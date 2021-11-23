Crime roundup (Oct. 3-9)

The following charges were served on Sunday, October 3:
» Jesus Pedro Vicente, 22, of 2422 Morganton Blvd. S.W., in Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, driving left of center and texting while driving. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Dec. 10.
» Effran Mejia Velasquez, 39, of 215 Randolph St., C, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and no operator’s license. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Dec. 10.
» Jeffrey Todd Lane, 37, of 7295 Honeysuckle Drive, in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Eugene Warren Grethen II, 37, of 3360 Overlook Drive, in Valdese, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving wanton disregard, violation of registration provisions and driving without liability insurance. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Dec. 31.
» Eric Charles Brayboy, 58, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 17.
» Koby Dale Tevepaugh, 32, of 104 Ramsey St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and one out of county warrant. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Jamie Jhoan Lenis, 31, of 115 Bush Drive, 218, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, driving left of center and no operator’s license. He was granted a custody release.
The following charges were served on Monday, October 4:
» Michael Ayinde Boyce, 22, of 1243 Main Ave. Drive N.W., in Hickory, was charged with felony larceny of property and felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Dustin Rick Durham, 36, of 5000 Silver Creek Church Road Ext., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving during revocation, operating a vehicle without insurance and reckless driving to endanger. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for Nov. 22.
» Gary Benjamin Stamper, 31, of 304 U.S. 70 E., Lot D, in Hildebran, was charged with felony larceny of property and felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Sonny Yang, 35, of 6323 Xiong Yang Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Reyne Victoria Linares-Flores, 34, of 140 Azalea Drive, in Rutherford College, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. She was granted a custody release and her court date was set for Nov. 15.
» Anthony Joseph Ward, 44, of 104 Wedgewood Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 8.
» Cameron Tito Fuentes, 18, of 1201 Verde Vista Circle, in Asheville, was charged with felony possession of schedule VI controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, October 5:
» Homer Lee Cook, 31, of 1025 Iron Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Charles Eric Weese, 42, of 5329 Red Fox Trail, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts each of probation violation, damage to personal property, assault on a governmental officer or employee and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,500 secured bond.
» Stacey Lynn Erickson, 39, of 1903 Forest Hill Park Place, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond.
» Jason Roger Chester, 43, of 104 Cherry St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Aaron Louis Howery, 26, of 6602 Gold Creek Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 13.
» Jacob Elijah Miller, 26, of 1008 Fairview Drive, B, in Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, communicating threats and false imprisonment. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, October 6:
» Gregory Lee Netherton, 58, of 110 Roberts Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Gabryiel Eben Byrd, 20, of 5092 Mount Olive Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Garrett Austin Lilly, 26, of 3886 Jay Bird Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His court date was set for Dec. 13.
» Sabrina Suzanne Starnes, 48, of 5140 Foreman St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and one felony count each of larceny of a motor vehicle, identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Nov. 15.
» Tammy Denise Workman, 56, of 7041 Rhodhiss Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of schedule IV controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, October 7:
» Heidiann Renee Gitts, 31, of 7149 Pyramid Road, in Hickory, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
» Jackie Thomas Cook, 23, of 3103 Barus Pond Loop, in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of burglary tools, two misdemeanor counts each of probation violation and simple assault and one misdemeanor count each of failure to heed light or siren, damaging a coin operated machine, assault on a child under 12 years of age, injury to personal property and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $39,500 secured bond.
» Jessica Nicole Conley, 31, of 7519 Shady Oaks Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny by employees. She was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Nov. 15.
» Bobby Jay Wheeler, 49, of 4652 Huffman View Trail, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Nov. 18.
» Savanna Nichole Wood, 28, of 2400 Mourglea Ave. S.E., 5g, in Valdese, was charged with felony trafficking drugs by possession. She was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released.
» Tabitha Hoyle Shull, 33, of 3931 East Burke Blvd., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released.
» William Isaiah Loftis, 21, of 143 Beach St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving wanton disregard, driving during revocation and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 6.
» Jordan Christopher Bingham, 28, of 922 Plantation Drive, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, October 8:
» Carolyn Ginger Gillispie, 43, of 102 1st Ave. N.E., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Nov. 15.
» Amanda Leigh Gitts, 38, of 7149 Pyramid Road, in Hickory, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Michael James Chapman, 51, of 5881 Branstrom Orchard St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Timothy Edward Clark, 54, of 2200 Misti Brook Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Johannes Geradus Debets Mae, 27, of 2636 Lake Forest Drive, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Olivia Shadae Surratt, 30, of 112 Quail Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Kimberly Denise Wellman, 43, of 4248 Scott Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Samantha Danielle Norton, 29, of 4287 Valley Trail Crossing, in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny after breaking or entering. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Richard Owen Smith, 29, of 5615 Wilkies Grove Church Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Shirley Marie Hollifield, 38, of 101 Cimarron Drive, in Old Fort, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her court date was set for Nov. 18.
» Gaspar Perez Torres, 32, of 104 New St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» William Isaiah Loftis, 21, of 143 Beach St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation. He was granted a custody release.
The following charges were served on Saturday, October 9:
» Chasity Gardner Travis, 36, of 961 22nd St. S.E., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Dillan Wes Frye, 27, of 5334 Hayes Waters Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony common law robbery. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Matthew Howard Jr., 32, of 122 Ross St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a court order. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Arnold Richard Benfield II, 54, of 1961 New Stock Road, in Weaverville, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and reckless driving to endanger. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Dec. 3.
» May Pang Kue, 49, of 1300 Burkemont Ave., 202, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Olen Lee Carver, 30, of 401 Bass St. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Linda Nicole Gladden, 32, of Morganton, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Jaron Wade Pennell, 43, of 3040 2nd Ave. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Francisco Guerrero, 27, of 2019 W. Zinnia Ave., in Mission, TX, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving without an operator’s license. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.