Crime roundup (June 6-12)

» Neal Ray Hildebran, 55, of 7162 Hildebran Mountain Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

The following charges were served on Tuesday, June 8:

» Mandy Elisa Austin, 44, of 324 Becker Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $17,000 secured bond.

» Jonah Andrew Rutherford, 22, of 100 Simpson Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.

» John Lafayette McGraw, 58, of 5155 Panhandle Circle, in Matthews, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.

» Darryl Hughes, 59, of 2309 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $750 secured bond.