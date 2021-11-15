Crime roundup (Sept. 26-Oct. 2)

The following charges were served on Sunday, September 26:
» Iziaha Daprince Corpening, 18, of 3497 Deerbrook Road, in Lenoir, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
» Cristal Marie Helms, 48, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Johnny Anthony Romero, 25, of 2661 Spainhour Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and open container after consuming. He was cited and released.
» Tonya Loretta Biggerstaff, 44, of 2665 Mill Race Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $153 cash bond.
» Juan Pascual-Miguel, 48, of 105 Ross St., B, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming and injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Dec. 17.
» Charles Dwayne Harrison, 28, of 3318 Fish Hatchery Road, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Nov. 8.
» Juan Apolonio Pascual-Andres, 48, of 107 Edgewood Ave., 8, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving while license revoked for impaired revocation. He was granted a custody release.
The following charges were served on Monday, September 27:
» Tonya Renee Isaac, 37, of 3205 Dierdorf Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises and misdemeanor possession of a schedule III controlled substance. She was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Levi Tyler Cooke, 26, of 15 Short Street, in Candler, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Johnithyn Thomas Bristol, 28, of 1511 S. Sterling St., B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a governmental officer or official. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Eric Daniel Mujica, 29, of 402 Burkemont Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony interfering with a jail or prison fire system. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Jerry Elzie Hudson, 43, of 300 Bryant Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. His court date was set for Dec. 6.
» Tonya Loretta Biggerstaff, 44, of 2665 Mill Race Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Marvella Sue Hunt, 67, of 113 Moses St., 5, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering and second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Dimenya Banner, 44, of 4420 Berry School Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was released with a written promise to appear.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, September 28:
» Michael Darren Mehaffey, 51, of 1152 Witherspoon Drive, in Claremont, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and one felony count each of speeding to elude arrest, possession of a firearm by felon, discharging a firearm within city limits, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon on a governmental officer or official, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and felony larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $290,000 secured bond.
» Steven John Ferrell, 45, of 2243 Lail Road, in Glen Alpine, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Nov. 15.
» Donovan Preston Goode, 23, of 102 Shady Rest Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, September 29:
» Sarah Anne Shehan, 30, of 1630 Roy Caldwell St., 2, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a court order. She was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Phillip Nicholas Jones, 31, of 131 Stephens Road, in Morganton, was charged with two out of county misdemeanor warrants. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Brodus James Jackson, 33, of 502 Carbon City Road, A, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Marc Eugene Dunn II, 34, of 310 Highridge Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony first or second-degree forced burglary, misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one out of county warrant . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,500 secured bond.
» Jamie Shawn Moore, 44, of 1300 Razor Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released.
» Reginald Eugene Jones, 53, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing, larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Benjamin Mark Buff, 24, of 807 W. Union St., F, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Angel Mae Parker, 35, of 618 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Wayne McKinley Spivey, 50, of 618 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
The following charges were served on Thursday, September 30:
» James William Marlowe, 36, of 7778 Old NC 10, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Matthew Rhyne Coffey, 38, of 430 Pete Brittain Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Candy Irene Harrison, 49, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
» Susan Lynn Comstock, 43, of 1157 Lindsay Ray Drive, in Raeford, NC, was charged with two felony counts of probation violation and one misdemeanor count each of probation violation and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $22,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Dec. 17.
» Zachary Allen Church, 23, of 101 Wrighton St., in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle and felony motor vehicle theft. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Kevin Lee Huffman, 53, of 4650 Mount Hebron Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Allan Reese, 41, of 4875 Crawley Dale St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» William Lee Chapman, 35, of 3070 Windy Hill Drive, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His court date was set for Nov. 15.
» Errin Shane Smith, 37, of 3351 Clay Apt. Court, 14, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $355 cash bond.
» Marcus Demond McKinley, 36, of 2130 17th Ave. N.E., 107, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Nov. 15.
The following charges were served on Friday, October 1:
» Fidel Novoa, 50, of 2511 Melvin Propst Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Jessica Diane Withers, 23, of 2498 Harding Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $3,500 secured bond and released. Her court date was set for Nov. 17.
» Dale Shamaire Graham, 38, of 7623 Biscayne Blvd., in Miami, was charged with felony trafficking heroin. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Jacob Ray Hollifield, 31, of 4151 Horseshoe Bend Road, in Hudson, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Christopher George Myers, 48, of 4501 Bill Epley Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming and littering. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Dec. 10.
The following charges were served on Saturday, October 2:
» Jalen Michael Shade, 29, of 924 German St. N.W., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Jorian Alexander Tate, 30, of 313 Morehead St. Ext., in Morganton, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $605 cash bond.
» Rusty Blu Lynn, 43, of 4546 Foxs Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Dec. 1.
» Gina McMahan Reep, 57, of 5334 Hayes Waters Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Hope Denise Huff, 42, of 192 Wall St., 3, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.