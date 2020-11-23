Crime roundup (Nov. 8-14)

» Norris Nelson Powell, 23, of 4816 Silver Creek Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault by strangulation and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, communicating threats and child abuse. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.

» Tracy Lee Cash, 40, of 301 Oak St., in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.

» Donna Rae Owensby, 53, of 3256 Music Mountain Road, Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Dec. 11.

» Shane Crawford, 39, of 1255 Oak Forest Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 3.

» Tabatha Danielle Maloney, 39, of 4081 Glen Powell Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 4.