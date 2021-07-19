Crime roundup (May 30-June 5)

The following charges were served on Sunday, May 30:

» David Alden Clark, 42, of 111 Foxfire Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear.

» Jeffery Daniel Rudisill, 36, of Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

» Michele Dawn Dumont, 46, of 1064 Eastover Drive, in Conover, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.

» Gregorio Rodriguez Juarez, 38, of 100 Perry St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 6.

The following charges were served on Monday, May 31: