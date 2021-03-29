Crime roundup (March 14-20)

The following charges were served on Sunday, March 14:
» Brent Nicholas Webb, 30, of 6253 Bollinger Loop, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 1.
» Cristal Michelle Jackson, 48, of 2138 Hunterwood Drive, in Hickory, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 12.
» Logan Parker, 28, of 8641 Parker Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Tomas Juan Miguel, 27, of 201 Regan St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, driving during revocation and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 10.
» Stacey Oakes Moretz, 50, of 600 N. Terrace Place, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,000 secured bond.
» John Harrison Ollis, 43, of 1771 Rollins Drive, in Catawba, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 12.
» Matthew Thomas Welborn, 29, of 600 N. Terrace Place, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $110 cash bond.
» Tracey Parrish Smith, 48, of 107 Edgewood Ave., 11, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
The following charges were served on Monday, March 15:
» Horace Lamar Morton, 42, of 3919 Dysartsville Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of schedule II controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possess an altered or improper special ID card. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Sean Patrick Hughes, 23, of 4660 Cindy Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for April 13.
» Victor Castil Hernandez, 41, of 426 Vance St. S.W., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $3,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for April 19.
» Darrel Landis Bentley, 61, of 4306 Belmont Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and assault inflicting serious injury. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» April Annette Wiseman, 36, of 413 Hidden Forest Drive, in Marion, was charged with five misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,400 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 12.
» Kourtney Lynn Ash, 32, of 3771 Church Hill Lane, in Maiden, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny by trick and larceny by changing price tag. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for April 29.
» Deborah Lynn Morgan, 51, of 1319 Carbon City Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,365 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 7.
» John Timothy Mullis, 52, of 107 Ross St., in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Tiffany Rachelle Burnette, 29, of 36 Flounder Circle, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
» Derrick Allen Booker, 55, of 201 Hopewell Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for April 12.
» Joshua Adrain Ewart, 35, of 61 Katie Lane, in Taylorsville, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for April 12.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, March 16:
» Frankie James Coleman Jr., 49, of 506 Fourth St. Place S.W., in Hildebran, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering and larceny of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Stephanie Renee Benfield, 26, of 2124 Coffey Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for April 1.
» Steven Brandon Williams, 36, of 141 Frank Allman Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second degree trespassing. He was issued a $700 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for April 15.
» Angela Frye Johnston, 46, of 6000 Hubert Park Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for April 1.
» Joshua Phillip Steffey, 38, of 319 Morehead Street Ext., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance on a jail premise and misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $16,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 19.
» Lucas William Smith, 19, of 7158 Oak Ridge Church Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of felony manufacturing a methamphetamine lab, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 6.
» Wilfredo Enrique Luago, 44, of 614 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Tommy Lee Mashburn, 29, of 101 Woodsway Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Cody Wayne Ramseur, 31, of 5272 Bob Farr Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for April 8.
» Jamiroquai Jaki Bristol, 23, of 4950 Calico Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for April 12.
» Melissa Maria Hollifield, 37, of 500 Park Ave., D, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $2,500 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for April 19.
» Christopher James Towery, 20, of 116 Waightstill St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 23.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, March 17:
» Brandon Andrew Perry, 35, of Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony failure to appear, misdemeanor failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 12.
» Terrance Bradlee Thompson, 41, of 1559 Lemon Tree Lane, in Morganton, was charged with three out of county misdemeanor warrants. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Elijah Daniel Reese, 33, of 218 Coulter St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Calvin Steven Parker, 40, of 3929 Berry Road, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» John Harry Mueller, 34, of 3632 Ridge Court, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 cash bond plus an additional $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 22.
» Kenneth Paul Jones Jr., 46, of 5442 Country Valley Road, in Hickory, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Tracey Diane Teague, 28, of 8231 Tom Smith Ave., B, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances and felony possession of schedule III controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Judy Hutchinson Butler, 61, of 3201 River Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for April 29.
» Tekyha Monique Corpening, 27, of 321 Morehead Street Ext., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 23.
» Jacob Joseph Mueller, 29, of 321 Morehead Street Ext., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Markus Levar Connelly, 39, of 308 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 29.
» Byron Darius Elrod, 31, of 101 70 E., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $4,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for April 19.
The following charges were served on Thursday, March 18:
» Emily Jane Clawson, 28, of 1711 Poplar St. N.W., Apt. 3, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Devin Jerome Powell, 31, of 4409 Garland Johnson Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for May 7.
» Jose Manuel Ajqui-Toj, 23, of 60 Lamplighter Lane, Lot 2, in Marion, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, no operator’s license and hit and run involving property damage. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for June 18.
» Domonic Constantine Williams, 39, of 2261 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, March 19:
» William Gary Phillip Reid, 26, of 8201 Teague Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Allan Robert Wells III, 27, of 4715 Homestead Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor assault on a female and stalking. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Joshua Clayton Anthony, 35, of 700 Salem Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to work after paid. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for April 16.
» Rodney Howard Sanders, 55, of 1531 Royce St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Angel Gillespie, 19, of 2590 Willowtree Church Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 16.
» Travis Michael Coble, 30, of 6th St. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Victor Francisco Alcon, 36, of 607 E. Meeting St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for April 16.
» Amy Catherine King, 53, of 715 Carbon City Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor damage to personal property and driving during revocation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 10.
» Joseph Ryan Fleming, 22, of 475 Bryant Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $4,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for April 9.
» Kristen Faith Wiles, 32, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 17.
» Miranda Elizabeth Jackson, 35, of 401 Lenoir Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 15.
» Milton Scott Clay, 28, of 114 Bethel St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 9.
» Spencer Allen Rowell, 33, of WC St., 628, in Newton, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 23.
» Andres Marroquin Miguel, 56, of 102 North St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and possess or consume an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Aug. 2.
The following charges were served on Saturday, March 20:
» Caitlyn Rayna Ledford, 24, of 8842 Spring Meadow Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 16.
» Wilmer Perez-Lopez, 23, of 722 W. Union St., Apt. E, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and a stoplight violation. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for June 7.
» Larry Arden Riffle, 38, of 3257 Idlewild Acres, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Barry Lenn White, 33, of 2805 R&R White Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for April 16.
» Brooke Nicole Silvers, 22, of 2034 Keys St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for May 24.