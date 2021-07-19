Crime roundup (May 30-June 5)

The following charges were served on Sunday, May 30:
» David Alden Clark, 42, of 111 Foxfire Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Jeffery Daniel Rudisill, 36, of Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Michele Dawn Dumont, 46, of 1064 Eastover Drive, in Conover, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Gregorio Rodriguez Juarez, 38, of 100 Perry St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 6.
The following charges were served on Monday, May 31:
» Jesse Aaron Mathis, 28, of 2444 Waters Hall Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of schedule III controlled substances and felony possession of controlled substances in a prison or jail and one misdemeanor count each of possession of schedule VI controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Gary Tyler Nelson, 28, of 6001 Bobs Knob Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances and felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Brandon Angelo Meredith, 32, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and cyberstalking. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 16.
» Justin Alexander Rudisill, 32, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 16.
» Mark Everette Brittain, 41, of 104 Second Ave. S.W., in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $14,000 secured bond.
» Dustin Rick Durham, 36, of 5000 Silver Creek Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Dawn Patterson Davis, 53, of 107 Pinebarks Court, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag. She was cited and released.
» Mark Bradley Hibbitts, 57, of 246 Old Orchard Road, in Moravian Falls, NC, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, June 1:
» Tyzare Aloyo, 20, of 1330 Webster Ave., 14b, in Bronx, NY, was charged with misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Oct. 18.
» Megan Leigh Garland, 33, of 217 Hipps St. S.E., in Valdese, was charged with a misdemeanor out of county warrant. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Quavon Milik-Gregory Myers, 21, of 1815 Buckner 6-G, in Bronx, N.Y., was charged with misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Oct. 18.
» Jaleel Sulton Jones, 26, of 5706 Claridge Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Oct. 18.
» Tyler Edward Waycaster, 25, of 2010 Henderson Mill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His court date was set for Aug. 23.
» Britny Danielle Bollinger, 32, of 6257 Bollinger Loop, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cyber stalking. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Eric Charles Brayboy, 57, of 129 Sterling Forest, Apt. D, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Tori Jaquet Conley, 32, of 4862 Short Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and two misdemeanor counts of resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 9.
» Latif Thomas Banner, 27, of 108 Wilson St. N.W., in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, June 2:
» Ronnie Lee Brannon, 65, of 207 Enola Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor hit and run with property damage. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Tabatha Grace Manson, 30, of 1859 Chapman Hollar Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Callie Ruth Sloan, 36, of 1998 Sunnyside Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Sept. 3.
» William Brett Setzer, 44, of 5257 Norvill Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was cited and released.
» Kao Xiong, 33, of 29354 Community Road, in Albemarle, NC, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear, failure to register a motor vehicle, no liability insurance, driving during revocation and having an expired vehicle inspection . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Ethan Lee Cook, 18, of 200 Devonshire Road, in Taylorsville, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to reduce speed, failure to comply with license restriction codes and driving while impaired. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 13.
» Jerry David Clark, 43, of 2991 Icard School Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with six felony counts of probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $150,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Nathaniel Mast, 20, of 2423 Springdale Drive, in Newton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, felony possession of schedule VI controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of schedule III controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of schedule IV controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» James Robert Hughes, 37, of 2309 70 W., 01, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, June 3:
» Willie Charles Davis, 47, of 4363 Homer Burns Ave., in Hickory, was charged with felony failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $24,000 secured bond.
» Pablo Eliseo Garcia Ramirez, 26, of 233 Center St., in Morganton, was charged with felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His court date was set for Aug. 6.
» Adam Wilson Sharpe, 41, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to return rental property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Francisco Pedro Bernabe, 33, of 118 Whitley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His court date was set for Aug. 2.
» Todd Andrew Williams, 38, of 3911 Gwaltney Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $60 cash bond and released.
» Davie Adam Huffman, 42, of 4480 Johnson Bridge Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 cash bond and released.
» Hoyt Paul Brittain, 42, of 602 Enola Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and five misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $31,000 secured bond.
» Kenneth Lee Hawkins, 67, of 119 View St., Apt. A, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of drugs or controlled substances in a prison or jail. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $5,000 secured bond.
» Zachary Allen Church, 22, of 101 Wrighton St., B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 6.
The following charges were served on Friday, June 4:
» Katia Celaina Christian, 34, of 3529 Smith Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Erica Monta Kincaid, 35, of 1699 Whippoorwill Lane, Lot 6, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 2.
» Neal Joseph Brown, 31, of 145 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Devon Elliott Smith, 23, of Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $300 cash bond plus a $1,000 secured bond.
» Nicholas Chad McKinney, 41, of 414 Mimosa Ave., in Drexel, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Treyvone Thomas Eugene Goode, 28, of 6316 Benfields Landing Road, in Nebo, was charged with felony larceny of a firearm and two felony counts of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Bethany Ann Lambert, 25, of 6142 N.C. 181, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Nicholas Thorne Jamison, 33, of 203 Kela Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Courtney Leigh Morgan, 29, of 145 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, June 5:
» Adam Michael Hudson, 32, of 2180 Green Haven Park Road, Lot 2, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Bart Brito Reep, 62, of 101 1/2 Air Park Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Scottie Eugene Hunt, 53, of 4897 Scott Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.