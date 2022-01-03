Crime roundup (Nov. 14-20)

» Gerald Lee Abernathy Jr., 33, of 1808 Waycross Drive, in Lenoir, was charged with one felony count each of speeding to elude arrest and one out of county warrant. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 3, 2022.

» Christopher Gregory Knight, 35, of Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a schedule III controlled substance and open container of a malt beverage. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.

» Amy Marcel Harris, 25, of 2320 Shade Tree St., 6, in Connelly Springs, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,500 secured bond.

» Norris Nelson Powell, 24, of 5063 Scott Acres St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 13.