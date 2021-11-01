Crime roundup (Sept. 12-18)

The following charges were served on Sunday, September 12:
» Christopher Scott Travis, 38, of 961 22nd St. S.E., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. He was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Shannon Penley Smith, 52, of 109 Ross St., Trailer A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Christopher Michael Collins, 29, of 8417 Oliver Childers Road, 3, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Dontayzha Michelle Peterson, 23, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony breaking or entering, felony larceny after breaking or entering and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, September 13:
» Erik Eugene Katner, 48, of 2041 Mast Hook Way, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Caroline Victoria Fleming, 19, of 122 Duck Branch Road, in Roan Mountain, TN, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her court date was set for Dec. 17.
» Bradley Jerrell Dorsey, 33, of 118 Woodlea Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Ryan Nathaniel David Brown, 37, of 1648 Drexel Road, in Valdese, was charged with three out of county felony warrants. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Phillip Dewayne O'Connell, 56, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was set for Nov. 18.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, September 14:
» Johnny McTerry Smith III, 34, of Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor first-degree trespassing and one count of misdemeanor larceny. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Chris Marquel Danner, 46, of 412 9th St. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $500 unsecured bond and released. His court date was set for Nov. 15.
» Keith Sharod Moore, 32, of 2472 Pax Hill Road, Lot 18, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny of property and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
» Keye Brent Penley, 31, of 712 Griffin Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a court date was set for Nov. 18.
» Leslie Carol Tate, 44, of 5219 Glenwood Place Court, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Mykel Lee Bennett, 22, of 2671 Tablerock Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and released.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, September 15:
» Kimberly Michelle Farinella, 30, of 109 Herron St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Michael Thomas McCann, 46, of 1066 Cape Hickory Road, in Hickory, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and hit and run leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Faith Nicole French, 32, of 1877 Duckworth Ave., 11, in Morganton, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of child abuse. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,500 secured bond. Her court date was set for Nov. 1.
» Jacob Wesley Artrip, 33, of 1877 Duckworth Ave., 11, in Morganton, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of child abuse. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,500 secured bond. His court date was set for Nov. 1.
» Chester Christian Ott, 32, of 180 Whitney Blvd., Apt. 6, in Lake Lure, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one misdemeanor count each of violating a domestic violence protection order and cyberstalking. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Shana Nicole McElrath, 35, of 3250 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Caitlin Rhae Peeler, 30, of 7870 Kinglet Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with four felony counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
» Alyshia Aileen Adkins, 28, of 106 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, September 16:
» Mya Danielle Lee, 23, of 402 Center St., A, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of drunk, intoxicated and disruptive, simple assault and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was granted a custody release and her court date was set for Nov. 1.
» Daniel Arroyo-Rosado, 21, of 310 Huffman St., 4, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of hit and run leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage and driving without a valid license. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Cody Dillon Brown, 29, of 1723 Norwood St. S.W., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Wael Ali Hafez, 54, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Nov. 8.
» Cody Allan Vaughn, 36, of 1466 Kennedy Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Nov. 8.
» Rosemarie Ann Ruede, 54, of 305 West Union St. Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Oct. 29.
» Darius Edward Connelly, 32, of Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Ashley Sylvester Butler, 39, of 103 5th St., in Morganton, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft and felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Carl Eugene Travis, 49, of 1012 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,500 secured bond.
» Misty Ellen Sweeney, 36, of 4670 Crystal Creek Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $2,500 unsecured bond plus an additional $500 secured bond and released. Her court date was set for Nov. 1.
» Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 34, of 305 W. Union St., Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of indecent exposure and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Brandon Scott Meeks, 30, of 4287 Valley Trail, in Morganton, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $32,500 secured bond. His court date was set for Nov. 18.
» Megan Danielle Rudisill, 26, of 1003 Lower Green Haven Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking or entering and injury to real property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» William Alexander Jones, 53, of 145 Valle Rivers Road, in Banner Elk, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and reckless driving to endanger. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and released. His court date was set for Nov. 1.
» Nicholas Tony Kirk, 20, of 911 Saint Marys Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny after breaking or entering. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $10,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, September 17:
» Makayla Tiara Smith, 20, of 304 N. Council Oaks St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of remaining on premises after park closing hours and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. She was cited and released. Her court date was set for Dec. 16.
» Demetric Jikeese Greene, 20, of 4745 Cindy Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Clayton Zachariah Stamey, 32, of 721 Griffin Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Cory Dean Carter, 30, of 2509 NC 18- US 64, Lot 23, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 cash bond.
» Frances Rogers Hicks, 49, of 51 Harding Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Isiah Rashon Ervin, 24, of 2920 Dalton Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was issued a $6,000 secured bond and released.
» Johnny Everette Setzer, 50, of 110 Spann St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony murder and felony habitual felon. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges.
» Jacob Joseph Mueller, 29, of 201 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Curtise McCoy Trivette, 30, of 104 Brown Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny, second-degree trespassing and driving during revocation. His court date was set for Oct. 28.
» Cody Vance Dehaven, 39, of 1617 Main St. E., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering. He was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Dec. 9.
» Samantha Danelle Kirkland, 29, of 1436 S. Center St., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering. She was released with a written promise to appear for a court date set for Dec. 9.
» Rafael Manuel Garza, 33, of 2501 US 64, 11, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, September 18:
» Gretchen Shaylyn Patterson, 31, of 2756 Green Haven Circle, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault on a governmental officer or employee and one misdemeanor count each of failure to heed light or siren, speeding in excess of 15 mph over the posted limit and reckless driving to endanger. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Dec. 9.
» Charles Edward O’Neil, 50, of 4264 Dry Pond Lane, in Conover, was charged with one count each of felony speeding to elude arrest, misdemeanor speeding in excess of 15 mph over the posted limit and a stop sign or flashing red light violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Tristan Cequoria Smith, 29, of 902 2nd St. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Oct. 29.
» Clayton Zachariah Stamey, 32, of 721 Griffin Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and violating a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Dustin Ray Yates, 20, of 8805 Spring Meadow Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. He was granted a custody release.
» Walter Christopher Johnson, 32, of 104 Parkview Place, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Jesse Carroll South, 30, of 290 Abee St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and possess or consume an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle. He was granted a custody release.
» Matthew Brian O’Rourke, 33, of 106 Quail Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. His court date was set for Dec. 9.
» Daniel Damon McElveen, 48, of 206 Harry Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Oct. 28.