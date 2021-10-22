 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death investigation underway after body found in Catawba River
0 comments
breaking top story

Death investigation underway after body found in Catawba River

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
mnh_stock_redbluepolicelights.jpg

A death investigation is underway after a body was found Friday morning in the Catawba River.

The body was found by people duck hunting on the river shortly before 10 a.m., said Capt. Brad Browning with Burke County EMS. It was found some distance upriver from the spillway at the Morganton Water Filtration Plant.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff Steve Whisenant told The News Herald that the body, which was that of a white male, appears to have been there for about two weeks.

The sheriff said it's not clear yet whether foul play is involved. The case still is under investigation.

More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer says vaccine shows over 90% effective in children

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff: Man strangled, beaten before body dumped in well
Crime News

Sheriff: Man strangled, beaten before body dumped in well

  • Updated

Fifty-six year old Howell Thomas Buchanan Jr. had been missing since at least Aug. 12, but it wasn't until Monday that his body was found 12-14 feet deep in a well off Old N.C. 18. Authorities said he had been strangled and beaten before his body was dumped in the well.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert