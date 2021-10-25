Crime roundup (Sept. 5-11)

» James Dustin Roberts, 39, of 8812 Highway 226 S., in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a court date set for Oct. 29.

» Johnny Everette Setzer, 50, of 110 Spann St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with one felony count each of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by felon and habitual felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $115,000 secured bond.

» Julianna Marie Webb, 36, of 634 1st St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of stolen goods, failure to register as required by a sex offender or falsification of information, driving during revocation, failure to register vehicle and displaying a fictitious tag . She was cited and released. Her court date was set for Dec. 13.

The following charges were served on Friday, September 10:

» Keivon Rashad Corpening, 26, of 3898 NC 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Oct. 25.