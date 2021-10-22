Death investigation underway after body found in Catawba River

A death investigation is underway after a body was found Friday morning in the Catawba River.

The body was found by people duck hunting on the river shortly before 10 a.m., said Capt. Brad Browning with Burke County EMS. It was found some distance upriver from the spillway at the Morganton Water Filtration Plant.

Sheriff Steve Whisenant told The News Herald that the body, which was that of a white male, appears to have been there for about two weeks.

The sheriff said it's not clear yet whether foul play is involved. The case still is under investigation.

More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.