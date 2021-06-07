Crime roundup (May 9-15)

The following charges were served on Sunday, May 9:
» Justyn Dean Sparks, 26, of 5055 U.S. 64, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding, driving during revocation, give, lend or borrow registration plate and driving while impaired. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 4.
» Robert Allen May Jr., 30, of 3135 Bridgewater Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to maintain lane control, open container after consuming, failure to signal and driving while impaired. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 17.
» Colby Nash Miller, 19, of 1703 Carbon City Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Alfredo De Jesus Lopez-Ramirez, 23, of 220 Morgan Drive, 1, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for July 7.
» Matias Francisco Pablo, 23, of 111 Overlook Drive, in Morganton, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, May 10:
» Theodis Wayne Davenport, 52, of 110 Asheville St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $100 cash bond and released.
» Ashley Michelle Maynor, 40, of 4956 Murphy Lane, in Valdese, was charged with felony probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Don Allen Blackwell, 61, of 2353 U.S. 70 W., 15, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for June 18.
» Tyler Dwayne South, 30, of 5202 Rainhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Billy Lee Alman Jr., 49, of 3906 Johnson Bridge Road, in Hickory, was charged with one count each of felony possession of a firearm by felon, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond and released. His court date was set for June 21.
» Kimberly Margaret Woodard, 35, of 1632 Kennedy Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Manuel Francisco, 33, of 3764 Jamestown Road, Lot 4, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and misdemeanor driving while license revoked for impaired revocation. He was cited and released. His court date was set for June 21.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, May 11:
» Charles Victor Putnam, 36, of 991 Bethel Ridge Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,500 secured bond.
» Sirena Alexis Everhart, 21, of 2009 August St., in Conover, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Hugh Brian Beheler, 36, of 4526 David Bryant Ave., Lot 4, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 7.
» Terrence Bradlee Thompson, 41, of 1559 Lemon Tree Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Joseph David Self, 49, of 8 Kellers Court, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 7.
» Chad Anderson Newton, 39, of 9060 Bridges Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony breaking or entering. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for June 21.
» Zakiyyah Laurice Rasheed, 34, of 3709 Highway 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. His court date was set for June 17.
» Terrence Bradlee Thompson, 41, of 1559 Lemon Tree Lane, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of cocaine, felony fleeing to elude arrest and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $25,120 secured bond. His court date was set for June 21.
» James Robert Hughes, 37, of 2309 U.S. 70 W., 01, in Morganton, was charged with five misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 7.
» Justice Renee Weaver, 26, of 811 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of heroin and fleeing to elude arrest and six misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $31,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for June 21.
» Rodney Howard Sanders, 56, of 1531 Royce St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Michael Allen Lyons, 48, of 1705 Bethel Road, Lot 5, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Thomas Junior Griffen, 53, of 100 Ross St., Trailer C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,500 unsecured bond and released. His court date was set for June 7.
» Timothy Michael Bristol, 29, of 168 Chism Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for June 7.
» John Harry Mueller, 34, of 122 Ross St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and two counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 11.
» Vernon Nicholas Douglas, 42, of 1814 Hillock Drive, Trailer 55, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Ryan William Shambre, 37, of 2306 Putnam St., 7, in Morganton, was charged with felony arson, misdemeanor assault on a governmental officer and failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $91,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, May 12:
» Daniel James Kirby, 51, of 305 E. Main St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Henry Albert Wallace, 71, of 4445 Shade Valley, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor harassing phone calls. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for June 7.
» Marlan Deron Shuford, 49, of 829 1st St. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and felony possession of schedule VI controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Robert Kyle Spencer, 36, of 4020 Buff St., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a court date set for June 11.
» Christin Smith, 29, of 561 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Randall Logan Derrick, 23, of 3699 Baptist Camp Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Jason Burdette Hughes, 39, of 2309 U.S. 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for July 12.
» Christopher Richard Jones, 34, of 131 Stephens Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a court date set for June 18.
» Michael William McNeill, 55, of 5809 Hubert Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 7.
» Alishia Samoane Wells, 26, of 805 W. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. Her court date was set for June 7.
» Jeffrey Lucas Stilwell, 22, of 6619 Deerfield Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 19.
» Jeremy Shaun Ollis, 43, of 7238 Knoll Road, in Newland, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 21.
» Fidel Novoa, 49, of 2511 Melvin Propst Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for June 18.
» John Harry Mueller, 34, of 122 Ross St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 11.
The following charges were served on Thursday, May 13:
» Conner Elizabeth Hamby, 25, of 2781 Burke Smokey Creek Road, in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Roy Hughes, 29, of 2309 U.S. 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 18.
» Trokon Teddy Guar, 30, of 1000 S. Sterling St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $200 secured bond. His court date was set for June 10.
» Donavan Jay Hill, 19, of 566 Abington Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for June 17.
» Jessica Marie Oxentine, 29, of 7141 Knobs Landing, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Johnathan Wayne Whisnant, 24, of 1861 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of injury to real property, second-degree trespassing and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 17.
» Christopher Dale Shell, 39, of 6831 Nobby Lail Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for June 21.
» Kenneth Anthony Elliot, 39, of 1357 Airport Rhodhiss Road, Lot 4, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 17.
» Kent Leroy Banks, 60, of 5225 Middlestone Ave., in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond and released. His court date was set for June 21.
» Keith Martin Riddle, 47, of 5046 U.S. 70 E., in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 cash bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, May 14:
» Joshua Allan Reese, 41, of 4875 Crawley Dale St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $420 cash bond.
» James Leon Creasy Jr., 35, of 3950 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 9.
» Lisa Cozort Greene, 50, of 3379 Deer Brook Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $750 secured bond and released. Her court date was set for June 16.
» Teddy Ray Aldridge, 43, of 114 Berry St., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $309 cash bond and released.
» Ruslana Ivanivna Saray, 29, of 166 Canaan Drive, in Buncombe, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for July 12.
» Devante Jamal Staples, 24, of 2406 Old N.C. 18, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony probation violation, misdemeanor probation violation and violating a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus a $20,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 28.
» Margie Marie Cantrell, 46, of 3182 Ed Bowman St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and possession of a schedule II, III, IV controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 16.
» Robert Henry Wilson, 51, of 1480 Airport Rhodhiss Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Britney Nicole Cantrell, 26, of 3128 Ed Bowman St., in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for June 21.
The following charges were served on Saturday, May 15:
» Trey Allen Lail, 25, of 4367 Fowler Road, in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Aug. 13.
» Dallas Michael Murphy, 24, of 1651 Dry Ponds Road, in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Aug. 13.
» Chasity Blevins, 31, of 1940 2 Leah Drive, in Lenoir, was charged with one felony count each of possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, sell or deliver schedule II controlled substances and conspiracy to sell or deliver schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for June 21.
» Bradley Michael Swink, 28, of 1569 Chevy Drive, in Claremont, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Joseph Lamont Wilder Jr., 26, of 1726 Suburban Drive, 16, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and felony unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Stephanie Denise Brown, 31, of 128 Williams Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for June 21.