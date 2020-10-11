Crime roundup (Sept. 20-26)

Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, September 20:
» Ebar Nectali Lopez-Garcia, 33, of 105 Glassbrook St., in Morganton, was charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 12.
» Malika Desiree Edwards, 22, of 401 Knollwood Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cyber stalking. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 19.
» Carlos Enrique Chavez-Lopez, 24, of 208 Bristol St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Nov. 12.
» William Terry Pittman, 54, of 4717 Ruby Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Logan Ryan Jones, 28, of 1511 Fred Watson Place, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Oct. 1.
» Michael Edward Monn, 28, of 4811 Foresthaven Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Milton Scott Clay, 28, of 114 Bethel St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 26.
The following charges were served on Monday, September 21:
» Brynan Keith Cook, 42, of 8108 Wards Gap Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Leslie Anne Minton, 33, of 900 Oakland Ave. Ext., C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 12.
» Molly Beck Gilliam, 46, of 5231 Windy Woods, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor simple assault and communicating threats. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 5.
» Timothy Nikolaos Hoke, 31, of 9253 Wilson Road, in Hildebran, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $60,000 secured bond.
» Timothy Joseph McCall, 32, of 4386 Littlejohn Church Road, in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Daniel Joseph Chapman, 32, of 106 Greene Court, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking or entering and injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 2.
» Rodney Howard Sanders, 55, of 1531 Royce St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 23.
» Kelsay Alene Brown, 20, of 133 Sterling Forest Drive, D, in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense and felony possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, September 22:
» Jason Burdette Hughes, 39, of 2309 US 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 23.
» Devante Jamal Staples, 24, of 2606 Old NC 18, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 18.
» Benjamin Ray Greene, 52, of 119 Fernwood Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor simple assault and communicating threats. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 22.
» Nicholas Tony Kirk, 19, of 911 Saint Mary's Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods and felony common law. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Debra Elaine Barrier, 52, of 305 W. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Nov. 2.
» Neal Joseph Brown, 30, of 3365 Enola Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor damage to personal property and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 13.
» Marques Maurice Leach, 41, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Courtney Leigh Morgan, 28, of 500 S. King St., C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $750 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Nov. 23.
» Christopher Thomas Clontz, 26, of 2831 Piedmont Road, in Morganton, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Dec. 14.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, September 23:
» Joseph Michael Hallyburton, 35, of 475 Bryant Road, Lot 12, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and one misdemeanor count each of possession of schedule IV controlled substances, possession of schedule VI controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Haven Nicole Powell, 20, of 509 W. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Damon Fender, 20, of 202 Fernwood Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor simple assault and communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 22.
» Maria Agustin Cruz, 38, of 108 Ridge St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Donald Hillary Overton Jr., 48, of 3816 Deja View Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and injury to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 15.
» Tyrik Devonn Ervin, 27, of 205 Spainhour St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $150,000 secured bond.
» Jackie Thomas Cook, 22, of 3103 Barus Pond Loop, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor driving while license revoked and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 16.
Support Local Journalism
» James Glenn Billings, 33, of 4338 Silver Creek Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 30.
» Rebekah Ann Meise, 25, of 4186 Tallent Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 15.
» Gaby Morles, 27, of 204 Ramsey St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was issued a $500 secured bond and released.
» Madison Renee Gilliland, 18, of 4150 Snowhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Melissa Renee Webb, 41, of 2545 Logan Drive, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 12.
The following charges were served on Thursday, September 24:
» Jonathan Lee Lowdermilk, 39, of 202 Whitley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 16.
» Toni Lashea Durham, 23, of 2566 Jamestown Road, 5, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $642 cash bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 19.
» Gary Joe Dillingham, 68, of 2421 Israel Chapel Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 19.
» Billy Santiago Palacios, 26, of 113 Hoyle St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of littering, possess or consume an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle and driving while impaired. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 30.
» Jason James Kyes, 44, of 2505 Silverbrook Court, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Reginald Eugene Jones, 52, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor consuming alcohol on premises having off-premises permit only. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Devin Lee Aldrich, 19, of 2890 Morganton Blvd. S.W., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 9.
» Michael Allen Horne, 18, of 1220 Piedmont Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 16.
» Joshua Roy Hughes, 28, of 2309 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 29.
» Joshua David Adams, 36, of 1810 Conley Road, Lot 24, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Dec. 10.
» Josh Ray Ross, 41, of 200 Salem Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and one count each of misdemeanor assault on a female and failure to work after paid. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 16.
» Spencer Wesley Hass, 22, of 3437 Pax Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 30.
The following charges were served on Friday, September 25:
» Scotty Dean Eastham, 44, of 508 Fourth St. Place S.W., 2, in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 19.
» Jim Ping Hung, 37, of 2911 Green Grove, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Ricky James Harrison, 66, of 5430 Country Valley Road, in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, indecent exposure and injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 15.
» Trone Lamon Francis, 40, of 113 Perry St., in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking cocaine, felony trafficking heroin and one misdemeanor count each of speeding to elude arrest, failure to heed light or siren, driving left of center, reckless driving to endanger, stoplight violation and a safe movement violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $105,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 19.
» Heather Adrian Tesiero, 41, of 1802 Teague Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Oct. 19.
» Cobey Lee Lowman, 31, of 509 Baker Road, in Archdale, NC, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 5.
» Markus Levar Connelly, 38, of 1220 Crescent Woods, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while license revoked for impaired revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $250 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 30.
» Bailey Colleen Presnell, 23, of 2641 Old Blue Ridge Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 6.
» Jalen Martin Moore, 27, of 1525 S. Sterling St., A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 16.
The following charges were served on Saturday, September 26:
» Dillan Wes Frye, 26, of 2765 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 30.
» Christina Michelle Hawes, 31, of 130 Countryside Drive S.E., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 4.
» Dillan Wes Frye, 26, of 2765 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $172 cash bond.
» Sabrina Suzanne Starnes, 47, of 130 Countryside Drive S.E., in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and felony habitual felon. She was served at the Burke County Jail where she was being held pending other charges. She was issued an additional $25,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 16.
» Tony Scott Moore, 49, of 8167 Old NC 10, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Dusty Wade Moody, 33, of 5125 Crawley Dale St., Lot 11, in Morganton, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 22.
» Dorothy Carree Atkins, 68, of 803 W. Union St., Apt. C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor consuming alcohol on premises having off-premises permit only. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Derrick Shawn Casto, 43, of 4107 Ruritan Drive, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 12.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.