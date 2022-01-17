Crime roundup (Nov. 28-Dec. 4)

The following charges were served on Sunday, November 28:
» Amber Dawn Harris, 34, of 2306 Putnam St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, November 29:
» Curston Shay Graybeal, 31, of 1153 Church St. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of schedule II controlled substances and possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $103,000 secured bond.
» Johnny Allen Wade Jr., 32, of 5686 Heavner Ave., in Rutherford College, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of schedule II controlled substances and possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $105,000 secured bond.
» Beauford Lee Lindsay Jr., 54, of 5141 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Heidiann Renee Gitts, 31, of 7149 Pyramid Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Tyler Jacob Riffe, 27, of 234 Falls St., D, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $438 cash bond.
» Thomas William Johnson, 53, of 116 Colony Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats and assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail. His court date was set for Jan. 6, 2022.
» Jonathan Milton Fauser, 45, of 616 2nd St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of discharging firearms and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was issued an unsecured bond and released.
» Robin Beam Surratt-Wilson, 56, of 112 Quail Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Kevin Sherrill Buchanan, 57, of 106 Murphy St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Amanda Brooke Honeycutt-Williams, 39, of 1705 Bethel Road, Lot 38, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Shaun Scott Malenski, 41, of 4060 Sundown Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Coy Lindley Minton, 45, of 4955 Duckworth Circle, 13, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $282 cash bond.
» Ashley Dashawn Johnson, 34, of 315 Golf Course Road, 508, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. Her court date was set for Feb. 11.
» Johnny Jerome Tucker, 51, of 509 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. His court date was set for Feb. 11.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, November 30:
» Kenneth Howard Saunders, 68, of 2464 US 64, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Danny Edward Yates, 21, of 7200 Rhodhiss Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released.
» Jessie James Shull, 32, of 3931 E. Burke Blvd., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was issued a $25,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Terry Daniel Killian, 38, of 9520 View Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Vinicio Napoleon Bartolon, 35, of 1675 Spruce Drive, in Sevierville, TN, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Jan. 27.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, December 1:
» Keasha Gail Mullins, 29, of 4636 Oak Hill School Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Jacob Joseph Mueller, 30, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Lindsey Annette McCarter, 35, of 3185 Ed Bowman St., in Glen Alpine, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Danny Leroy Harrison, 36, of 3185 Ed Bowman St., in Glen Alpine, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Joshua Lee Dixon, 36, of 1615 Goodman Lake Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Steve Patton, 69, of 4046 Smawley St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Buddy Dane Martin, 49, of 4106 Martin Fish Pond St., in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His court date was set for Jan. 24.
» Lynnette Desiree West, 46, of 3026 B & B St., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Kiara Kwame Javon Hackett, 32, of 1754 Zion Road, Lot 38, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Carlos Perry, 22, of 1754 Zion Road, 38, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Luke Robbins, 24, of 2559 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Jesse Joe Potter, 31, of 4186 Gaines St., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. He was cited and released.
» Joshua Caleb Robbins, 22, of 2559 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Justice Renee Weaver, 26, of 811 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear. She was issued a $4,500 secured bond and released.
» Christopher Deon Conley, 41, of 4238 Berry School Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Jan. 28.
The following charges were served on Thursday, December 2:
» Justin Dean Chapman, 36, of 5248 Mineral Springs Mountain Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and felony taking indecent liberties with a child. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
» Luke Aaron Cline, 27, of 4982 Colonial Park Drive, G, in Charleston, WV, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond.
» Roderick Ricole Ramseur, 40, of 6174 Lynchburg Road, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances, misdemeanor damage to personal property and larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,500 secured bond.
» Thomas William Johnson, 53, of 116 Colony Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Jan. 24.
» Serenity Danielle Berry, 22, of 1675 Berrytown Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $4,000 secured bond and released.
» Cynthia Nicole Benfield, 46, of 3383 Calico Road, in Lenoir, was charged with three out of county misdemeanor warrants. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released.
» Christopher Glen Clark, 35, of 4141 Clarks Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Janie Ross Beam, 41, of 223 Rice St., in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $3,000 secured bond and released. Her court date was set for Jan. 24.
» Curston Shay Graybeal, 31, of 1153 Church St. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with felony probation violation. She was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released. Her court date was set for Jan. 24.
The following charges were served on Friday, December 3:
» Eric Lee Robinson, 36, of 116 Robinson St. S.E., in Valdese, was charged with felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 35, of 305 W. Union St. Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» James Barrett Craft, 36, of 2175 Twins Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was issued a $2,000 unsecured bon
» Denise Michelle McConnell, 37, of 111 Moses St., 1, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, December 4:
» Abraham Leng Thor, 38, of 205 Morehead St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, second-degree trespassing, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $20,000 secured bond.
» Haley Renea Minton, 40, of 311 Randolph St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Shasta Nicole Stroupe, 38, of 1569 Devinney St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of concealment of merchandise in a mercantile establishment and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,000 secured bond.
» Angela Marie McNair, 35, of 305 W. Union St., Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was issued a $500 unsecured bond.