Crime Watch

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Jan. 24-30:
Randy Junior Mullins, 43, of 3726 Hillview St., in Morganton, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.
Roddric Kenyall Ross, 24, of 174 Beason Line, in Ellenboro, was charged with felony trafficking drugs by possession. He was served at the Burke County Jail, where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $100,000 secured bond. Ross had earlier been charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding, driving while impaired, and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 1.
Wendell Sherwood Osborne, 38, of 6463 Edwards Way, in Granite Falls, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Feb. 15.
Ashley Nicole Dunford, 29, of 225 VFW Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Feb. 15.
Gary Dustin Long, 33, of 6148 Ashley Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of breaking or entering, injury to personal property and assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Feb. 19.
Julie Elizabeth McKinney, 27, of 7912 Maw Huffman Road, in Hickory, was charged with felony larceny of a firearm and felony possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
Alvaro Enrique Lopez Mendoza, 30, of 214 Hilltop St., in Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
Cody James Pearson, 31, of 1859 Front Park Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. No mugshot was available for Pearson.
Darren Keith Colvin, 55, of 305 W. Union St. Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and one misdemeanor count each of possession of Schedule II controlled substances, possession of Schedule IV controlled substances, driving during revocation and displaying a fictitious license plate. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
Justin Ryan Day, 37, of 237 Sharon Ave. NW, in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
Sonja Rae Pruitt, 52, of 1826 Creek Ridge Road, in Shelby, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Feb. 15.