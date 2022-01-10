Department adapts to enhance recruitment

After a year of protests against law enforcement, there’s been a trend of officers leaving their departments.
The New York Times in June reported a survey of about 200 police departments showed retirements were up 45% and resignations were up 18% from the previous year.
Looking closer to home, 80 officers in Asheville had left the department when the Times published its article. That was a third of the department, the police chief told the newspaper.
And while local departments haven’t seen the mass exodus of officers that larger departments have seen, many still have open job listings for officers. The county, city of Lenoir and city of Hickory all have listings for positions as a deputy or an officer, according to their websites.
The Morganton Department of Public Safety currently has five positions open for public safety officers, not including officers who still are in field training or attending basic law enforcement training classes, said MDPS chief Tony Lowdermilk.
“It’s not uncommon for us to have three to five openings constantly just because of retirements, people moving on to other agencies or just going into the private sector,” Lowdermilk said. “We still operate the same level of services that we have been responding with.”
Still, the department wants to see those positions filled without losing more officers.
Lowdermilk said while the doesn’t think the view of police locally is as negative as it has been at the national level after incidents of police brutality at departments throughout the country, it hasn’t left Morganton unscathed.
“Some of that stuff trickles down,” Lowdermilk said. “People see it on the media, see it in the news and they … maybe tend to not want to be in a law enforcement profession based off maybe a narrative they see nationally.”
There’s been a drop in enrollees for basic law enforcement training courses, Lowdermilk said, something that has caused departments like MDPS to change gears.
Departments now offer sponsorships for BLET students who will join the force upon graduation, and at MDPS, BLET trainees now start out at $35,179 while they’re attending class. Once recruits graduate from BLET, they earn $40,724 a year as a public safety officer. Those amounts became effective Jan. 1 after the city council voted Monday to raise the wage scale 10% across the board for MDPS employees.
“When I went through the police academy back in 1994, no one in my class had a job and there were 33 people in the class,” Lowdermilk said. “Everyone was applying for jobs while they were in the academy hoping to get a job.”
MDPS had two new hires start BLET classes Friday, Lowdermilk said.
“We’re having to change course just like other agencies are and having to recruit BLET sponsorships and send them through school and training,” he said.
One of those students is Josh Cooper, a 24-year-old who’s been a military police officer in the National Guard since June 2020.
Cooper said he always knew he wanted to be an officer, which was why he joined the guard. Morganton is home for him, and MDPS just made sense.
“It’s my hometown,” Cooper said. “Plus the opportunity to have everything sponsored by Morganton helped out a lot. I have a family also, I have a wife and two kids, so that helped out a lot.”
He encouraged others who are interested in a career in law enforcement to seriously consider it.
“If that’s where your heart is, you’ve just got to do it,” Cooper said. “Nothing to it but to do it. If that’s the way you feel, don’t let anything persuade you. Just do what you want to do, what makes you happy.”
Career with a purpose
When MDPS Sgt. J. Beaver joined the department almost 10 years ago, it was in part because of his dad.
Growing up, Beaver always thought he would take over his dad’s business. But his dad had a different idea in mind.
“He came to me one day whenever I was trying to choose my career path in high school and he told me that he wanted me to look toward something that, ultimately, had a civil service,” Beaver said. “Something that I could help people with and something that I would always have a place doing and I’d be safe in doing as far as job security.”
He explored opportunities in law enforcement and before too long, found himself in the BLET program at Western Piedmont Community College. It was there that he was steered toward MDPS.
“When I was going through Western Piedmont, a lot of our instructors at Western Piedmont work or did work prior to retirement here in Morganton and they were very supportive of the department,” Beaver said. “When I was in the police academy, I never heard anybody say anything negative about the agency. Of course, that is where I learned the public safety concept of police and fire.
“I found the fire side challenging because I’d never done anything or even considered that, but again, I wanted to challenge myself and do something that I enjoyed. I figured police officer and firefighter, what could be better than that?”
Beaver, a Burke County native, put in applications at MDPS and several other departments. But as he went through the experience of meeting everyone at the department, he knew where he was meant to be.
“It felt right,” Beaver said. “I had applications in at several other agencies and actually had interviews lined up, and I ended up withdrawing from those processes as I went through the Morganton process itself because I felt so strongly about working here over somewhere else.”
He’s been able to dabble in a little bit of everything MDPS has to offer over the last decade: He’s worked as a field training officer, a detective, a community officer and now serves as a supervisor.
“It’s a very friendly place and we have a very supportive community, which some places in the country cannot necessarily say,” Beaver said. “I’m very proud of the people that we have here, the citizens we have here, that are able to support us. I think that’s really important for law enforcement, to have the support of the community.”
Capt. Jason Whisnant echoed Beaver’s thoughts about the Morganton community.
“My whole life I couldn’t imagine working or being any place else,” Whisnant said. “That the city had so much to offer, to me, I saw that through my dad and uncle who both retired from public safety.
“If I didn’t have bills to pay and mouths to feed, I would do this job for free.”
Anyone interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement is welcome to visit morgantonnc.gov, reach out to an officer or find MDPS on social media for more information on career opportunities in the city.
