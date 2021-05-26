Crime roundup (May 2-8)

The following charges were served on Saturday, May 8:

» John Charles McMinn, 32, of 2596 Deertrack Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,327.70 cash bond. His trial date was set for June 18.

» Elmer Rafael Ramirez-Rafael, 18, of 108 Greenbriar Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 4.

» Stacey Krystal Danner, 33, of 1410 Lydia Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 27.

» Shawn Thomas Hoyle, 24, of 419 Michelle Linnea Drive, in Charlotte, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 3.

» Amber Denise Smith, 55, of 2292 Watts St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony abuse, neglect and exploitation of a disabled or elderly person, misdemeanor simple assault and assault with a deadly weapon or inflicting serious injury. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.