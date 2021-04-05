Crime roundup (March 21-27)

» Misty Dawn Krueger, 43, of 3472 Spaniel St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $200 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 16.

» Josie Madison Kuyendall, 19, of 5106 Yancey Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with an out of county warrant. She was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond.

» Brandon James Moody, 40, of 1890 NC 18-US 64, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for May 13.

» Heather Michelle Watson, 30, of Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 23.

» Arlyn Bagge, 48, of 414 London St., in Glen Alpine, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 14.