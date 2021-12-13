Crime roundup (Oct. 24-30)

The following charges were served on Sunday, October 24:
» Heather Lizabeth McMurray, 31, of 109 Little Hungry Road, in Hendersonville, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Morgan Tiara Smith, 22, of 117 Jim Grady Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, October 25:
» William Avery Laws, 43, of 8961 Bowman Lowman Ave., in Hickory, was charged with five felony counts of failure to appear, two felony counts of larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods and one misdemeanor count of probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $452,000 secured bond.
» Christopher Allen Tadlock, 48, of 6323 George Hildebran Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $26,000 secured bond.
» Adam Quincy Howard, 39, of 2700 Ridgecreek Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Christopher Lee Eric Watson, 28, of 2840 16th Ave. S.E., in Newton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Ashley Nicole Wright, 34, of 3929 Scott Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Christopher Lee Stamper, 41, of 126 Samuel Circle, in Moravian Falls, NC, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, misdemeanor driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Domonic Constantine Williams, 40, of 1877 Duckworth Ave., Lot 8, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 6.
» Christina Nichole Brown, 36, of 1176 Razors Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Dec. 6.
» Phillip Coleman Padgett, 32, of 2442 Henderson Mill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Jonathan Wayne Loven, 46, of 125 Silver Creek Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, October 26:
» Cynthia Dawn Rice, 32, of 7285 US 64, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of fugitive from justice, possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Kenneth Darren Seegars, 52, of 2251 Hemlock Trail, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Rachel Marie Dehart, 49, of 624 Cannon Road, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, October 27:
» Eric Charles Brayboy, 58, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Jan. 13, 2022.
» William Douglas Thomas, 35, of 3175 Noel Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic violence protection order and six counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $38,500 secured bond.
» John Harry Mueller, 35, of Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $26,000 secured bond.
» Christopher Allen Tadlock, 48, of 6323 George Hildebran Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Michael Steven Goins, 38, of 1307 Oak Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Bobby Eugene Miller, 37, of 119 Myrtle St., C, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to report change of address as required by a sex offender. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Corey Wesley Fagan, 23, of 2033 Abee Park Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a court date set for Dec. 9.
» Larry Terrill Jenkins, 44, of 110 Jim Grady Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail. His court date was set for Dec. 6.
» Coy Lindley Minton, 44, of 4955 Duckworth Circle, 13, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $282 cash bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, October 28:
» Joseph James Taylor, 42, of 173 Boyd Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,500 secured bond.
» Amanda Brooke Honeycutt-Williams, 38, of 1705 Bethel Road, Lot 38, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of making threatening phone calls and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Destinee Ryan Renate Agee, 24, of 2509 NC 18-US 64, Lot 20, in Morganton, was charged with felony child abuse. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $75,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, October 29:
» Steven Alexander Parlier, 26, of 4548 Rebel Run, in Granite Falls, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Ashley Rose Teague, 32, of 100 First Ave. N.E., in Hildebran, was charged with felony possession of heroin. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Richard Alan Lydens, 44, of 32 Knox Road, in Ridgecrest, NC, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was released on an unsecured bond.
» Lukas Dalton Houston, 24, of 201 Perkins Road S.E., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His court date was set for Dec. 16.
» John William French, 36, of 119 Vine Circle, in Martinsburg, WV, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, October 30:
» Jamie Rae Wood, 43, of 4595 Shouppe Way, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Alexander Colon Class, 21, of 2331 Hill Drive, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.