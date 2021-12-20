Crime roundup (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)

» Christopher Gregory Knight, 35, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and released.

The following charges were served on Saturday, November 6:

» William Thomas Hall, 32, of 797 Fortune Road, in Union Mills, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, stoplight violation and failure to drive on right side of a roadway. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Feb. 11, 2022.

» Perry Randall Ray, 62, of 2920 Icard School Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking and entering and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.

» Spencer Wesley Hass, 23, of 3437 Pax Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.