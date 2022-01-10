Crime roundup (Nov. 21-27)

The following charges were served on Sunday, November 21:
• Donta Lamar Marshall, 47, of 2616 Carl Freeman Ave., Lot 4, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Dec. 16.
• Melanie Beth Franklin, 44, of 1725 17th Ave. N.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $250 cash bond and released.
• Christopher Garland Collins, 39, of 408 Highridge Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
• Roger Lee Cook, 39, of 1041 Iron Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a court date set for Dec. 16.
The following charges were served on Monday, November 22:
• Ashley Michelle Maynor, 41, of 2781 Old Blue Ridge Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Jan. 24.
• Heidiann Renee Gitts, 31, of 7149 Pyramid Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $500 secured bond and her court date was set for Dec. 16.
• Ian David Smith, 27, of 205 New Orleans Blvd., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Jan. 13.
• Jesse Rosas Navarro, 18, of 15 Wildberry Drive, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $500 unsecured bond and released.
• Matthew Howard Jr., 32, of 1575 Spainhour Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to return rental property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a court date set for Dec. 16.
• Carly Jane Wade, 32, of 1575 Spainhour Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to return rental property. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a court date set for Dec. 16.
• Robert Andrew Yancey, 46, of 2806 Lakeview Park Drive, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Jan. 27.
• Josh Overcash, 29, of 207 Oak St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 16.
• Michael Lee Lynch, 51, of 655 Ferguson Ridge Road, in Union Mills, NC, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for Jan. 20.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, November 23:
• Christian Draykkar James, 18, of 1561 Glimmering Sands Lane, 34, in Conover, was charged with two felony counts of disseminate obscenity and one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $90,000 secured bond.
• Michael Jerome Gore, 35, of 4586 Shouppe Way, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. His court date was set for Jan. 10.
• Britney Nicole Cantrell, 27, of 3128 Ed Bowman St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and her court date was set for Dec. 16.
• Amanda Dawn Shuping, 31, of 3318 Fish Hatchery Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her court date was set for Dec. 13.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, November 24:
• Eric Marion Pounds, 33, of 2306 Putnam St., Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense and felony larceny of chose in action. He was issued a $25,000 unsecured bond and released. His court date was set for Jan. 3.
• Amanda Kaye Reed, 39, of 326 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Jan. 13.
• Melody Sue Cotton, 44, of 2070 Watts Trail, in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense. She was issued a $2,000 secured bond.
• Casey Patrick Chesek, 32, of 3772 Fish Hatchery Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail. His court date was set for Jan. 27.
• Margie Marie Cantrell, 47, of 3182 Ed Bowman St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. Her court date was set for Dec. 20.
• William Cody Barnes, 29, of Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 13.
• Arney Lewis Bryant Jr., 50, of 3112 NC 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Jan. 6.
The following charges were served on Thursday, November 25:
• Darius Edward Connelly, 33, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 13.
• Shannon Bell, 49, of 4176 Chambers Chapel Circle, in Glen Alpine, was charged with two out of county misdemeanor warrants. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a court date set for Dec. 13.
• Kyle Austin Sanderfer, 30, of 3685 Owens Mountain Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $550 cash bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, November 26:
• Phillip Joe Roberson, 30, of 910 70 E., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $9,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Jan. 13.
• Steven Ray Banks, 45, of 1904 US Highway 70, in Swannanoa, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Jan. 27.
• April Worley-Banks, 41, of 1904 US Highway 70, in Swannanoa, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was cited and released. Her court date was set for Jan. 27.
The following charges were served on Saturday, November 27:
• Samaria Tationa Ellis, 22, of 21 ½ Circle St., in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. She was issued a $5,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Dec. 20.
• Carlton Javius Moneo Fuller, 22, of 206 Powe St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and assault on a governmental officer or employee. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Jan. 24.