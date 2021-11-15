Crime roundup (Sept. 26-Oct. 2)

» Eric Daniel Mujica, 29, of 402 Burkemont Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony interfering with a jail or prison fire system. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.

» Jerry Elzie Hudson, 43, of 300 Bryant Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. His court date was set for Dec. 6.

» Tonya Loretta Biggerstaff, 44, of 2665 Mill Race Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.

» Marvella Sue Hunt, 67, of 113 Moses St., 5, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering and second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.

» Dimenya Banner, 44, of 4420 Berry School Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was released with a written promise to appear.

The following charges were served on Tuesday, September 28: