Crime spike in Salem community leads to four arrests

Multiple people were arrested after a crime spike in the Salem community in mid-September.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office received reports of various criminal activities such as vehicle breaking and entering, larceny of firearms and other felony larceny charges in mid-September, according to a news release from the agency.

Throughout October, deputies arrested four people and recovered a stolen firearm and other stolen property. The arrests and interviews conducted during the investigation helped solve other cases throughout Burke County.

The following people all have been arrested, according to the release:

Michael Edward Monn, 30, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resist, delay or obstruct a public officer and a probation violation on Oct. 5. Monn was sentenced to a 90 days of confinement in response to a violation.

Autumn Marie Burhans, 28, of Hickory, was charged after leading deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle on Oct. 11

. She was charged with felony flee to elude and felony larceny of a motor vehicle, along with misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Terry Joseph Brown, 40, of Morganton, was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny on Oct. 4.

Chad Michael Sampson, 27, of Hickory, was served Oct. 19 with outstanding warrants for probation violation, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Records available from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety showed all four of the people were earlier charged are felons.

Monn has previous convictions of obtaining property by false pretenses, NCDPS records showed.

Brown has previous convictions of felony larceny over $1,000, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering vehicles and attempted possession of a firearm by a felon, according to NCDPS.

Burhans has previous convictions of larceny after breaking and entering and interfering with an electronic monitoring device, NCDPS records showed.

NCDPS records also showed Sampson has previous convictions of attempted trafficking of a controlled substance.

Additional charges are pending against Monn, Burhans and Brown.