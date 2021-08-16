Crime roundup (June 27-July 3)

The following charges were served on Sunday, June 27:
» Kelly Rae Schreiber, 33, of 4696 Log Hollow Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $53,000 secured bond.
» James Kody Peters, 26, of 3585 NC 18 S. in Morganton, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $24,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 9.
» Julie Elizabeth McKinney, 27, of 1147 JV Parker Drive, in Hickory, was charged with felony larceny of a firearm and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 9.
» Justin Alexander Rudisill, 32, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 12.
» Charles Lee Reed, 41, of 811 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,545.30 cash bond.
» Thomas Charlie Billings, 37, of 2887 Sycamore Court, in Granite Falls, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order and assault on a female. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released.
The following charges were served on Monday, June 28:
» Katlyn Nicole Stewart, 32, of 541 Altapass Church Of God Road, in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her court date was set for Aug. 9.
» Frank Anthony Elliot, 39, of 2524 Harding Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and felony speeding to elude arrest. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Andrea Blaj, 33, of 816 3rd Ave. Drive S.E., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of heroin, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $30,000 secured bond.
» Daniel Christopher Hanna, 37, of 619 Linville St., in Glen Alpine, was charged with felony attempted larceny of property, felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle and misdemeanor assault and battery. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Hunter Lee Strother, 19, of 3535 East Homestead Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» William Antjuan Hardy, 42, of 531 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Jonathan David Huskins, 33, of Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 30.
» Derrick Allen Booker, 55, of 201 Hopewell Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,656.66 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, June 29:
» Elbert Lee Hensley, 45, of 7561 Virginia Ridge, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony breaking or entering, misdemeanor breaking or entering and three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $31,000 secured bond.
» John Wayne Doster Jr., 25, of 420 Highway 70 S.E., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 9.
» Robert Dean Speagle, 51, of 7741 Rhodhiss Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Justin Thomas Mays, 32, of 3884 Berry Creek Circle, in Granite Falls, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Tony Allen Tomlinson, 56, of 2065 Brittains Hollar, in Hickory, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Samuel Lee Bair, 48, of 5917 Neil Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,200 secured bond.
» Ryan Andrew Gotthold Kelley, 26, of 1208 E. Hudson Blvd., in Gastonia, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Tonya Sue Davis, 30, of 1086 Highway 70 E., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Christopher Alan Pruett, 37, of 2665 Mill Race Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $314 cash bond.
» Cody Allen Lowman, 30, of 6078 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony taking indecent liberties with children and felony soliciting a child to commit a sex act by computer or electronic device. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Brett Kaitlin Raines, 29, of 3385 Hankins Road, in Marion, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Vance Edward Hinson Jr., 27, of 5964 Jenkins Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, June 30:
» William Ray Strickland, 34, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, larceny of property and damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Chante Nicola Davis, 32, of 2969 Orchid Lane, A, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50 cash bond.
» Michael William McNeill, 55, of 5809 Hubert Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Monica Renee Earp, 46, of 926 N.E. Meadowood Drive, 32, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released. Her court date was set for Sept. 13.
» Amanda Chanel Burkes, 43, of 1031 Iron Circle, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Scottie Lee Hall, 49, of 4301 Berry School Ave., in Valdese, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault with a deadly weapon and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Darius Edward Connelly, 32, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Kenneth Lee Loftis, 35, of 862 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 16.
» Dana Lynn Black, 54, of 4919 Dysartsville Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, July 1:
» Jamie Eugene Scronce, 33, of 204 Hillcrest Ave., in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, assault and battery and first-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Randy Lee Teague, 20, of 7095 Wandering Place, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of hit and run, displaying a fictitious or altered card or tag, expired registration card or tag and reckless driving wanton disregard. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released.
» Joshua Walter Canady, 37, of 1307 Providence Mill Road, in Shelby, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Marcos Rodolfo Gonzalez, 38, of 102 Ross St., B, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $31,000 secured bond and served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges.
» Kenneth Ray Harrison, 49, of 1105 Lutz St. S.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 26.
» Brandy Dawn Coffey, 36, of 307 Kela Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $454 cash bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 16.
» Tekyha Monique Corpening, 27, of 321 Morehead St. Ext., in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor breaking or entering. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond.
» Ricki Lee Lackey, 63, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $17,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, July 2:
» Neal Joseph Brown, 31, of 145 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Jackie Laws Oneil, 50, of 303 E. Main St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Sept. 8.
» Courtney Leigh Morgan, 29, of 145 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Tylor Waycaster, 30, of 3668 Hartland Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Dale Jason West, 57, of 305 W. Union St. Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Aug. 23.
» Debra Ann Meise, 58, of 112 William Parks Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Joseph Angel Lozado, 44, of 5018 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Tammy Carol Blevins, 53, of 141 Alpine St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $350 secured bond.
» Joshua James Hampton, 32, of 3413 Icard Dairy Barn Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
» Dwayne Junior Marley, 49, of 121 Fashion Ave., in Valdese, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor communicating threats and injury to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Van Martin Edwards, 32, of 5557 Manley Clark Road, Lot 20, in Morganton, was charged with felony taking indecent liberties with a child. He was issued a $20,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Ronnie David Barnett Jr., 46, of 3168 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $115 cash bond.
» Endea Gayle Adams, 22, of 5792 Kaylas Ridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released.
» Elias Juan-Pascual, 23, of 108 Taylor St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a fraudulent form of identification and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Pedro Alonzo Juan, 18, of 607 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a fraudulent form of identification and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, July 3:
» Rosalinda Rodriguez, 21, of 202 Jefferson St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor hit and run with property damage and driving while impaired. She was granted a custody release and her court date was set for Oct. 18.
» Kyle Austin Sanderfer, 29, of 3685 Owens Mountain Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 cash bond.
» Naneir Juanita Warren, 24, of 6076 Yosemite Drive, in Cincinnati, OH, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and open container after consuming. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Sept. 20.
» Shakera Martia Hawkins, 29, of 530 Wheeler St. N.W., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 9.
» Dezarae Lyn Merritt, 30, of 2539 4th Ave. S.W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $6,000 secured bond and served at the Burke County Jail where she was being held pending other charges.
» William David Benfield, 48, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of breaking or entering and damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Charlisa Terelle Kincaid, 51, of 1699 Whippoorwill Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $24,000 secured bond.
» Britney Nicole Cantrell, 27, of 3128 Ed Bowman St., in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 9.
» Joe Louis Martinez Jr., 37, of 1921 Wall St., 6, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony probation violation, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $31,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 16.