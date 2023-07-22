HICKORY — A cyclist has been airlifted after a Saturday morning hit-and-run crash on Airport Rhodhiss Road.

Jerry Crump, of Granite Falls, was biking with Mark Annas, of Granite Falls, on Airport Rhodhiss Road near Hickory Airport Road when he was hit by a vehicle from behind around 6:47 a.m., said Trooper D.R. Lane with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Crump was airlifted to a Charlotte-area hospital with serious injuries, Lane said. Annas was not hit in the crash.

Both bicyclists were avid riders, wearing fluorescent clothing with red lights on the backs of their bikes and white lights on the front, Lane said.

He said Crump was hit from behind by an older model black sedan, possibly a Ford. There’s no available license plate number or driver description.

The vehicle should have damage on its right, front bumper, Lane said. Damage should be centered between the right front headlight and the grill of the vehicle. It could also have windshield damage, Lane said.

Anyone with information should call *HP and ask for Trooper Lane.