Crime roundup (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)

The following charges were served on Sunday, October 31:
» Casey Edward McCall, 40, of 3788 Pitts Farm Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor driving left of center and driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Jan. 7.
» John Harry Mueller, 35, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $260 cash bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, November 1:
» Scotty Dean Eastham, 45, of 2245 U.S. Highway 70 E., 2, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Mary Pennington Oliver, 69, of 50 Pineview St., in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Tyreese Trevaughn Berry, 19, of 1675 Berrytown Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» James Stacy Morris, 48, of 2015 Hunter Ave., in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of cyberstalking and violating a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Kevin Dwayne Miller, 40, of 2847 Green Haven Drive, in Morganton, was charged with five misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,318 secured bond.
» Kannan Wayne Shew, 33, of 4021 Henry River Road, 1, in Hickory, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of larceny by changing the price tag. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Willie Bernard Clark, 50, of 123 Cottonwood Drive, in Charlotte, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Dennis Ray Berry Jr., 46, of 4428 Kirby Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault by strangulation and one count each of misdemeanor assault on a female and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus an additional $1,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, November 2:
» Neal Ray Hildebran, 56, of 7162 Hildebran Mountain Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Walter Sanchez, 30, of 128 Dovick Drive, in Boone, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Steven Donald Watts, 59, of 6590 Jenkins Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $750 cash purge and released.
» Kimberly Michelle Farinella, 30, of 109 Herron St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $75 cash bond.
» James Alfred Crowe III, 38, of 2336 Burke Memorial Park Road, in Valdese, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving left of center, driving while impaired and driving while license was revoked for impaired revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 21.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, November 3:
» Noah Morgan Stephens, 22, of 3206 Greentree Acres, in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Bethany Ann Lambert, 26, of 6142 N.C. 181, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Allen Jubin, 33, of 2640 Byrd Road, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of habitual felon and possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Trey Edward Arrington, 18, of 210 Steakhouse Road, Lot 6, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, communicating threats and damage to personal property. He was issued a $500 unsecured bond and released.
» Kenneth Patrick Robinson, 20, of 210 Steakhouse Road, Lot 6, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, communicating threats and damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Joseph Dale Arrington, 30, of 2226 James Drive, in Hickory, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $800 cash bond.
» Dalton Kristofer Hall, 24, of 112 Powell Road, in Drexel, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» James Oscar Mayfield, 52, of 114 Nacho Lane, in Cleveland, NC, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Raymond Edward Harmon Jr., 56, of 3511 Hollywood Ridge Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 10.
» Domonic Constantine Williams, 40, of 1877 Duckworth Ave., Lot 8, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» David Anthony Masucci, 21, of 1563 Airport Rhodhiss Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Heather Michelle King, 35, of 3923 Piedmont Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Reginald Eugene Jones, 53, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Zion Raheem Peterson, 22, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, November 4:
» Ladonna Sue Featherstone, 39, of 101 Spann St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Michael Russel Zimmer, 37, of 3923 Piedmont Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Dana Lytle Davis, 45, of 315 Golf Course Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor domestic criminal trespassing. Her trial date was set for Jan. 24.
» Jason Ray Penley, 45, of 2066 Antioch Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Jimmy Cody Stanfill, 28, of 2774 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of breaking or entering and damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Theodis Wayne Davenport, 52, of 110 Asheville St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for March 5.
» Arney Lewis Bryant Jr., 50, of 3112 N.C. 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, November 5:
» Dennis James Danner Jr., 40, of 6511 Greedy Highway, in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and failure to comply with license restrictions. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Feb. 28. 2022.
» Terra Nicole Coffey, 32, of 906 Jamestown Road, B7, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury and felony breaking out of dwelling house burglary. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $350,000 secured bond.
» Brandon Andrew Perry, 35, of 226 Pete Brittain Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $36,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 3.
» Anthony Edward Deyton, 39, of 1320 Jacobs Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Dontayzha Michelle Peterson, 23, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Anthony Eugene Allen, 24, of 252 Facet Road, in Henderson, NC, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Danny Eugene Tomlinson, 65, of 6821 Berea Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor removing, altering or defacing a landmark. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Elizabeth Louise Bryant, 31, of 3232 Bryant Moore Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor violating a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Eric Wilton Estes, 40, of 612 E. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of cyberstalking and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Adam Duane King, 36, of 2525 Hartland Trail, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and assault and battery. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Samuel Lee Yancey Jr., 51, of 1400 Sweet Water Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $3,000 unsecured bond and a $500 secured bond.
» Joshua Dean Thomas, 37, of 309 Collingwood Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violating a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Christopher Gregory Knight, 35, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and released.
The following charges were served on Saturday, November 6:
» William Thomas Hall, 32, of 797 Fortune Road, in Union Mills, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, stoplight violation and failure to drive on right side of a roadway. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Feb. 11, 2022.
» Perry Randall Ray, 62, of 2920 Icard School Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking and entering and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Spencer Wesley Hass, 23, of 3437 Pax Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.