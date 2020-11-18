Crime roundup (Oct. 18-24)

Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, October 18:
» Tate Parker Powell, 23, of 303 Flying Hawk Trail, in Waynesville, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Terry Lee Peeler, 51, of 8166 Wards Gap Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury or by strangulation, felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods and misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $105,500 secured bond.
» Jonathan Wayne Whisnant, 24, of 1861 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a child under 12 years of age. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 2.
» Curtis Lamont Summers, 42, of 211 Baxter St., in Drexel, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Nov. 13.
» Juan Ramirez-Miguel, 19, of 211 S. Anderson St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor no operator’s license. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 11.
» Shawn Kevin Fitzgerald, 30, of Morganton, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Travis Paul Brittain, 32, of 4511 Tallent Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Nov. 16.
» Devante Jamal Staples, 24, of 2606 Old NC 18, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, October 19:
» Shawn Kevin Fitzgerald, 30, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 14.
» Travis Glenn Yelton, 41, of 3973 Winston Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond pending extradition.
» Joshua Michael Campbell, 34, of 106 Conley St., in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering into vehicles and felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Jason Burdette Hughes, 39, of 2309 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued an $8,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Nov. 22.
» Eric Renard Jenkins, 39, of 416 Woodsway Lane N.W., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Nov. 16.
» Tiffany Ann Stamey, 32, of 4014 Sunrise Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 9.
» Shakera Martia Hawkins, 29, of 530 Wheeler St. N.W., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $750 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 19.
» Michelle Lee Bova, 39, of 218 Pleasant View Loop, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was issued a $3,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Nov. 16.
» Dillan Wes Frye, 26, of 2765 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» John Walker Charlet IV, 51, of 8402 Stonehenge Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Nov. 6.
» Kenneth Lee Loftis, 34, of 862 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 13.
» David Alexander Cobb, 29, of 1028 Watermill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Nov. 30.
» Aaron Fitzgerald Rippy, 24, of 1314 Dixie Drive, in Statesville, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving wanton disregard, failure to heed light or siren, assault on a female, assault on a governmental officer, malicious conduct by a prisoner and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 2.
» Nathan Todd Vallini, 32, of 75 Chippendale Drive, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 4.
» Travis Nathaniel Hylemon, 20, of 105 Walker Lane, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 2.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, October 20:
» Alisha Renae Clay, 26, of 114 Bethel St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 13.
» Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 33, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Brandon Andrew Perry, 34, of 134 Walker Road, Lot 7, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear, possession of stolen goods and possession of controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $28,000 secured bond.
» Kelly Rae Schreiber, 33, of 4696 Log Hollow Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 16.
» Keith Gary Harrison, 41, of 2443 West View Acres Ave. Ext., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Nov. 20.
» Leann Nichole Saulman, 21, of 1343 Mountain Meadows Drive, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats and one count each of misdemeanor simple assault, hit and run and assault with a deadly weapon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 13.
» Wesley Terrell Rhom Sr., 63, of 2189 Laura St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Dalton Randolph Rhom, 24, of 5200 Rogers Road, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and five counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $100,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 13.
» Mark Allen Williams, 47, of 3236 Idlewild Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Nov. 13.
» Megan May McFalls, 31, of 2010 Henderson Mill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and driving during revocation. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Dec. 4.
» Gary Tyler Nelson, 28, of 6001 Bobs Knob Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Megan Renee Morehead, 28, of 1517 S. Sterling St., B, in Morganton, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply and one count each of misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 4.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, October 21:
» James Roy Woodie, 37, of 126 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense and two counts each of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $18,000 secured bond.
» Hugh Weathers Putnam III, 40, of 8417 Rolling Hills Ave., in Hickory, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Nov. 10.
» Jennifer Dawn Coleman, 47, of 106 Kela Court, in Morganton, was charged with felony habitual larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Lance Carroll Winkler, 32, of 500 1/2 E. Meeting St., Apt. C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 18.
» Carlos Agustin Lopez, 40, of 108 Ridge St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, driving the wrong way on a dual lane highway and driving while license revoked for impaired revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 7.
» Adontis Amaurn Mayfield, 21, of 205 Kela Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.
» Arlen Dean Robb, 59, of 780 3rd Ave. Place S.E., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 12.
The following charges were served on Thursday, October 22:
» Jimmy Frank Peeler, 40, of 7012 Rhoney Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Dec. 10.
» Paula Jeanne Barrows, 28, of 6240 E. Meadow Trail, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Dec. 10.
» Jeremy Dylan Fisher, 39, of 3732 N.C. 18 S., B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 18.
» Billy Lamour Jones, 42, of 200 Linville St., B, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Rebekah Ann Meise, 25, of 4186 Tallent Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Michael Campbell, 34, of 106 Conley St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 18.
» Jennifer Ann Lowery, 44, of 101 Cedar Falls Drive, in Nebo, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of damage to personal property, second-degree trespassing and assault and battery. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 23.
The following charges were served on Friday, October 23:
» Tekyha Monique Corpening, 26, of 321 Morehead Street Ext., in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Asian Brittin Price, 30, of 813 Link Place, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Dec. 14.
» Jeremy Dylan Fisher, 39, of 3732 N.C. 18 S., B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 14.
» Terry Lee Peeler, 51, of 8166 Wards Gap Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon and assault by pointing a gun. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 19.
» Robert Dean Speagle, 51, of 7741 Rhodhiss Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Cameron Lee Stamey, 28, of 3235 Elsie Childres St., in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Nov. 2.
» Emily Erin Roche, 37, of 206 Harry Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 9.
» Taylor Jordan Parker, 20, of 205 Kela Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Nov. 23.
» Johnithyn Thomas Bristol, 27, of 2255 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,500 secured bond.
» Mandy Austin, 43, of 3925 Martin Fish Pond St., Lot 15, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 7.
The following charges were served on Saturday, October 24:
» Yessica Bonifacia Hernandez-Tecum, 18, of 502 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor consuming alcohol underage. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Dec. 4.
» Shasta Nicole Stroupe, 36, of 1569 Devinney St., in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny after breaking or entering. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Ralph Edward Cook, 59, of 6532 Peyronel St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Nov. 9.
» Brad Lewis Summers, 53, of 3399 Lytle Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag and larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Nov. 19.
» Debra Ann Meise, 58, of 119 Clontz Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Nov. 19.
» William Gregory Brookshire, 54, of 569 Mt. Herman Road, in Hudson, was charged with felony failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 2.
» Heather Curtis Simmerman, 40, of 4911 Carpenter Road, in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Nov. 14.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.