Crime roundup (Oct. 3-9)

The following charges were served on Sunday, October 3:

» Jesus Pedro Vicente, 22, of 2422 Morganton Blvd. S.W., in Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, driving left of center and texting while driving. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Dec. 10.

» Effran Mejia Velasquez, 39, of 215 Randolph St., C, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and no operator’s license. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Dec. 10.

» Jeffrey Todd Lane, 37, of 7295 Honeysuckle Drive, in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.

» Eugene Warren Grethen II, 37, of 3360 Overlook Drive, in Valdese, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving wanton disregard, violation of registration provisions and driving without liability insurance. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Dec. 31.