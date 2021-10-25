Crime roundup (Sept. 5-11)

The following charges were served on Sunday, September 5:
» Johnithyn Thomas Bristol, 28, of 1511 S. Sterling St., B, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and misdemeanor open container after consuming. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $246,000 secured bond.
» Gary Lamar Ray, 62, of 3976 Causby Drive, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving the wrong way on a one way street. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Oct. 25.
» Victoria Kay Richards, 21, of 1422 Lydia Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding, driving while license revoked and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Kenneth William Golightly, 24, of 112 View St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, September 6:
» Randy Beard, 40, of 145 Raintree Park Road, in Hiddenite, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was issued a $2,500 unsecured bond and released.
» Jennifer Ann Barlow, 39, of 145 Raintree Park Road, in Hiddenite, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was issued a $2,500 unsecured bond and released.
» Brandi Elayne Frisco, 43, of 7928 Bailey Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was issued a $2,500 unsecured bond and released.
» Sandy Leroy Linfield, 59, of 213 Steakhouse Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. His court date was set for Nov. 15.
» Juanita Lynne Linfield, 53, of 3953 Scott Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. Her court date was set for Nov. 15.
» Cody Cogdill, 32, of 130 N. Logan St., in Marion, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Oct. 28.
» Jason Bryan Hancock, 34, of 7870 Kinglet Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Jonathan David Huskins, 34, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Nov. 18.
» Rodney Allen Carter, 53, of 508 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and driving while license was revoked for impaired revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Garrett Austin Lilly, 26, of 3886 Jay Bird Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release.
» Josue Darius Dickerson, 19, of 416 Hospital Ave. N.W., in Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Oct. 22.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, September 7:
» Cody Vance Dehaven, 39, of 1617 Main St. E., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,200 secured bond.
» Johnathan Wayne Treadwell, 29, of 3684 Townsend Farm Lane, in Lenoir, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury and domestic criminal trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Tabitha Brie Evans, 37, of 2930 Icard School Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» John Paul Lynch, 48, of 2930 Icard School Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Alan Delon Carswell, 53, of 4195 Ridge Dale Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,500 secured bond.
» Candy Irene Harrison, 48, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her court date was set for Oct. 29.
» Tammy Church Greene, 61, of 3408 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, driving during revocation, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, September 8:
» Ian David Smith, 26, of 205 New Orleans Blvd., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of violating a domestic violence protection order, stalking and cyberstalking. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Curtis Lamont Summers, 43, of 211 Baxter St., in Drexel, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon, misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
» David Ray Thomas Jr., 38, of 4458 Windy Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor defrauding a drug and alcohol screening. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Nov. 8.
» Harold Nick Robinson II, 47, of 2780 Connelly Springs Road, in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $150 cash bond and released.
» Marina Reyn Hernandez, 26, of 160 Sweetbrier Lane, B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Marie Magdalena Morales-Mejia, 39, of 3924 Zero Mull Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving during revocation. She was granted a custody release and her court date was set for Oct. 25.
The following charges were served on Thursday, September 9:
» Jose Pedro Vasquez, 27, of 110 Poteat St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and open container after consuming. He was granted a custody release.
» Samuel Lee Harrison, 63, of 1818 Hillock Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Jay Cee Houck, 26, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was issued a $500 unsecured bond and released.
» Charles Richard Wells, 36, of 7040 Knox Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and assault on a handicapped person. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Crystal Nicole Connell, 28, of 108 Rhyne St., 1/2, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of heroin and one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked for impaired revocation, reckless driving to endanger and expired registration card. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond.
» Samuel Raheem Whitener, 23, of 4935 Sugar Loaf Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His court date was set for Oct. 28.
» James Dustin Roberts, 39, of 8812 Highway 226 S., in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a court date set for Oct. 29.
» Johnny Everette Setzer, 50, of 110 Spann St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with one felony count each of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by felon and habitual felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $115,000 secured bond.
» Julianna Marie Webb, 36, of 634 1st St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of stolen goods, failure to register as required by a sex offender or falsification of information, driving during revocation, failure to register vehicle and displaying a fictitious tag . She was cited and released. Her court date was set for Dec. 13.
The following charges were served on Friday, September 10:
» Keivon Rashad Corpening, 26, of 3898 NC 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Oct. 25.
» Jeffrey Todd Lane, 37, of 7295 Honeysuckle Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Nicholas Tony Kirk, 20, of 911 Saint Marys Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny after breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Ted McMurray Olson, 59, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a schedule III controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Kenneth Lee Loftis, 35, of 862 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by trick. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Gaspar Perez Torres, 32, of 138 Jones St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was issued a $5,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Ray Emanuel Hightower, 48, of 2950 Ramblewoods Drive, in Valdese, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Melissa Dawn Weaver, 42, of 2579 Harding Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. She was released with a written promise to appear.
The following charges were served on Saturday, September 11:
» Kifer Lanza Vargas, 27, of 3259 Pineburr Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release.
» Terry Franklin Rowe, 56, of 208 Laurel Court, in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Adrian Levaughn Tribble, 45, of 1440 19th Ave. N.E., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Rodomildo Roderico De Leon Chun, 29, of 1303 S. Sterling St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Kristie Dawn Yoder, 35, of 8089 Bailey Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Nov. 8.
» Jerry Lynn Gaskins Jr., 39, of 104 Woodlawn Drive, in Kinston, NC, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $750 secured bond. His court date was set for Oct. 25.