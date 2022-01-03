Crime roundup (Nov. 14-20)

The following charges were served on Sunday, November 14:
» Jeffrey Barrett Jr., 23, of 8621 Coralbell Lane, in Charlotte, was charged with one felony count of failure to appear and two felony counts of larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $400,000 secured bond plus an additional no bond awaiting extradition.
» Timothy Charles Dixon, 38, of 1446 Bridlewood Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Dec. 13.
The following charges were served on Monday, November 15:
» Tina Maria Goodwin, 51, of 7909 Kinglet Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 4, 2022.
» Gary Dustin Long, 34, of 3985 NC 18 S., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of first-degree trespassing and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 16.
» David Smith, 60, of 511 Malcolm Blvd., in Rutherford College, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 13.
» Shay Rosenberger, 39, of 2333 Pax Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Shawn Barclay Moses, 48, of 300 Fletcher St., Lot 20, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Marcia Caponi Bean, 41, of 3200 Fay Lowman Road, 1, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 13.
» Jeffery Print McGalliard, 40, of 4208 N. Center St., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 3, 2022.
» Travis Glenn Yelton, 42, of 3973 Winston Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor harassing phone calls. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Clyde Eugene Arwood, 54, of 2682 Eric Teague Road, 4, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor harassing phone calls. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Logan Ashley Terry, 23, of 5468 Powerhouse Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 6.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, November 16:
» Jonathan David Huskins, 34, of Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny after breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 3, 2022.
» Grover Wayne Pritchard, 36, of 4039 Glen Powell Ave., in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Levi Tyler Cooke, 26, of 15 Short Street, in Candler, was charged with misdemeanor violating a court order. He was issued a $500 secured bond and his trial date was set for Jan. 20, 2022.
» John Martin Gee, 57, of 8205 Deer Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Joseph Angelo Morales, 65, of 1792 Dearborn St. Ext., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was issued a $500 unsecured bond and his trial date was set for Dec. 9.
» Dino Dumonjic, 31, of 101 Horizon Court, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Cody Allan Vaughn, 36, of 1466 Kennedy Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 8.
» Fred Ray Hildebran, 53, of 5540 Van Horn Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 cash bond.
» Kendera Danielle King, 24, of 15 Short Street, in Candler, was charged with one misdemeanor out of county warrant. She was issued a $500 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Jan. 20, 2022.
» Myron Jonas Biddle Jr., 32, of 5819 Willow Point Drive, B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, November 17:
» Keith James Ledford, 41, of 6427 Heavner Road, in Vale, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $200,000 secured bond.
» Ian Adrian Ward, 49, of 8997 Bridges Ave., Lot 1, in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 10, 2022.
» Dustin Michael Hendrickson, 26, of 2970 Old 70 Loop, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony burning of personal property and one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing and larceny by changing price tag. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 3, 2022.
» Jackie Christina Aiken, 31, of 4976 Rocky Ridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Johnny Allen Wade Jr., 32, of 5686 Heavner Ave., in Rutherford College, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, November 18:
» Courtney Leigh Morgan, 29, of 145 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $26,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 3, 2022.
» Michael Edward Monn, 29, of 4811 Foresthaven Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny of a firearm. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $25,000 secured bond.
» Jessica Marie Sprouse, 33, of 1200 Harrison Carswell Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Jeffrey Barrett Jr., 23, of 8621 Coralbell Lane, in Charlotte, was charged with felony larceny and misdemeanor injury to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» David Lash Hanna, 59, of 4291 Valley Trail, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving during revocation and fictitious or altered registration card or tag. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 9.
» Tonya Loretta Biggerstaff, 44, of 2665 Mill Race Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $153 cash bond.
» Samantha Rene Jay, 41, of 906 Jamestown Road, Apt. E8, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $750 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 20, 2022.
» Michael Johnathan Brown, 40, of 3832 Adrian Triplett Road, in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 20, 2022.
» Jonathan Travis Beam, 43, of 223 Rice St., in Glen Alpine, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,938.71 cash bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 19, 2022.
» Brandon Scott Meeks, 30, of 4287 Valley Trail, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Jacob Elijah Miller, 26, of 1008 Fairview Drive, B, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 31, 2022.
» Meghann Meckenzie Bollinger, 30, of 724 W. Union St., F, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, larceny and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 13.
» Sierra Schye Burton, 30, of 1280 Zack's Fork Road, in Lenoir, was charged with felony probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 13.
The following charges were served on Friday, November 19:
» Derek Wayne Simmons, 30, of 221 California Ave., 4, in Marion, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and stalking. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
» Jonas Kelly Dellinger, 28, of 2866 Windy Hill Hollow, 4, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Jefferey Thomas Owensby, 19, of 3213 RPMS Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 10.
» Michelle Renee Glenn, 26, of 3223 Berry Court, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 14, 2022.
» Jon Steven Roe, 31, of Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Dec. 13.
» Frank David Smith, 63, of 6010 Hubert Park Ave., Lot 5, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,500 secured bond.
» Erie Louis Bruster, 26, of 26 Crosstree Court, in Greenville, SC, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and his trial date was set for Dec. 6.
» James Lee York Sr., 57, of 2035 Sunnyside Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 9.
» Miranda Nicole Medford, 39, of 3301 Old US 221 S., in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for Feb. 11, 2022.
The following charges were served on Saturday, November 20:
» Miranda Nicole Medford, 39, of 3301 Old US 221 S., in Marion, was charged with one count each of felony probation violation, felony identity theft and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $27,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Feb. 11, 2022.
» Hassan Trabee Ibrahim, 28, of 4824 Coronado Drive, in Charlotte, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,000 secured bond.
» Edwin Rufino Rodriguez, 27, of 312 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, no operator’s license and failure to register vehicle. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for March 18, 2022.
» Joseph Shane Prince, 39, of 104 Pinebark Court, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, driving during revocation and driving the wrong way on a one way street. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 16.
» Kenneth Blake Clark, 32, of 5580 Wilkies Grove Church Road, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Brian Jeremy Corpening, 30, of 807 W. Union St., C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Gerald Lee Abernathy Jr., 33, of 1808 Waycross Drive, in Lenoir, was charged with one felony count each of speeding to elude arrest and one out of county warrant. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 3, 2022.
» Christopher Gregory Knight, 35, of Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a schedule III controlled substance and open container of a malt beverage. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
» Amy Marcel Harris, 25, of 2320 Shade Tree St., 6, in Connelly Springs, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,500 secured bond.
» Norris Nelson Powell, 24, of 5063 Scott Acres St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 13.