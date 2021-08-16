Crime roundup (June 27-July 3)

» Joshua Walter Canady, 37, of 1307 Providence Mill Road, in Shelby, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

» Marcos Rodolfo Gonzalez, 38, of 102 Ross St., B, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $31,000 secured bond and served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges.

» Kenneth Ray Harrison, 49, of 1105 Lutz St. S.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 26.

» Brandy Dawn Coffey, 36, of 307 Kela Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $454 cash bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 16.

» Tekyha Monique Corpening, 27, of 321 Morehead St. Ext., in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor breaking or entering. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond.