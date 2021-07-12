Crime roundup (May 23-29)

» Chante Nicola Davis, 32, of 2969 Orchid Lane, A, in Valdese, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $33,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for July 29.

» Jose Santiago Tecum Pec, 38, of 106 East Ave., B, in Morganton, was charged with felony kidnapping and felony second-degree forcible rape. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500,000 secured bond.

» Jeremiah James Armstrong, 46, of 1446 Lydia Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor hit and run with property damage. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 16.

» Macon Dale Pleasants, 62, of 111 Ora Place, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of schedule IV controlled substances and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $17,000 secured bond.

» Paula Austin Armstrong, 45, of 143 Matilda Ave., in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor hit and run with property damage. She was issued a $1,500 unsecured bond and released. Her court date was set for Aug. 16.