Crime roundup (May 16-22)

» Brandon Riley Carswell, 31, of 119 Berry St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 6.

» Whitney Takeyla Harris, 33, of 3281 Arthur St., in Claremont, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property and second-degree trespassing. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for June 24.

The following charges were served on Friday, May 21:

» Effran Mejia Velasquez, 38, of 215 Randolph St., C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 6.

» Alex Mejia Marquin, 19, of 215 Randolph St., C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 6.

» Crystal Lynn Williams, 40, of 104 Second Ave. S.W., in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.