Crime roundup (Oct. 10-16)

» William Anthony Caldwell III, 25, of 125 Willow Run Drive, Apt. H, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.

» Luis Fernando Flores-Cruz, 27, of 272 Chestnut Oak Forest Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving left of center, driving while impaired and driving without an operator’s license. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Nov. 22.

» Edgar Simon Velasquez, 39, of 300 Church St. N.W., 21, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 6.

» Liborio Daniel Gil, 24, of 4509 Tise Ave., in Winston Salem, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.

» Donna Rae Wood, 38, of 407 Kent St., in Cherryville, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Nov. 23.

» Alexander Reynoso, 24, of 105 Regan St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming and driving during revocation. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Dec. 3.