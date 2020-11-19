Crime roundup (Oct. 25-31)

Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, October 25:
» Roberto Agustin Mendoza, 24, of 423 Highridge Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving left of center. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Dec. 4.
» Darius Edward Connelly, 32, of 1603 Devinney St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Ronnie Leon Goodwin Jr., 33, of 97 Deep River Road, 8, in Sanford, was charged with one count each of felony possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor interfering with an electronic monitoring device. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Ashley Nicole Roberts, 24, of 619 1st St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 23.
» Nicholas Dalton Robinson, 26, of 112 Foxfire Drive, in Morganton, was charged with four felony counts of failure to appear or comply and one count each of felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $75,000 secured bond.
» Michelle Grace Epley, 39, of 2447 Ridgecreek Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 16.
» Brent Owen Basinger, 42, of 549 Manley Clark Road, Lot 2, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 16.
» Robert Lee Hall, 71, of 211 Summit St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, October 26:
» Tracy Lee Cash, 40, of 301 Oak St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Nov. 23.
» Mark Randall Willix, 44, of 5376 Red Fox Trail, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $4,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 23.
» Adam Lee Cook, 37, of 314 Walker Road, 10, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 23.
» Jennifer Marie Terry, 40, of 329 Boyd Road, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 12.
» Joanie Lee Laws, 39, of 2509 NC 18-US 64, 34, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Christopher Doyle McCollum, 48, of 7636 Neeses Highway, in Springfield, SC, was charged with two felony counts of larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Erica Denice Wakefield, 29, of 2509 NC 18- US 64, 34, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Austin Lee Huffman, 22, of 3286 Henderson Mill Road, in Morganton, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Dec. 2.
» Dustin Lee Settlemyre, 36, of 804 Skie Circle S.E., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Nov. 23.
» Bon Alexander Stroupe, 40, of 3335 Port St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Chastain Chichon Carson, 48, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Nov. 13.
» Sibitha Joyce Chaney, 29, of 4805 Elmore Drive, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, October 27:
» Ralph Arnold Phillips, 39, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and littering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 7.
» Donald Solomon Fox, 28, of 4520 Fox Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Dorian Deshae Rutherford, 23, of 300 Michaels St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $2,500 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Dec. 17.
» William Howard Wilkerson Sr., 59, of 3370 NC 181, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Joseph Theodore Pickert, 81, of 309 E. Concord St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and reckless driving to endanger. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Nov. 10.
» Miguel Angel Puac-Perez, 27, of 108 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 16.
» Johnny David Johnson, 49, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 19.
» John Thomas Alvey Jr., 53, of 3516 Clarks Chapel Road, in Lenoir, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 19.
» Dallas Junior Benfield, 39, of 5283 Hayes Waters Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 4.
» Katia Celaina Christian, 33, of 3529 Smith Road, in Morganton, was charged with four counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $46,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 7.
» Chase Leonard Haas, 29, of 4480 Collettesville Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 10.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, October 28:
» Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 33, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 20.
» Travis Nathaniel Hylemon, 20, of 105 Walker Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 13.
» Matthew Thomas Welborn, 28, of 600 N. Terrace Place, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, failure to appear or comply, domestic disturbance and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 13.
» John Joseph O’Riley Jr., 64, of 4727 Persimmon Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 20.
» Gretta Garee Maltba, 48, of 8847 Spring Meadow Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 16.
» Alison Fowler Abernathy, 49, of 1914 Fowler Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Nov. 13.
» Billy Allen Spurlock, 47, of 901 Airport Rhodhiss Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 13.
» Zachary Taylor Blackburn, 27, of 1227 70 E., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 14.
» Christy Leanne Anderson, 51, of 5739 Watson Price Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Eugene Benjamin Johnson IV, 23, of 2141 Millstone Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony common law robbery. He was granted a custody release.
» Patricia Renee Burnside, 38, of 1992 Fox Ridge Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and injury to personal property. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Nov. 20.
» Travis Allen Vanhorn, 25, of 5644 Van Horn Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Jonathan David Lynn Jr., 46, of 1931 Tucker St., in Hickory, was charged with felony breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Gladys Olivia Conley, 27, of 2104 Fox Ridge Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Nov. 20.
» Joshua Louis Butler, 24, of 5738 Walker Chapel Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Nov. 20.
» William Lusida Vid Zamora, 33, of 3825 DAV Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Dec. 17.
» Bradly Raymond Souther, 31, of 1868 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Jan. 11.
The following charges were served on Thursday, October 29:
» Leslie Jay Ferrell Jr., 48, of 5061 Windy Woods Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 7.
» Jarrell Tyshon Powell, 27, of 2970 12th Ave. S.E., 72t, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $485 cash bond.
» Savannah Erin Archuleta, 33, of 106 Parkland St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for Dec. 17.
» Patricia Gail Brookshire, 38, of 4958 Morrison Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $60,000 secured bond.
» Terry Joseph Brown, 38, of 2302 Crestview St., in Valdese, was charged with felony failure to appear or comply and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $27,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 20.
» Megan May McFalls, 31, of 2010 Henderson Mill Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony sell or deliver drugs or controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Dusty Eugene Hicks, 36, of 279 Link Drive, in Iron Station, NC, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, October 30:
» Bethany Susanne Kelly, 46, of 1728 Salem Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Austin Lee Revis Magorian, 23, of 44 Ball Lane, in Nebo, was charged with four counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,400 secured bond and released.
» Joshua Leroy Roberts, 37, of 3806 Kathy Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Matthew Scott Hall, 33, of 109 Herron St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Nov. 13.
» Steven Leon Shull, 40, of 3976 Causby Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
The following charges were served on Saturday, October 31:
» David Wayne Edwards, 36, of 780 3rd St. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with one felony count each of first or second-degree forced burglary, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Erica Marie Hollar, 42, of 3965 NC 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 21.
» Timothy Allen Swink, 48, of 223 Shuffler Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Nov. 20.
» Robert Brian Moon, 55, of 1063 Orchard St. S.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 16.
» Baron Jerelle Kanipe, 32, of 1283 Avery Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was issued a $3,000 unsecured bond and released. His trial date was set for Nov. 13.
» Morgan Evans, 19, of 121 Truax Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, assault on a governmental officer and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 21.
» Samuel Guadalupe Hernandez-Jimenz, 24, of 130 Lane St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and no operator’s license. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Dec. 17.
» Ryan William Shambree, 36, of 2639 Ridgecreek Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order and driving while license revoked for impaired revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Dec. 7.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.