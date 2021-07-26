Crime roundup (June 6-12)

The following charges were served on Sunday, June 6:
» Sarah Brooke Weedman, 26, of 5814 Nations Ford Road, in Charlotte, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. She was granted a custody release.
» Kristen Faith Wiles, 32, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Wanda Darnell Bollinger, 53, of 5285 Hayes Waters Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. She was granted a custody release.
The following charges were served on Monday, June 7:
» Gary Wayne Minton III, 21, of 1026 19th St. S.E., in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of damage to real property, assault on a governmental officer, resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 7.
» Johny Lee, 33, of Morganton, was charged with felony common law robbery and misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $80,000 secured bond.
» William Avery Laws, 43, of 8961 Bowman Lowman Ave., in Hickory, was charged with six misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
» Gayle Duckworth Bollinger, 57, of 4100 Nick Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. She was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Aug. 12.
» Kenneth Eugene Bollinger, 60, of 4100 Nick Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Aug. 12.
» Violet Dessie Foster, 31, of 717 Amherst Road, Lot 17, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. She was granted a custody release and her court date was set for Aug. 16.
» Class Alexander Colon, 21, of 2331 Hill Drive, Apt. 34d, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor driving without an operator’s license. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 10.
» Douglas Hermen Saunders, 35, of 412 West D St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 2.
» Neal Ray Hildebran, 55, of 7162 Hildebran Mountain Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, June 8:
» Mandy Elisa Austin, 44, of 324 Becker Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $17,000 secured bond.
» Jonah Andrew Rutherford, 22, of 100 Simpson Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» John Lafayette McGraw, 58, of 5155 Panhandle Circle, in Matthews, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.
» Darryl Hughes, 59, of 2309 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $750 secured bond.
» Debbie Elaine Brown, 63, of 1271 Brown Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing, larceny and assault on a child under 12 years of age. She was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for July 22.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, June 9:
» Darryl Andrew Conley, 60, of 510 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for Oct. 4.
» Thomas Edward Avery, 39, of 103 Knowles Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for July 26.
» Diana Dumont, 42, of 9555 View Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Erick Axel Rojas, 21, of 130 Ball Lane, in Marion, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released.
» James Earl Moses, 46, of 3390 NC 181, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor out of county warrants. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Eric Eugene Taylor, 37, of 3510 33rd St. Drive N.E., in Hickory, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest and one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving to endanger, speeding and failure to heed light or siren. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Michele Dawn Dumont, 46, of 1064 Eastover Drive, in Conover, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Cayla Mechelle Byrd, 25, of 3700 Leger Road, 1, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, June 10:
» Douglas Hermen Saunders, 35, of 412 West D St., in Morganton, was charged with three counts of felony probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
» Naome Patrice Carpenter, 38, of 6923 US 64, in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering and three counts of felony larceny; possession or receiving goods from a construction site. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for July 26.
» Christopher Thomas Carpenter, 44, of 954 Airport Rhodhiss Road, in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault and battery, second-degree trespassing, first-degree trespassing and probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, June 11:
» Codarious Blake Moore, 31, of 151 Stonebridge Drive, B, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for July 19.
» Johnny Marco Bristol, 53, of 145 Stonebridge Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of injury to personal property, communicating threats and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold plus an additional $700 cash bond. His court date was set for July 30.
» Britney Nicole Cantrell, 27, of 3128 Ed Bowman St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 10.
» Heather Michelle Cooper, 29, of 122 Ross St., in Morganton, was charged with felony common law robbery, felony possession of stolen goods and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $10,000 secured bond.
» James Robert Hughes, 37, of 2309 70 W, 01, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was set for July 26.
» Rodney Howard Sanders, 56, of 1531 Royce St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Beverly Denise Freeman, 35, of 1670 Bentbrook Drive, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for July 19.
» Dallas Junior Benfield, 40, of 5686 Mount Olive Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun, stalking and cyberstalking and one felony count each of possession of schedule II controlled substances and possession of controlled substances in a prison or jail. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold plus an additional $50,000 secured bond.
» Sarah Martin Carpenter, 45, of 5831 Kaylas Ridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, June 12:
» Danny Vang, 36, of 4059 10th Ave. Drive S.W., in Hickory, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,250 secured bond.
» April Michelle Richardson, 50, of 4628 Amber Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Abigail Moody, 29, of 2144 Satterwhite Circle, in Granite Falls, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was issued a $15,000 secured bond and released.
» Joseph Lamont Wilder Sr., 49, of 1726 Suburban Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Demario Dontrell Garvin, 33, of 3368 Laws St., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Aug. 12.
» April Michelle Richardson, 50, of 4628 Amber Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. She was granted a custody release and her court date was set for Sept. 20.