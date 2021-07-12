Crime roundup (May 23-29)

The following charges were served on Sunday, May 23:
» William Jack Lynn, 35, of 119 Aderholt Road, in Bronston, Ky., was charged with misdemeanor speeding and driving while impaired. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and released. His court date was set for Oct. 4.
» Seth Allen Thornburg, 28, of 3830 Berry Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony sell or deliver drugs or controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Angela Marina Santana, 42, of 105 Pine St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» David Adam Stamey, 46, of 3323 Eastwood Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and released. His court date was set for July 22.
» Arney Lewis Bryant Jr., 50, of 3112 N.C. 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
» William Howard Wilkerson Jr., 39, of 1578 Berrytown Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was issued a $4,000 secured bond and released.
The following charges were served on Monday, May 24:
» Erica Monta Kincaid, 35, of 1699 Whippoorwill Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,500 secured bond.
» Bruce Allen Hanna, 62, of 4388 Silver Creek Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and one felony count each of possession of schedule I controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and trafficking drugs or controlled substances by possession. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500,000 secured bond.
» Ronald Lee Staten, 42, of 2507 Melvin Propst Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count each of stalking and assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,500 secured bond.
» Chante Nicola Davis, 32, of 2969 Orchid Lane, A, in Valdese, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $33,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for July 29.
» Jose Santiago Tecum Pec, 38, of 106 East Ave., B, in Morganton, was charged with felony kidnapping and felony second-degree forcible rape. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500,000 secured bond.
» Jeremiah James Armstrong, 46, of 1446 Lydia Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor hit and run with property damage. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 16.
» Macon Dale Pleasants, 62, of 111 Ora Place, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of schedule IV controlled substances and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $17,000 secured bond.
» Paula Austin Armstrong, 45, of 143 Matilda Ave., in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor hit and run with property damage. She was issued a $1,500 unsecured bond and released. Her court date was set for Aug. 16.
» William Isaiah Loftis, 21, of 143 Beach St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and assault on a child under 12 years of age. He was issued a $5,000 unsecured bond and released. His court date was set for July 12.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, May 25:
» Phillip Rocky Fuller, 62, of 223 Burke Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released.
» Dillan Wes Frye, 26, of 2765 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with six counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,472 secured bond. His court date was set for July 12.
» Tabitha Marie Riddle, 35, of 808 Tron Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Tessie Ann Lee, 45, of 115 Camellia Garden St., Apt. A3, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released.
» Chasity Dawn Ross, 32, of 4150 Snowhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for July 23.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, May 26:
» Lacey Wayne Teague Jr., 31, of 8321 Tom Smith Ave., Trailer 8, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving during revocation, operating a vehicle without insurance and fictitious, canceled or revoked registration or tag. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Samantha Leigh Bowman, 30, of 311 Randolph St., in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Johnnie Denise Hickman, 42, of 3644 Tom Deal Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and one felony count each of possession of a firearm by felon, trafficking drugs, possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Conner Elizabeth Hamby, 25, of 2781 Burke Smokey Creek Road, in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Roger Dale Abernathy Jr., 33, of 6115 Andria Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released.
» Jessica Marie Sprouse, 32, of 1200 Harrison Carswell Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» William David Benfield, 47, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, May 27:
» Justin Alexander Rudisill, 32, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Jerry Dean Coffey, 47, of 4195 Peachtree Lane, in Granite Falls, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny from person, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Kellie Leanne Abee, 34, of 800 Hoyle St. S.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Lisa Clark, 42, of 1120 Refour Ave. S.E., D17, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Darren Keith Colvin, 55, of 305 W. Union St., Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Timothy Wayne Branch, 29, of 5018 Dysartsville Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released.
» Page Victoria Webb, 32, of 110 Normandy Drive, Apt. A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100 cash bond.
» Vincent Martrell Ervin, 33, of 162 Saint Marys Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $31,000 secured bond.
» Gelane Dashar Dula, 23, of 3794 S. Lail Ave., in Glen Alpine, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Alisha Dawn Martin, 37, of 110 Lane St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. She was cited and released.
» William Ray Strickland, 34, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, May 28:
» Charles Dwayne Harrison, 32, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» John Emanuel Dimarhos, 59, of 121 Willow Run Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released.
» William John Tyler III, 59, of 3976 Avery Hill, Lot 23, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus an additional $5,000 secured bond.
» Charles Timothy Higdon, 41, of 2353 U.S. 70 W., 1, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,500 secured bond.
» Marvella Sue Hunt, 67, of 113 Moses St., 5, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 6.
» Jason Isaiah McPeters, 37, of 5283 Burkemont Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony first-degree statutory rape. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $150,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, May 29:
» Luis Angel Chan Chan, 29, of 503 S. College St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Aug. 6.
» Michael Dwayne Staley, 41, of 211 Hamrick Drive, in Ellenboro, was charged with misdemeanor open container after consuming and driving during revocation. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Aug. 2.
» Austen Michael Collins, 25, of 103 Ross St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor larceny of property and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Darius Edward Connelly, 32, of 1603 Devinney St., in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a financial transaction card and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,500 secured bond.
» Mark Randall Willix Sr., 45, of 5376 Red Fox Trail, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of schedule III controlled substances. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Suzanne Margo, 58, of 108 Kimberly Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming and failure to maintain lane control. She was granted a custody release and her court date was set for Aug. 6.