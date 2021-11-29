Crime roundup (Oct. 10-16)

The following charges were served on Sunday, October 10:
» Jimmy Cody Stanfill, 28, of 2774 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Kevin Carswell, 25, of 104 Fletcher St., in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication, assault on a governmental officer or employee and false imprisonment. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Lukiko Marshall, 42, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Roger Maxwell Morgan, 28, of 2936 High Peak Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and reckless driving to endanger. He was granted a custody release.
» Lesa Dunford McKinney, 50, of 104 Brown Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Tammy Marie Bollinger, 43, of 3206 Antioch Road, 7, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault and assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 secured bond.
» Tommy Charles Martin, 39, of 102 S. Anderson St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Jay Cee Houck, 26, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Pedro Rafael Menchu-Yax, 40, of 114 Air Park Drive, Apt. K, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, driving while license was revoked for impaired revocation and child abuse. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Nov. 29.
» Alison Johnson Muckle, 63, of 605 E. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Michael William McNeill, 55, of 5809 Hubert Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, October 11:
» Jacob Ryan Pearson, 28, of 621 Hopewell Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 13.
» Alice Gibson, 24, of 8869 Highway 18 S., in Connelly Springs, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Dec. 2.
» Christopher Shane Achor, 31, of 4021 Henry River Road, 1, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond.
» Corey Terrill Tate, 45, of 101 California Ave., in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Erick Campos Webb, 20, of 96 Ridge St., in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Diego Campos Webb, 24, of 96 Ridge St., in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Jackie Ray Cook Jr., 43, of 2855 Flat Gap Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Amber Michelle Smith, 29, of 4053 Poteat Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her court date was set for Dec. 16.
» John Herbert Shuffler, 51, of 4897 Lakeview Acres Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Crystal Marie Hughes, 31, of 2309 U.S. Highway 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Audrey Walker Buchanan, 52, of 302 Bost Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to real property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, October 12:
» Lorrinda Alysia Crawley, 49, of 3529 Trinity Church Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. She was released with a written promise to appear.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, October 13:
» Conner Elizabeth Hamby, 25, of 2781 Burke Smokey Creek Road, in Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Nov. 29.
» Tyler Dwayne South, 30, of 5202 Rainhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Kyle Ryan Elliott, 35, of 3470 Greentree Acres, in Valdese, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Valerie Lynn Ray, 49, of 2970 Old U.S. 70 Loop, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Dec. 13.
» Ralph Arnold Phillips, 40, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Jason Steve Morgan, 46, of 4278 Ruritan Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Denise Michelle McConnell, 37, of 1245 Bethel Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and battery. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Sandy Leroy Linfield, 59, of 213 Steakhouse Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of violating a court order and violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Timothy Ernest Green, 40, of 2290 Liberty Church Road, 6, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, October 14:
» Dustin Thomas Miller, 33, of 4135 Johnson Bridge Road, in Hickory, was charged with one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a schedule III controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and one misdemeanor count each of financial card fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $76,000 secured bond.
» Trenell Lamont Mosley, 34, of 475 Bryant Road, Lot 18, in Morganton, was charged with felony sex offender unlawfully on premises. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Wilson Thomas Williams, 64, of 201 Poplar St., G, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Patrick Ryan Blumke, 32, of 3938 2nd Ave. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Dustin Ryan Pennington, 37, of 2896 Hallyburton Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $750 cash bond.
» Phillip Joe Roberson, 29, of 910 U.S. 70 E., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,500 secured bond.
» Dallas Dakota Rose, 25, of 1311 Lydia Ave, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Donna Lorrene Hagy, 46, of 1320 Washboard Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to real property. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Mengmor Thaoxaochay, 50, of 3990 Kanipe Drive, in Newton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Kayla Renee Mellow, 31, of 1011 County Home Road, Apt. K6, in Conover, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $500 secured bond and released. Her court date was set for Dec. 13.
» Arebia Ann Morgan, 43, of 201 Poplar St., Apt. F, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. She was issued a $500 secured bond and released.
» Silas Joel Simmons, 20, of 27 Dawns Drive, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Gary Benjamin Stamper, 31, of 304 70A E., Lot D, in Hildebran, was charged with one felony count each of obtaining property by false pretense, possession of stolen goods and larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, October 15:
» Bethany Susanne Kelly, 47, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Wesley Alan Cox, 28, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Christopher Alan Smith, 46, of 418 Catawba St., in Glen Alpine, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of probation violation and assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Bethany Lee Brown, 37, of 81 Caldwell Drive, in Taylorsville, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $500 secured bond and released. Her court date was set for Dec. 13.
» Billy Joe Bowman, 39, of 4085 Snowhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, October 16:
» Richard Todd Dale, 53, of 305 W. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» William Anthony Caldwell III, 25, of 125 Willow Run Drive, Apt. H, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Luis Fernando Flores-Cruz, 27, of 272 Chestnut Oak Forest Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving left of center, driving while impaired and driving without an operator’s license. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Nov. 22.
» Edgar Simon Velasquez, 39, of 300 Church St. N.W., 21, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 6.
» Liborio Daniel Gil, 24, of 4509 Tise Ave., in Winston Salem, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Donna Rae Wood, 38, of 407 Kent St., in Cherryville, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Nov. 23.
» Alexander Reynoso, 24, of 105 Regan St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming and driving during revocation. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Dec. 3.