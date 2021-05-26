Crime roundup (May 2-8)

The following charges were served on Sunday, May 2:
» Shawn Dupree Corpening, 41, of 2940 Collett Ave., C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for June 14.
» Robert Dante Barner, 34, of 169 Glen Hurst Drive, in Verona, PA, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for June 7.
» Ozwald Zaldivar, 21, of 1112 Floral Drive, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Phillip Nicholas Jones, 31, of 131 Stephens Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 24.
» William Douglas Thomas, 34, of 3175 Noel Lane, in Icard, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Rafael Manuel Garza, 33, of 2501 US 64, 11, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, May 3:
» Misty Street Teague, 39, of 1300 Burkemont Ave., 201 in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $100 cash bond and released.
» Douglas Truman McCarver, 27, of 8537 Rhodhiss Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 28.
» Christina Michelle Hamby, 32, of 1552 Randhill Church Road, D18, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 3.
» Darryl Andrew Conley, 60, of 510 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor drunk, intoxicated and disruptive. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for June 4.
» Sharon Coley, 56, of 2708 Carl Freeman Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released.
» Darren Samuel Roper, 51, of 218 Coulter St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, May 4:
» Dusty Wade Moody, 33, of 5125 Crawley Dale St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Andrea Hope Voiers, 41, of 3821 Jamison Drive, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for June 3.
» Justin Marion Cook, 33, of 180 Woodlawn Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with an out of county felony warrant. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $80,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 7.
» Whitney Sierra Jenkins, 34, of 4180 Chambers Chapel Circle, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Dustin Ray Benge, 39, of 3555 Annas St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for June 18.
» Nathan Eugene Owens, 31, of 395 N.C. Highway 126, in Nebo, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 7.
» Shannon Dawn Houser, 47, of 3555 Annas St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for June 18.
» April Nicole Mosteller, 36, of 4014 Sunrise Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 27.
» Gayle Duckworth Bollinger, 57, of 4100 Nick Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for May 28.
» Markus Levar Connelly, 39, of 308 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of a firearm by felon and cruelty to animals. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond and released.
» Charles Wesley Hipps, 34, of 4321 Powerhouse Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $38,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 22.
» Samuel Rollie Kidd, 34, of 504 Bethel Road, 705, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $21,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 8.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, May 5:
» Stacey Lynn Erickson, 39, of 2903 Forest Hill Park Place, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Holly Louise Dennie, 40, of 100 2nd Ave. S.W., in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor violation a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 27.
» Brandon Eugene Brown, 33, of 1618 Union Grove Road, in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $29,000 secured bond.
» Trever Steel Suttles, 24, of 110 Brookside Lane, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 28.
» Nyasia Tylynn Patterson, 21, of 1521 Lemon Tree Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering and two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for May 28.
» Ricky Dustin Smith, 42, of 8668 Ramsey Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued an $8,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for June 18.
» Chasity Dawn Clark, 32, of 4150 Snowhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Samar El Halmoshy, 32, of 107 Catawba Trace, D, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released.
» Charles Eric Weese, 42, of 5329 Red Fox Trail, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree trespassing and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply, secretly peeping into an occupied room and violating a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus an additional $9,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 28.
The following charges were served on Thursday, May 6:
» Kenneth Darren Seegars, 51, of 2251 Hemlock Trail, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering and injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 11.
» Johnny Allen Wade Jr., 32, of 2400 Mourglea Ave. S.E., in Valdese, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering and larceny of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Tony Allen Tomlinson, 56, of 2065 Brittains Hollar, in Hickory, was charged with one count each of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony attempt larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor injury to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 21.
» Tracy Lee Cash, 40, of 301 Oak St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond.
» Travis Glenn Yelton, 41, of 3973 Winston Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Rebecca Allendria McCloud, 39, of 2613 U.S. Highway 64, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $167,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 7.
» Kayly Renee Allman, 29, of 100 Knowles Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag and larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for June 24.
The following charges were served on Friday, May 7:
» Tony Allen Tomlinson, 56, of 2065 Brittains Hollar, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and injury to personal property. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for June 18.
» Alfredo De Ramirez, 23, of 220 Morgan Drive, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for July 7.
» Douglas Ellis Edwards, 64, of 3900 Cook Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 9.
» Kenneth Aubrey Reed, 61, of 3520 Pea Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Kyle Lee Riddle, 27, of 4152 Valley Trail, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for June 8.
» Monica Renee Holman, 46, of Hickory, was charged with felony larceny. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for June 7.
» Bryan Starnes, 28, of 257 28th St. Ave. N.E., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for June 7.
» Alexander David Hopkins, 19, of 108 Greenbriar Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for June 25.
» Benjamin Shane Hilton, 30, of 2052 Hickory Blvd. S.W., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 4.
The following charges were served on Saturday, May 8:
» John Charles McMinn, 32, of 2596 Deertrack Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,327.70 cash bond. His trial date was set for June 18.
» Elmer Rafael Ramirez-Rafael, 18, of 108 Greenbriar Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 4.
» Stacey Krystal Danner, 33, of 1410 Lydia Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 27.
» Shawn Thomas Hoyle, 24, of 419 Michelle Linnea Drive, in Charlotte, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 3.
» Amber Denise Smith, 55, of 2292 Watts St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony abuse, neglect and exploitation of a disabled or elderly person, misdemeanor simple assault and assault with a deadly weapon or inflicting serious injury. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.