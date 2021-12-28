Crime roundup (Nov. 7-13)

» Alexander Fernando Alcon-Escobar, 20, of 704 N. College St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming and no operator’s license. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His court date was set for March 21.

» Jeremiah Andrew Lowry, 26, of 4324 Hickory Hollow Road, in Gastonia, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, driving the wrong way on a one way street and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Feb. 11.

» Gaspar Perez Torres, 32, of 104 New St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and open container after consuming. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.

» Aasin Malik McKinnely-Lor, 18, of 503 4th Street Place S.W., in Hildebran, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and injury to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.