Crime roundup (Oct. 17-23)

The following charges were served on Sunday, October 17:
» Christopher Gregory Knight, 35, of Morganton in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
» James Glenn Billings, 34, of 5090 Ralph Winchester Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. His court date was set for Dec. 9.
The following charges were served on Monday, October 18:
» Arney Lewis Bryant Jr., 50, of 3112 NC 126, in Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 13.
» Susan Lynn Comstock, 43, of 1157 Lindsay Ray Drive, in Raeford, NC, was charged with two felony counts of probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Wesley Alan Cox, 28, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Tracey Diane Teague, 28, of 8231 Tom Smith Ave., B, in Connelly Springs, was charged with four felony counts of probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,000 secured bond.
» Christopher Allen Randolph, 34, of 3229 Music Mountain Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $611.63 cash bond.
» Pam Coleman Greene, 50, of 112 Fernwood Drive, in Morganton, was charged with two out of county misdemeanor warrants. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Levi Tyler Cooke, 26, of 15 Short Street, in Candler, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating a court order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Thomas Orlando Bustos, 18, of 4306 Powerhouse Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Charles Alan Smith, 48, of 1130 Mountain Breeze Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag. He was cited and released.
» Samuel Everette Young, 37, of 7205 Naguib Amin St., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 10.
» Jacob Raymond Clay, 32, of 1139 Allman Court, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Timothy Michael Bristol, 29, of 168 Chism Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Stephanie Adams, 38, of 415 Bryant Road, Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $67 cash bond and released.
» Joshua Nolan Tanner, 33, of 6457 Maple Grove Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Timothy James Gill, 29, of 3864 Old Lowman St., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
» Jesse Quea Stone, 60, of 119 Oak St. S.W., in Lenoir, was charged with felony larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Matthew Thomas Welborn, 29, of 600 N. Terrace Place, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $110 cash bond.
» Melanie Marie Mitchell, 38, of 114 Baxter St., in Drexel, was charged with two felony counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances and one misdemeanor count of possession of a schedule III controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, October 19:
» Amanda Brooke Meeler, 30, of 3541 Scott Futrell Drive, 52, in Charlotte, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Dec. 6.
» Dana Smith III, 39, of 2306 Putnam St., Lot 9, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Michael Samuel Gates, 30, of 30 Quarry Road, 6, in Granite Falls, was charged with one felony count each of possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Kaylyn Elizabeth Branch, 26, of 2909 Highway 70 E., Lot 10, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Charles Eric Weese, 42, of 5329 Red Fox Trail, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Buddy Dane Martin, 48, of 4106 Martin Fish Pond St., in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and assault inflicting serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Adam Wade Poole, 46, of 2967 Conner Circle, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $303 cash bond and released.
» Adrian Lamar Wiggins, 34, of 111 Ora Place, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» David Edwin Berry, 60, of 3100 Mariposa Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Dana Denise Lytle-Davis, 45, of 236 Falls St., B, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny, damage to personal property and assault and battery. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Sarah Louise Hamilton, 62, of 1300 Burkemont Ave., A102, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and released. Her court date was set for Dec. 13.
» Roberto Jose Pascual, 43, of 416 W. Concord St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Jennifer Brooke Laws, 42, of 4670 Crystal Creek Road, in Morganton, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. She was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released. Her court date was set for Jan. 26.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, October 20:
» Rodney Howard Sanders, 56, of 1531 Royce St., in Morganton, was charged with felony murder. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond.
» Dwayne Alan Smith, 41, of 4143 Baptist Camp Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony concealment of death; disturbing or dismembering human remains. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $75,000 secured bond.
» Donna Lorrene Hagy, 46, of 1320 Washboard Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony concealment of death; disturbing or dismembering human remains. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Charles Edward Galloway Jr., 39, of 107 Ross St., Trailer B, in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense and one misdemeanor count each of larceny and failure to work after paid. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $18,500 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 6.
» Clifton Dale Butler, 57, of 209 Grandview Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Curston Shay Graybeal, 30, of 119 Sugar Hill Heights Drive, in Marion, was charged with one felony count each of extortion, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and obstructing justice. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Johnny Allen Wade Jr., 32, of 2400 Mourglea Ave. S.E., Apt. 6F, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $275 cash bond and released. His court date was set for Dec. 16.
» Antwon Murrel Butler, 45, of 205 1/2 Roper St., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one count of misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $300 cash bond.
» Mark Edmund Tesiero, 62, of 8127 Old NC 10, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,500 secured bond and released.
» Victoria April Ray, 27, of 125 Cemetery Road, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Nov. 29.
» Charles Dean Poteat III, 47, of 7384 Knox Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor concealment of merchandise in mercantile establishment. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Jan. 3.
» Dennis Gale Hubbard Jr., 44, of 101 Wrighton St., B, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to report change of address as required by a sex offender. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Michael Joseph Lackey, 25, of 101 Wrighton St., B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $513 cash bond.
» Jaydon Leana Ervin, 20, of 209 S. Anderson St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear and damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, October 21:
» Christopher Allen Tadlock, 48, of 6323 George Hildebran Drive in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Michael Dean Emory, 57, of 111 Vine St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was granted a custody release.
» Dona Jo Roberson, 24, of 314 Rockyford St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Stephanie Smallwood Faust, 39, of 4217 Sundown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Marc Eugene Dunn II, 34, of 310 Highridge Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Jeremiah Jason Jones, 42, of 1410 Razors Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Jessica Leeann Moody, 32, of 5128 Silver Creek Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released.
The following charges were served on Friday, October 22:
» Tyler Dwayne South, 30, of 5202 Rainhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon, two misdemeanor counts of probation violation and one count of misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 13.
» James Michael Johnson, 48, of 115 Rhyne St., B, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun and going armed to the terror of the public. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 13.
» Scottie Allen Ammons, 50, of 3741 Spaniel St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,673 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 6.
» Randy Junior Mullins, 43, of 3726 Hillview St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Dakota Ray Smith, 20, of 6106 Andria Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Anthony William Santiago, 26, of 1293 Homestead Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $658 secured bond.
» Troy Allen Shrum, 54, of 4875 Crawley Dale St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His court date was set for March 4.
» Dane Erik Peterson, 38, of 400 Brentwood Circle, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Gilbert Purnell Hice, 39, of 3021 Conner Circle, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor drunk, intoxicated and disruptive in public. He was granted a custody release.
» Tracey Parrish Smith, 49, of 107 Edgewood Ave., 11, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released.
The following charges were served on Saturday, October 23:
» Skyler Brittain, 31, of 2211 6th St. N.W., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Elizabeth Gwyn Clawson, 33, of 1685 Major Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and damage to personal property. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a court date set for Dec. 9.
» Cynthia Ann Woody, 51, of McLin Creek Road, in Conover, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. She was granted a custody release and her court date was set for Dec. 9.
» Geremias Hernandez-Cruz, 23, of 203 North St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold plus an additional $3,000 secured bond.