse. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 17.
» Caroline Aileen L. Houston, 43, of 3979 Leger Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 10.
The following charges were served on Monday, June 22:
» Justin Alexander Rudisill, 31, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 14.
» Marcus Ray Hurd, 32, of 2504 Israel Chapel Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 17.
» Sherri Renee Annas, 56, of 9554 Wilson Road, in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 29.
» Bruce Michael Crump Jr., 47, of 2490 Messer Road, in Valdese, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault on a female and injury to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 7.
» Timothy Sherrill Goode, 55, of Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 26.
» Timothy Sherrill Goode, 55, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $1,500 secured bond and his trial date was set for Aug. 3.
» Kenneth Lee Loftis, 34, of 862 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Kenneth Lee Loftis, 34, of 862 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 3.
» Meghann Meckenzie Bollinger, 29, of 2687 Mount Home Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 21.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, June 23:
» Crystal Marie Hughes, 29, of 2309 U.S. 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of heroin. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 27.
» Michael Allen Benfield, 30, of 5130 Pea Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule IV controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Tiffany Samantha Whitney, 30, of 5130 Pea Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking heroin and felony possession of schedule IV controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Stephanie Danielle Wilson, 31, of 118 Lenoir Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 29.
» Rebekah Ann Meise, 25, of 4186 Tallent Road, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 17.
» Christina Moore, 35, of 5519 Laughridge Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for July 31.
» Adontis Amaurn Mayfield, 21, of 205 Kela Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.
» Carla June Watts, 42, of 4730 Dysartsville Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 17.
» Melissa Dawn Chapman, 40, of 4727 Sourwood Circle, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag and misdemeanor larceny of property. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for July 29.
» Destiny Rose Conway, 18, of 4727 Sourwood Circle, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag and larceny of property. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for July 29.
» Tiffany Page Chapman, 21, of 4727 Sourwood Circle, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag and larceny of property. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for July 29.
» Mary Elizabeth Bryant, 26, of 131 Little Lyall Road, in Warrensville, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of child abuse, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and failure to secure passenger less than 16 years of age. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 9.
» Aaron Terrill Oneil, 30, of 112 Brackett St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, driving during revocation and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Oct. 9.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, June 24:
» Zachary Allen Church, 21, of 101 Wrighton St., B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 24.
» Jacob Raymond Clay, 31, of 500 N. Main St., in Drexel, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 27.
» Jimmy Roger York, 65, of 1579 Amherst Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 19.
» Tysaiah Claude Boston, 23, of 4032 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 24.
» Chico Lamont Bivens, 43, of 1726 Suburban Drive, Lot 24, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 12.
» Milton Scott Clay, 28, of 114 Bethel St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor simple assault and domestic disturbance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 14.
» Justin Christopher Hill, 38, of 68 Sigmon Road, in Fletcher, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and speeding over 15 mph over the posted limit. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Oct. 12.
The following charges were served on Thursday, June 25:
» Tory Jerome Benjamin, 22, of 306 Center St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 14.
» Riley Paul Moses, 32, of 719 Carbon City Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 14.
» Joshua David Adams, 36, of 1810 Conley Road, Lot 24, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor hit and run with property damage. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Billy Ray Swink, 33, of 2698 Antioch Road, 14, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 27.
» Jennifer Anne White, 43, of Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,750 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 3.
» Scottie Wayne Hudgins, 39, of 1388 Lakeview Acres Drive, in Valdese, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of domestic criminal trespassing and injury to real property. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 14.
» Katheryn Brooke Nightengale, 38, of 200 Conley St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of child abuse, failure to stop for light and siren, reckless driving to endanger and stoplight violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Jason Vernon Yoder, 43, of 4186 Gaines St., in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of attempt breaking or entering and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 23.
» Tyler Scott Elmore, 21, of 105 Fat Ave. N.E., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 22.
» Joshua Lee Elmore, 22, of 105 Fat Ave. N.E., in Valdese, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 22.
» Clarence James Seaton Jr., 41, of 315 Golf Course Road, 1001, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for July 29.
» Joshua Harris Stafford, 34, of 4418 Epley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Nov. 16.
» Christy June Robinson, 45, of 107 Ross St., A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for Nov. 16.
The following charges were served on Friday, June 26:
» Talia Brienne Michaux, 29, of 200 Rockyford St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for July 9.
» Eric Eugene Holland, 56, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus an additional $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 9.
» Robert Douglas Wilson, 51, of 660 Settlemyre Road, in Drexel, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 31.
» Sarah Audra Ibrahim, 26, of 414 N. Main St., in Drexel, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Rodney Allen Carter, 52, of 1231 Conley Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 23.
» Brittany Michelle Hall, 22, of 701 E. Meeting St., 1/2, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Gay Deyton Pakacki, 57, of 1192 Watermill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 20.
» Helen Andora Turner, 42, of 122 Habitat Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to return rental property with purchase option. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Nicholas Edward Burkhardt, 33, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Travis Lejuan D. Williams, 46, of 1201 S. Sterling St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for July 30.
» Christy June Wagoner, 45, of 3976 Causby Drive, Lot 16, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 21.
» Bailey Colleen Presnell, 23, of 2641 Old Blue Ridge Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony flee or elude arrest with a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 27.
The following charges were served on Saturday, June 27:
» Kay Martin Ford, 64, of 1530 Cube Drive, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 17.
» Leslie Ann Bumgarner, 45, of 5186 Willie Ray Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 26.
» Brett Laurence Anderson, 50, of 5739 Watson Price Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for July 27.
» Kyle Glennis White, 25, of 8093 Old N.C. 10, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Pedro Francisco Miguel, 22, of 115 Ridge St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and assault on a child under 12 years of age. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Jack C. Faria, 70, of 470 Passaic Ave., in Nutley, NJ, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming and hit and run involving property damage. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 4.
