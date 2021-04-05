Crime roundup (March 21-27)

The following charges were served on Sunday, March 21:
» Bethany Lauren Thompson, 31, of 161 Adams St., in Rutherford College, was charged with misdemeanor injury to real property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 10.
» Jairi Ramirez Matias, 21, of 612 Salem Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for May 24.
» Michael Glanville, 50, of 302 W. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances and one count each of felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, misdemeanor larceny of property and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
» Leann Nichole Saulman, 21, of 4450 Burkemont Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony larceny by destroying antitheft device, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Michelle Hicks Yirin, 41, of 174 Jerry Road, in Forest City, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for April 22.
» Ashlyn Leigh Stamey, 31, of 2305 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 5.
» Dallas Junior Benfield, 40, of 5283 Hayes Waters Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for April 30.
The following charges were served on Monday, March 22:
» Violet Nichole Hamby, 37, of 3185 Ward Green St., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance and violation of registration provisions. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for June 11.
» Dustin Ray Benge, 39, of 3555 Annas St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating a school attendance law. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 26.
» Shannon Dawn Houser, 47, of 3555 Annas St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for April 29.
» Andrew Tiresay Dula, 51, of 119 Calvary Place N.W., Apt. 11, in Lenoir, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail. His trial date was set for May 3.
» Elmer Ramirez Rafel, 18, of 108 Greenbriar Lane, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering and one misdemeanor count each of damage to personal property and consuming an alcoholic beverage under the age of 21. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Linda Nicole Gladden, 31, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for April 26.
» Terry Lee Burns Jr., 32, of 3401 Brandon Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 29.
» Jordan Davidson Burns, 29, of 3135 Litty Lane, in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 29.
» Matthew Cordarro English, 32, of 3305 Junior Fox Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for April 26.
» Tekyha Monique Corpening, 27, of 321 Morehead Street Ext., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for April 29.
» Erica Monta Kincaid, 35, of 1699 Whippoorwill Lane, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 29.
» Stephanie Denise Brown, 31, of 1262 Oak Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for April 29.
» Charles Allen Slemp, 56, of 310 Datson Lane, in Mountain City, TN, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 29.
» Juana Matias, 44, of 2676 Timerill Drive, Lot 109, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for April 16.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, March 23:
» Jason James Lee Sheffield, 30, of 8211 Teague Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 15.
» Brittany Lillian Stewart, 26, of 301 Salem Road, C, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Caleb McNeely, 29, of 99 Burleson Road, in Marion, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamines and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Savannah Holland Collins, 18, of 3601 Bailey St., in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances and one felony count of possession of heroin. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Charles Lee Reed, 41, of 811 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 6.
» Erica Monta Kincaid, 35, of 1699 Whippoorwill Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor non-support. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $260 cash bond.
» Jessica Marie Oxentine, 29, of 4314 Deal Road, in Claremont, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 5.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, March 24:
» Larry Nichols Jr., 64, of 8337 White Pine Circle, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Morgan Tiara Smith, 22, of 117 Jim Grady Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor permit an unlicensed drive to drive. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for April 26.
» Janice Lynn Sabourin, 39, of 1006 Old NC 18, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree trespassing. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Michael Scott Skelton, 39, of 2509 NC 18- US 64, Lot 58, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 16.
The following charges were served on Thursday, March 25:
» David Leroy Kersey Jr., 52, of E.T. Camp Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for May 3.
» Justice Renee Weaver, 25, of 811 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Rodney Bryon Greer, 54, of 254 Seminole Trail, in Elk Park, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Christopher Michael Starnes, 32, of 151 White St., in Rutherford College, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for May 28.
» William Thomas Wedzik, 54, of 2676 Timerill Drive, Lot 150, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 23.
The following charges were served on Friday, March 26:
» Misty Dawn Krueger, 43, of 3472 Spaniel St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $200 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 16.
» Josie Madison Kuyendall, 19, of 5106 Yancey Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with an out of county warrant. She was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond.
» Brandon James Moody, 40, of 1890 NC 18-US 64, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for May 13.
» Heather Michelle Watson, 30, of Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 23.
» Arlyn Bagge, 48, of 414 London St., in Glen Alpine, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 14.
» Gretchen Shaylyn Patterson, 31, of 2756 Green Haven Circle, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 20.
» Milton JD Pendley Jr., 50, of 128 William Parks Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Raelyn Shae Brown, 20, of 5173 Ponderosa Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Shawn Jeroskey Cash, 42, of 1262 Oak Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 23.
» Gregory Lee Barus, 32, of 5186 Mountain View Blvd., in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 12.
» Gretchen Shaylyn Patterson, 31, of 2756 Green Haven Circle, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and assault on handicapped person. She was served at the Burke County Jail where she was being held pending other charges. She was issued an additional $15,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 23.
» Vanessa Kansas Bryant, 32, of 109 Wrighton St., A, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 26.
» Ted McMurray Olson, 58, of 2619 Spainhour Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 19.
» Joseph Michael Hallyburton, 36, of 475 Bryant Road, Lot 12, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamines and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, March 27:
» Tanya Renee Cha, 40, of 966 Hopewell Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and reckless driving to endanger. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for May 17.
» Tory Jerome Benjamin, 23, of 924 German St. N.W., B5, in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Jodie Megan Donahue, 31, of 108 Ridge Road, in Mayodan, NC, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for April 23.
» Audrey Walker Buchanan, 52, of 118 Edgewood Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 22.
» Austin Daniel Golding, 27, of 202 Hilltop St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving during revocation. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for May 17.