Crime Watch

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Jan. 24-30:

Randy Junior Mullins, 43, of 3726 Hillview St., in Morganton, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.

Roddric Kenyall Ross, 24, of 174 Beason Line, in Ellenboro, was charged with felony trafficking drugs by possession. He was served at the Burke County Jail, where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $100,000 secured bond. Ross had earlier been charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding, driving while impaired, and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 1.

Wendell Sherwood Osborne, 38, of 6463 Edwards Way, in Granite Falls, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Feb. 15.