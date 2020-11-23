Crime roundup (Nov. 8-14)

Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, November 8:
» David Wesley Belcher, 50, of 8466 Ledford Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Dec. 7.
» Twila Harris Childers, 60, of 1230 Cape Hickory Road, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 11.
» Darion Omar Campbell, 21, of 166 Jolly Hill Road, in Taylorsville, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault on a female, communicating threats and damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 20.
» Stoney Jovaun Pritchard, 39, of 8166 Wards Gap Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting concealment of goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $241 cash bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 15.
The following charges were served on Monday, November 9:
» Wilson Enrique Perez-Lopez, 44, of Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 cash bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 7.
» Cameron Lynn Webb, 29, of 308 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony obstructing justice. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Dec. 14.
» Sammi Michelle Pollard, 46, of 1950 Roberts Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony larceny financial transaction card, felony obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Matthew Tyler Teague, 36, of 8231 Tom Smith Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Dec. 14.
» Justice Renee Weaver, 25, of 811 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 27.
» John William Dunn, 32, of 310 Highridge Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 8.
» Jessica Malia Rivera, 30, of 406 26th St. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $600 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 8.
» Tony Junior Benfield, 60, of 1877 Duckworth Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 7.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, November 10:
» Sarah Anne Shehan, 29, of 1630 Roy Caldwell St., 2, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor harassing phone calls. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Jan. 8.
» Michael Angelo-Linares Rodriguez, 22, of 805 W. Union St., B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Jan. 29.
» Zachary Gene Roberts, 25, of 5303 Burkemont Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 7.
» Kimberly Dawn Kelley, 37, of 4650 Huffman’s View Trail, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Phillip Ray Fox, 63, of 3788 Fish Hatchery Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Dec. 14.
» Cassandra Alise Earley, 32, of 504 Bethel Road, 1109, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and damage to personal property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Adam Dwayne Branch, 33, of 8352 Fern Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 14.
» Dwight Dame Martin, 29, of 2290 Liberty Church St., Lot 3, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Dec. 18.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, November 11:
» Dennis Shayne Cole, 52, of 305 W. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Jason Keith McGee, 40, of 5193 Old NC 18, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 1.
» Benny Ray Sain Jr., 40, of 9514 Holly Ridge Court, in Hildebran, was charged with one count each of felony possession of schedule VI controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of schedule VI controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond.
» Rebekah Ann Meise, 25, of 4186 Tallent Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $9,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 1.
» Carrie Inez Queen, 35, of 1726 Suburban Drive, Lot 28, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $277 cash bond and released.
» Shamika Louise Lyles, 27, of 612 1st St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. She was cited and released.
» Nathan Ray Mode, 45, of 300 Craftsman Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor open container after consuming. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Jan. 12.
» Rebecca Allendria Sigmon, 39, of 6585 Hildebran View St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving during revocation, no liability insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Jan. 12.
The following charges were served on Thursday, November 12:
» Baron Jerelle Kanipe, 32, of 1283 Avery Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was issued a $5,000 unsecured bond and released. His trial date was set for Jan. 8.
» Shawn Kevin Fitzgerald, 30, of 2276 Enola Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor impeding traffic, standing, sitting or lying upon a highway or street. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 17.
» Sarah Anne Howard, 33, of 1990 Coopers Loop, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 4.
» Tabitha Kristi Wilson, 26, of 5200 Foreman St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 6.
The following charges were served on Friday, November 13:
» Melinda Diane Self, 43, of 3273 Idlewild Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 15.
» Taylor Denise Weston, 26, of 314 Rockyford St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Nicole Roberson, 42, of 208 White St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Angela Marie McNair, 34, of 305 W. Union St., B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 8.
» Norris Nelson Powell, 23, of 4816 Silver Creek Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault by strangulation and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, communicating threats and child abuse. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Tracy Lee Cash, 40, of 301 Oak St., in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
» Donna Rae Owensby, 53, of 3256 Music Mountain Road, Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Dec. 11.
» Shane Crawford, 39, of 1255 Oak Forest Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 3.
» Tabatha Danielle Maloney, 39, of 4081 Glen Powell Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 4.
» Joshua Phillip Ostwalt, 30, of 1845 9th Ave. N.W., in Hickory, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 4.
» Richard Kenneth Street, 54, of 6232 W. Meadow Trail, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor harassing phone call. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Dec. 7.
» Jesus Luis Medina, 25, of 156 Apache Path, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Dec. 14.
» Linda Faye Robbins, 36, of 293 Old Church St., in Mooresboro, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $300 cash bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 14.
» Jessica Leeann Moody, 31, of 5128 Silver Creek Church Road Ext., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 14.
» Patricia Colleen Weston, 46, of 225 VFW Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Dec. 18.
The following charges were served on Saturday, November 14:
» Salena Anne Bishop, 31, of 403 Wakefield Drive, in Hendersonville, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond.
» Adam Quincy Howard, 38, of 2700 Ridgecreek Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count each of driving during revocation, displaying a fictitious license plate and displaying an expired license plate. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Ray Bishop, 33, of 3511 Fox Run, in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Xavier Dontay Dula, 29, of 1844 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $873 cash bond.
» Freddie Franklin Banks Jr., 37, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny of property, possession of stolen goods and first-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 17.
» Hunter Lee Strother, 18, of 3535 E. Homestead Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 13.
» Richard Alton Miller, 50, of 2422 Central Drive, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Dec. 14.
» Brittany Nicole Woody, 30, of 106 Cascade St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Dec. 18.
» Daniel Christopher Bivens, 29, of 105 Catawba Trace, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and safe movement violation. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Feb. 15.
