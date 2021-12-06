Crime roundup (Oct. 17-23)

» Jesse Quea Stone, 60, of 119 Oak St. S.W., in Lenoir, was charged with felony larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

» Matthew Thomas Welborn, 29, of 600 N. Terrace Place, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $110 cash bond.

» Melanie Marie Mitchell, 38, of 114 Baxter St., in Drexel, was charged with two felony counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances and one misdemeanor count of possession of a schedule III controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,500 secured bond.

The following charges were served on Tuesday, October 19:

» Amanda Brooke Meeler, 30, of 3541 Scott Futrell Drive, 52, in Charlotte, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Dec. 6.