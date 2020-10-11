Crime roundup (Sept. 20-26)

» Dillan Wes Frye, 26, of 2765 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 30.

» Christina Michelle Hawes, 31, of 130 Countryside Drive S.E., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 4.

» Dillan Wes Frye, 26, of 2765 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $172 cash bond.

» Sabrina Suzanne Starnes, 47, of 130 Countryside Drive S.E., in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and felony habitual felon. She was served at the Burke County Jail where she was being held pending other charges. She was issued an additional $25,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 16.