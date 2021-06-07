Crime Watch

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of May 9-15:
- Ryan William Shambre, 37, of 2306 Putnam St., 7, Morganton, was charged with felony arson, misdemeanor assault on a governmental officer and failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $91,000 secured bond.
- Justice Renee Weaver, 26, of 811 Vine Arden Road, Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of heroin and fleeing to elude arrest and six misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $31,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for June 21.
- Terrence Bradlee Thompson, 41, of 1559 Lemon Tree Lane, Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of cocaine, felony fleeing to elude arrest and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was served at the Burke County Jail, where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $25,120 secured bond. His court date was set for June 21. Thompson also was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
- Billy Lee Alman Jr., 49, of 3906 Johnson Bridge Road, Hickory, was charged with one count each of felony possession of a firearm by felon, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond and released. His court date was set for June 21.
- Marlan Deron Shuford, 49, of 829 1st St. SW, Hickory, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and felony possession of Schedule VI controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
- Michael Allen Lyons, 48, of 1705 Bethel Road, Lot 5, Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
- Jeremy Shaun Ollis, 43, of 7238 Knoll Road, Newland, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 21.
- James Leon Creasy Jr., 35, of 3950 Piney Road, Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 9.
- Devante Jamal Staples, 24, of 2406 Old N.C. 18, Lot 1, Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony probation violation, misdemeanor probation violation and violating a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold plus a $20,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 28.
- Chasity Blevins, 31, of 1940 2 Leah Drive, Lenoir, was charged with one felony count each of possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substances; and conspiracy to sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for June 21.
- Joseph Lamont Wilder Jr., 26, of 1726 Suburban Drive, 16, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and felony unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
- Vernon Nicholas Douglas, 42, of 1814 Hillock Drive, Trailer 55, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
- Daniel James Kirby, 51, of 305 E. Main St., Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
- Stephanie Denise Brown, 31, of 128 Williams Lane, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for June 21.