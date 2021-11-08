Crime roundup (Sept. 19-25)

The following charges were served on Sunday, September 19:
» Tyrone Lamonte Carpenter Sr., 47, of 105 Pine St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Michael Thomas McManus, 31, of 5899 Fisher Davis Road, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $18,000 secured bond.
» Matthew McKenley Melton, 28, of 819 Woodlawn Ave. S.W., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Kim Tannynia Stitt, 62, of 624 1st St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. She was cited and released.
» Jeffery Christopher Hardesky, 27, of 204 Valdese Drive, in Drexel, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
The following charges were served on Monday, September 20:
» James Thomas Smith, 31, of 103 Sageview Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Timothy Ray Huffman, 49, of 7037 Hildebran Mountain Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Amber Michelle Brown, 37, of 105 Barus Ave. N.E., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Britney Nicole Cantrell, 27, of 3128 Ed Bowman St., in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» April Michelle Richardson, 50, of 101 Gerald Road, B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Nov. 18.
» Dillan Wes Frye, 27, of 5334 Hayes Waters Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Zion Raheem Peterson, 22, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Nov. 18.
» Blake Thomas Norman, 31, of 4600 Mount Home Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft. He was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and released.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, September 21:
» Robert Paul Hubbard, 55, of 3615 Ridge Court, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault with a deadly weapon and assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
» Michael Travis Clark, 35, of 1186 McLean St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Jessica Nicole Willix, 25, of 6210 George Hildebran Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. Her court date was set for Nov. 4.
» Anthony David Burton, 25, of 6210 George Hildebran Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. His court date was set for Nov. 4.
» Jonathan Wayne Loven, 46, of 125 Silver Creek Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by destroying an antitheft device and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,500 secured bond.
» Ashley Louise Eller, 35, of 3680 Berry Road, Lot 7, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,310 secured bond.
» Charlene Renee Cotton, 45, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, September 22:
» Jeffrey Lynn Greene, 52, of 3292 Hickory Heights Court, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Hannah Renee Waldron, 23, of 6125 Gold Mine Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony murder. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond.
» Christin Jean Smith, 29, of 561 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Sarah Anne Shehan, 30, of 1630 Roy Caldwell St., 2, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Brandy Ann Velasquez, 34, of 3812 Jamison Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Debbie Anne Greene, 60, of 3292 Hickory Heights Court, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, September 23:
» John Michael Gerst, 31, of 9027 Reeps Grove Church Road, in Vale, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of breaking or entering and violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Amanda Nicole Fugitt, 42, of 203 Forest Hill St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony identity theft, misdemeanor probation violation and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $16,500 secured bond. Her court date was set for Nov. 8.
» Joshua Wayne Radford, 26, of 6200 George Hildebran Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» John Kevin Moore, 54, of 3222 Eckard Creek Circle, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Elizabeth Leanne Hayes, 20, of 125 Carpenter Ave., in Albemarle, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Nov. 18.
» Clayton Zachariah Stamey, 32, of 721 Griffin Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Amber Huffman Tolbert, 36, of 7722 Old NC 10, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Kimberly Frances Longsoldier, 38, of 1192 Oak Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Joey Dale Michael, 45, of 7390 Ernest St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple worthless check and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 cash bond.
» Alex Harley Davidson, 28, of 2857 Icard Rhodhiss Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Nov. 15.
» Zakiyyah Laurice Rasheed, 34, of 3709 Hwy 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» April Nicole Chrisawn, 38, of 4293 Mashburn Branch Road, in Old Fort, was charged with two felony counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Ricky Dean Franklin, 43, of 1705 Bethel Road, Lot 5, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor drunk, intoxicated and disruptive while in public. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 9.
» Caleb Lee Elkins, 21, of 1818 Hillock Drive, in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by felon and one count of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Ronald Ray Stroup, 50, of 4099 Kings Mill Road, in Valdese, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding to elude arrest, failure to heed light or siren and a tail light violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 9.
» Jacob Joseph Mueller, 29, of 201 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor fraud of financial transaction card and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, September 24:
» Jay Cee Houck, 26, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Nov. 29.
» Frank Thomas Wallace, 44, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Heather Elizabeth Howe, 29, of 185 Linkside Court, 128, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,500 secured bond and released.
» Perry Kalief Lilly, 37, of 137 Fiddlers Court, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Jason James Sheffield, 30, of 8211 Teague Ave., Lot 2, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Lukiko Marshall, 42, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of drunk, intoxicated or disruptive on public property and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Brad Lewis Summers, 54, of 3399 Lytle Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was issued a $3,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Dylan Ray Brimer, 27, of 2660 Coldwater St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was issued a $3,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Aaron Michael Dean, 27, of 2770 17th Ave. N.E., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, September 25:
» Deborah Carolina Matul Osorio, 21, of 1212 Oak Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. She was granted a custody release.
» Johnny Angus Reese, 35, of 31 20th St. N.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Koua Yang, 39, of 1887 Henry Smith St., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Jonathan David Huskins, 34, of Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.