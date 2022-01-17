Crime roundup (Nov. 28-Dec. 4)

» Heidiann Renee Gitts, 31, of 7149 Pyramid Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.

» Tyler Jacob Riffe, 27, of 234 Falls St., D, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $438 cash bond.

» Thomas William Johnson, 53, of 116 Colony Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats and assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail. His court date was set for Jan. 6, 2022.

» Jonathan Milton Fauser, 45, of 616 2nd St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of discharging firearms and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was issued an unsecured bond and released.

» Robin Beam Surratt-Wilson, 56, of 112 Quail Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.