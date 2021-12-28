Crime roundup (Nov. 7-13)

The following charges were served on Sunday, November 7:
» Michael Edward Monn, 29, of 4811 Foresthaven Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation, felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one misdemeanor count each of injury to real property and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $31,000 secured bond.
» Tracey Diane Teague, 28, of 8231 Tom Smith Ave., B, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two out of county misdemeanor warrants. She was served at the Burke County Jail where she was being held ending other charges. She was issued an additional $25,000 unsecured bond and a court date was set for Jan. 10.
» Willie Charles Davis, 47, of 4363 Homer Burns Ave., in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Crystal Dawn Dula, 41, of 3951 East Burke Blvd., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Alexander Fernando Alcon-Escobar, 20, of 704 N. College St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming and no operator’s license. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His court date was set for March 21.
» Jeremiah Andrew Lowry, 26, of 4324 Hickory Hollow Road, in Gastonia, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, driving the wrong way on a one way street and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Feb. 11.
» Gaspar Perez Torres, 32, of 104 New St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and open container after consuming. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Aasin Malik McKinnely-Lor, 18, of 503 4th Street Place S.W., in Hildebran, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and injury to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Kyle Christopher Mauney, 27, of 2841 Rector St., in Valdese, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, November 8:
» Devante Jamal Staples, 25, of 2606 Old N.C. 18, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of breaking or entering and injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Juwanna Lateia March, 38, of 207 Spainhour St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. She was granted a custody release and her court date was set for Feb. 11.
» Corey Terrill Tate, 45, of 101 California Ave., in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Samantha Danielle Norton, 29, of 4287 Valley Trail Crossing, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Audrey Walker Buchanan, 52, of 302 Bost Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violating a domestic violence protection order. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. Her court date was set for Jan. 7.
» Thomas Brian Shirah, 46, of 221 Camelot Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering. He was issued a $500 secured bond.
» Kayli Anne Stafford, 22, of 1385 Washboard Lane, in Morganton, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Brittney Marie Edwards, 27, of 820 Eldred St. S.E., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. She was cited and released. Her court date was set for Feb. 28.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, November 9:
» James Thomas Smith, 31, of 103 Sageview Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond and released.
» Lesley Ann Roberts, 41, of 201 White St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Jan. 5.
» Robert Clinton Hawkins, 64, of 4278 Berry School Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor worthless check. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Jeremy Dale Basinger, 39, of 1603 Chapman Ave., in Kannapolis, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Jan. 21.
» Dorian Michael Morgan, 32, of 205 Spainhour St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Devante Kenneth Caldwell, 21, of 2676 Timerill Drive, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Andrew Scott Jaramillo, 32, of 4017 Sherwood Heights Road, Lot 5, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny. He was served at the Burke County jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $2,000 secured bond.
» Michael Edward Monn, 29, of 4811 Foresthaven Road, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Jan. 3.
» Kenneth Lee Loftis, 36, of 862 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, November 10:
» Devin Levi Johnson, 38, of 32 Knox Road, in Ridgecrest, NC, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Jan. 3, 2022.
» John Bradley Williams, 47, of 7141 Knob Mountain Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» David Ray Carswell, 42, of 350 Settlemyre Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation and two counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,000 secured bond.
» Allen Lee Henson, 51, of 4921 Laurel Creek St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Michael Travis Clark, 35, of 1186 McLean St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Leann Nichole Saulman, 22, of 4450 Burkemont Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and first-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Brentani Fulbright Detter, 31, of 1782 Dearborn Street Ext., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Jorian Alexander Tate, 30, of 313 Morehead Street Ext., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
The following charges were served on Thursday, November 11:
» Shawn Tyler Love, 30, of 1403 Carolina St. S.E., in Valdese, was charged with five misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,500 secured bond.
» Ricky James Harrison, 67, of 5430 Country Valley Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Martha King Carswell, 43, of 108 Poteat St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, second-degree trespassing and damage to personal property. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Bennett Lee Deyton, 49, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Alexis Marie Wynn, 22, of 607 E. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Jan. 28.
» Chasity Dawn Clark, 29, of 4150 Snowhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and two misdemeanor out of county warrants. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Jan. 3.
» Joshua Caleb McNeely, 29, of Morganton, was charged with a misdemeanor out of county warrant. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Jan. 3.
» Jesse Lee Reese, 40, of 1792 Dearborn St. Ext., in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor out of county warrants. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Fidel Novoa, 50, of 2511 Melvin Propst Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Christopher Gregory Knight, 35, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Santos Roberto Son, 45, of 212 Center St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Landon Tanner Collingwood, 21, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Dontarious Devonn Johnson, 32, of 202 Rockyford St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 cash bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, November 12:
» Sherri Yvonne King, 52, of 715 Carbon City Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Victor Tyrone Coffey, 24, of 3223 Berry Court, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Jan. 3.
» Tabatha Grace Manson, 30, of 1859 Chapman Hollar Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Jan. 24.
» Spencer Oconnor Jernigan, 32, of 1702 Ashewood Circle, in Asheboro, was charged with one count each of felony fugitive from justice, misdemeanor assault on a female and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Baylie Nicole Schwartz, 29, of 7778 Decker Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on jail or prison premises, misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and driving while impaired. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Carol Henry Maloney III, 40, of 1402 N. Frye Ave., in Newton, was charged with misdemeanor defrauding an innkeeper or campground owner. He was granted a custody release.
» Christy Gail Mudd, 49, of 1219 Lenoir Ave. S.W., in Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats and stalking. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Amanda Nicole Smith, 34, of 5022 Hurricane Hill Road, in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond.
» Sarah Anne Shehan, 30, of 1630 Roy Caldwell St., 2, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a court order. She was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Jan. 22.
The following charges were served on Saturday, November 13:
» Michael Anthony Mello Jr., 30, of 164 Noblitt Road, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Charles Everette Bishop, 36, of 270 Pine Mountain Road, in Hudson, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail. His court date was set for Jan. 3.
» Sharon Leigh Ferguson, 62, of 268 Maxwell Drive, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and safe movement violation. She was granted a custody release.
» Joshua Kevin Carswell, 25, of 104 Fletcher St, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious injury or by strangulation and felony breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Robert Wayne Hensley II, 52, of 2572 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor threatening phone calls. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.