Cyclist killed in crash on Jamestown Road

A bicyclist was killed in a crash with a car late Thursday night.
Darnell Keith Beatty, 51, of Morganton, was killed when the bicycle he was riding southbound on Jamestown Road in the northbound lane was hit by a car headed northbound on the road near William Park Lane around 10:14 p.m., said 1st Sgt. C.M. Tedder with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Beatty was pronounced dead at the scene, Tedder said.
Impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash at this time, he said.
Beatty was wearing dark clothing and did not have on any reflective clothing or protective gear.
“Always assume you are not seen by others,” Tedder said. “Cyclists must take responsibility for being visible to motorists, pedestrians and other cyclists. Utilize lights, bright colored clothing, and reflective materials on the bike as well as your clothing to enhance visibility in low visibility conditions and at nighttime. Bicycles are also considered vehicles while on the roadway and must follow all North Carolina traffic laws. Never ride a bike without wearing a properly fitted helmet.”
Tedder also noted that cyclists should be travelling with the direction of traffic, so if they are headed northbound, they should be in the northbound lane. Only pedestrians should walk against the flow of traffic.
The collision remains under investigation. More information will be published as it becomes available.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
