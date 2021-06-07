Crime roundup (May 9-15)

» Margie Marie Cantrell, 46, of 3182 Ed Bowman St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and possession of a schedule II, III, IV controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 16.

» Robert Henry Wilson, 51, of 1480 Airport Rhodhiss Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.

» Britney Nicole Cantrell, 26, of 3128 Ed Bowman St., in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for June 21.

The following charges were served on Saturday, May 15:

» Trey Allen Lail, 25, of 4367 Fowler Road, in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Aug. 13.