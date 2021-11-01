Crime roundup (Sept. 12-18)

» Clayton Zachariah Stamey, 32, of 721 Griffin Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and violating a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.

» Dustin Ray Yates, 20, of 8805 Spring Meadow Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. He was granted a custody release.

» Walter Christopher Johnson, 32, of 104 Parkview Place, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.

» Jesse Carroll South, 30, of 290 Abee St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and possess or consume an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle. He was granted a custody release.

» Matthew Brian O’Rourke, 33, of 106 Quail Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. His court date was set for Dec. 9.

» Daniel Damon McElveen, 48, of 206 Harry Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Oct. 28.