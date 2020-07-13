Crime roundup (June 28-July 4)

Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, June 28:
» Paula Mae Collins, 45, of 315 Lutz St. S.W., Apt. 1, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 17.
» Christina Renee Trimmer, 42, of 107 Hoyle St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 4.
» Benjamin Earl Johnson, 47, of 306 Valdese Drive, in Drexel, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 3.
» Roy Edward Brittain Jr., 48, of 3210 Berea Church Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 3.
» Makayla Elizabeth Montieth, 23, of 66 Howard Lane, in Taylorsville, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 15.
The following charges were served on Monday, June 29:
» Stacy Gwyn Mayfield, 38, of 108 Dogwood Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for July 10.
» Shadrick Deon Hines, 39, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail. His trial date was set for Aug. 10.
» Gretta Garee Maltba, 48, of 8847 Spring Meadow Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 3.
» Jonathon Taylor Goforth, 36, of 3131 9th Street Drive N.E., Unit 56, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Kimberly Margaret A. Woodard, 35, of 1632 Kennedy Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 28.
» Trey Alexander M. Ingram, 30, of 4289 Berry School Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 25.
» Dylan Ty Webb, 24, of 2992 Hartland Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 17.
» Wang Lee Vang, 54, of 2671 Old Blue Ridge Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 27.
» Dustin Scott Caldwell, 37, of Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation and felony interfering with an electronic monitoring device. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Dylan Andrea Rhyne, 35, of 1665 Harmony Grove Road, in Marion, was charged with felony larceny of a firearm. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, June 30:
» Roger Dennis Denton, 62, of 119 Berry St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor drunk, intoxicated and disruptive. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 14.
» John Randolph Howell, 51, of 1934 Wortman St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for July 13.
» Chante Nicola Davis, 31, of Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 29.
» Tonya Lynn Rector, 49, of 2745 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Heather Adrian Tesiero, 41, of 1845 16th Ave. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 20.
» Stacy Rene Rubb, 53, of 8201 Teague Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 17.
» Kyle Austin Sanderfer, 28, of 3685 Owens Mountain Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 16.
» Misty Ellen Sweeney, 35, of 2620 Ridgecreek Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Chante Nicola Davis, 31, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury. She was served at the Burke County Jail where she was being held pending other charges. She was issued an additional $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 13.
» Billy Forrest Buchanan, 42, of 1321 Airport Rhodhiss Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 14.
» Sanford Gary Clark, 65, of 3570 Hartland Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 3.
» Lee Caldwell Collett, 22, of 209 Falls St., E, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Michael Roam Bass, 30, of 138-C Benjamin Drive, in Lexington, SC, was charged with felony possession of heroin. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 27.
» Jeffrey Dennis Stone, 65, of 109 Grandview Ave., in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Rebekah Ann Meise, 25, of 4186 Tallent Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 10.
» Joshua David Adams, 36, of 1810 Conley Road, Lot 24, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 20.
» Willard Brandon Watson, 37, of 2374 Genes Loop, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 14.
» Darren Keith Colvin, 54, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a schedule III controlled substance. He was cited and released.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, July 1:
» William Isaiah Loftis, 20, of 483 Bryant Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for July 30.
» Jimmy Roger York, 65, of 1579 Amherst Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for July 30.
» Basilio Alberto Ramirez-Nolasco, 31, of 109 Ridge St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming and no operator’s license. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 4.
The following charges were served on Thursday, July 2:
» Nicholas Sean Turner, 31, of 4481 Mount Hebron Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 4.
» Jeffery Print McGalliard, 38, of 4208 North Center St., in Hickory, was charged with two felony counts of possession of schedule VI controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of larceny by trick and possession of schedule II, III, IV controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $16,000 secured bond.
» Kelly Alexandra Saulmon, 31, of 3975 Sol Mull St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of cocaine. She was issued a $3,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 10.
» Jennifer Faye Putnam, 31, of 997 Bethel Ridge Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for July 30.
» Kathy Putnam Byrd, 53, of 997 Bethel Ridge Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor larceny. She was issued a $3,000 secured bond and released.
» Douglas Ellis Edwards, 63, of 3916 Mountain View Circle, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for July 30.
» Cynthia Lynn Patton, 51, of 3900 Cook Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for July 31.
» Khyran Rasaan Littlejohn, 24, of 201 Patton St., H, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking. He was issued a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 31.
The following charges were served on Friday, July 3:
» Moreno Virgilio Calderon, 22, of 9130 Cooksville Road, in Vale, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Ashley Price, 37, of 413 Vance St., 19, in Lenoir, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Stacy Rene Rubb, 53, of 8201 Teague Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 17.
» Christopher Adam Rice, 29, of 2596 Rose Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $75 cash bond and released.
» Perla Ajanel Hernandez, 26, of 203 Kirk St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for July 30.
» Christy Leanne Anderson, 51, of 5266 Powerhouse Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for July 30.
» Terri Anderson Bourne, 55, of 5741 Watson Price Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for July 30.
» Anthony James McCullough, 38, of 363 Summers Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 22.
» Brandon Chase Davis, 19, of 754 Southwest Blvd., in Newton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was granted a custody release.
The following charges were served on Saturday, July 4:
» Crystal Harlan Ruiz, 36, of 4636 Homestead Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and assault by pointing a gun. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Carlos Enrique Chavez-Lopez, 24, of 208 Bristol St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and no operator’s license. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Oct. 9.
» Daniel Alexander Smith, 64, of 109 Herron St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Aug. 13.
» David James Hedrick, 49, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor littering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $300 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 30.
» Johnny David Johnson, 49, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for July 30.
» Michael Brenton Leonard, 51, of 1362 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 31.
» Pamela Carswell, 52, of 8702 N.C. 126, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 31.
