Crime roundup (March 14-20)

The following charges were served on Saturday, March 20:

» Caitlyn Rayna Ledford, 24, of 8842 Spring Meadow Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 16.

» Wilmer Perez-Lopez, 23, of 722 W. Union St., Apt. E, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and a stoplight violation. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for June 7.

» Larry Arden Riffle, 38, of 3257 Idlewild Acres, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

» Barry Lenn White, 33, of 2805 R&R White Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for April 16.

» Brooke Nicole Silvers, 22, of 2034 Keys St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for May 24.