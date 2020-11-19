Crime roundup (Oct. 25-31)

» Steven Leon Shull, 40, of 3976 Causby Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.

The following charges were served on Saturday, October 31:

» David Wayne Edwards, 36, of 780 3rd St. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with one felony count each of first or second-degree forced burglary, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.

» Erica Marie Hollar, 42, of 3965 NC 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 21.

» Timothy Allen Swink, 48, of 223 Shuffler Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Nov. 20.