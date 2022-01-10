Crime roundup (Nov. 21-27)

• Josh Overcash, 29, of 207 Oak St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 16.

• Michael Lee Lynch, 51, of 655 Ferguson Ridge Road, in Union Mills, NC, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for Jan. 20.

The following charges were served on Tuesday, November 23:

• Christian Draykkar James, 18, of 1561 Glimmering Sands Lane, 34, in Conover, was charged with two felony counts of disseminate obscenity and one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $90,000 secured bond.

• Michael Jerome Gore, 35, of 4586 Shouppe Way, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. His court date was set for Jan. 10.