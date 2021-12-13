Crime roundup (Oct. 24-30)

» Rachel Marie Dehart, 49, of 624 Cannon Road, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.

The following charges were served on Wednesday, October 27:

» Eric Charles Brayboy, 58, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Jan. 13, 2022.

» William Douglas Thomas, 35, of 3175 Noel Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic violence protection order and six counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $38,500 secured bond.

» John Harry Mueller, 35, of Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $26,000 secured bond.