Crime roundup (Oct. 18-24)

The following charges were served on Saturday, October 24:

» Yessica Bonifacia Hernandez-Tecum, 18, of 502 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor consuming alcohol underage. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Dec. 4.

» Shasta Nicole Stroupe, 36, of 1569 Devinney St., in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny after breaking or entering. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

» Ralph Edward Cook, 59, of 6532 Peyronel St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Nov. 9.

» Brad Lewis Summers, 53, of 3399 Lytle Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag and larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Nov. 19.

» Debra Ann Meise, 58, of 119 Clontz Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Nov. 19.