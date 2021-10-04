DEA warns of fake prescription pills with fentanyl, meth

Officials are warning of a sharp increase in the distribution of fake prescription pills with fentanyl and methamphetamine.

At a press conference Thursday, Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco and DEA Administrator Anne Milgram announced a significant law enforcement surge to protect American communities from the flood of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills across the United States. Illicit fentanyl, a synthetic opioid found in most of the fake pills that were seized, is the primary driver of the recent increase in U.S. overdose deaths.

“Illicit fentanyl was responsible for nearly three quarters of the more than 93,000 fatal drug overdoses in the United States in 2020,” Monaco said. “The pervasiveness of these illicit drugs, and the fatal overdoses that too often result, are significant threats to public safety and health in this country. The Department will continue to use all of the resources at its disposal to save lives, complementing strong enforcement efforts with public awareness and outreach campaigns, as well.”

The DEA has spent the last eight weeks targeting criminal drug networks that have flooded the U.S. with deadly, fentanyl-laced pills.