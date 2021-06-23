Crime roundup (May 16-22)

The following charges were served on Sunday, May 16:
» Christopher Michael Collingwood, 25, of 1026 Allman Court, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving wanton disregard and driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Aug. 16.
» Arthur Verner Sisk, 43, of 117 Lou Drive, in Gastonia, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Steven Eric Smith, 41, of 3112 High Peak Road, in Valdese, was charged with one count each of felony possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor damage to real property and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, May 17:
» Evin Elizabeth Campbell, 26, of 3900 Rose Creek Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony fraud of a financial transaction card. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Audrey Walker Buchanan, 52, of 118 Edgewood Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 28.
» Victor Baine Hartley, 49, of 1686 Union Grove Road, in Lenoir, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Christopher Alan Smith, 45, of 2074 Union Grove Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 21.
» Chase Leonard Haas, 29, of 336 Israel Chapel Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Shantel Mysteen Veit, 30, of 906 Jamestown Road, C4, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released.
» Meghann Meckenzie Bollinger, 29, of 724 W. Union St., F, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering and one misdemeanor count each of possession of stolen goods and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Jonathan David Huskins, 33, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for June 24.
» Charles Edward Galloway Jr., 39, of 107 Ross St., Trailer B, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of cyber stalking, second-degree trespassing and damage to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Norris Nelson Powell, 24, of 4570 Cobb Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for June 24.
» Leann Marie Reed, 20, of 5063 Scott Acres St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for June 24.
» Jacob Raymond Clay, 32, of 1139 Allman Court, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession schedule II controlled substances, misdemeanor failure to heed light or siren and driving during revocation. He was issued a $3,000 unsecured bond and released.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, May 18:
» Shawn Jeroskey Cash, 42, of 1262 Oak Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Dean Allen Oneil Jr., 29, of 1300 Burkemont Ave., Apt. B201, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Austin Charles Davis, 40, of 406 Pete Brittain Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 2.
» Sean Christopher Taylor, 35, of 3189 Icard Church Of God Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $228 cash bond and released.
» Chastity Lavon Washington, 46, of 147 North Hillside St., in Rutherfordton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of cyberstalking, failure to appear and probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,500 secured bond.
» Johnithyn Thomas Bristol, 27, of 1511 S. Sterling St., B, in Morganton, was charged with felony kidnapping, felony assault by strangulation and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, damage to personal property and violating a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
» Alisa Stamey Wilson, 50, of 210 Carbondale Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for June 24.
» Shannon Neil Childs, 44, of 3396 Enola Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by destroying antitheft device. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, May 19:
» Travis Montray Roseboro, 37, of 118 Walker St., B, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond.
» Melissa Ann Stubbs, 52, of 6251 Lor Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Steven Dewayne Icard Jr., 44, of 304 Highway 70 E., B, in Hildebran, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Michael Wayne Whitney Jr., 25, of 3191 Arthur Mull Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to real property and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 21.
» Anthony Edward Deyton, 38, of 1320 Jacobs Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 cash bond plus an additional $10,000 secured bond.
» Jeremy David Button Sr., 43, of 3182 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
The following charges were served on Thursday, May 20:
» Jordan Davidson Burns, 29, of 3135 Litty Lane, in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Terry Lee Burns Jr., 32, of 3135 Litty Lane, in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Kenneth Aubrey Reed, 61, of 3520 Pea Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Roger Dennis Denton, 63, of 119 Berry St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 6.
» Brandon Riley Carswell, 31, of 119 Berry St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 6.
» Whitney Takeyla Harris, 33, of 3281 Arthur St., in Claremont, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property and second-degree trespassing. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for June 24.
The following charges were served on Friday, May 21:
» Effran Mejia Velasquez, 38, of 215 Randolph St., C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 6.
» Alex Mejia Marquin, 19, of 215 Randolph St., C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 6.
» Crystal Lynn Williams, 40, of 104 Second Ave. S.W., in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Justin Thomas Mays, 32, of 3884 Berry Creek Circle, in Granite Falls, was charged with felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances, two counts of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and driving while license revoked for impaired revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Ted McMurray Olson, 58, of 2619 Spainhour Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Shannon Neil Childs, 44, of 3396 Enola Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» William Andrew Dykes III, 29, of 3678 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Hunter Lee Strother, 18, of 3535 East Homestead Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking and assault on a female. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released.
» Heather Maillette Hallyburton, 47, of 1881 Wall St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Katia Celaina Christian, 34, of 3529 Smith Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during revocation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Brandon Scott Meeks, 29, of 4287 Valley Trail, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of damage to personal property and one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats and larceny of motor vehicle parts. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Chastain Chichon Carson, 48, of 215 Erwin St., 14, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Jamila Kay Lowman, 30, of 1137 Allman Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor drunk, intoxicated and disruptive and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 28.
The following charges were served on Saturday, May 22:
» Joanne Lea Christopher, 49, of 3456 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for June 24.
» Chastity Nicole Gouge, 32, of 2429 Arrowwood Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for June 24.
» Jason Craig Splawn, 41, of 104 Springwood Drive N.E., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and a safe movement violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 28.
» Tysaiah Claude Boston, 23, of 4032 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired , speeding, carrying a concealed weapon after consuming alcohol and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was granted a custody release.