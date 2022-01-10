Department adapts to enhance recruitment

Career with a purpose

When MDPS Sgt. J. Beaver joined the department almost 10 years ago, it was in part because of his dad.

Growing up, Beaver always thought he would take over his dad’s business. But his dad had a different idea in mind.

“He came to me one day whenever I was trying to choose my career path in high school and he told me that he wanted me to look toward something that, ultimately, had a civil service,” Beaver said. “Something that I could help people with and something that I would always have a place doing and I’d be safe in doing as far as job security.”

He explored opportunities in law enforcement and before too long, found himself in the BLET program at Western Piedmont Community College. It was there that he was steered toward MDPS.

“When I was going through Western Piedmont, a lot of our instructors at Western Piedmont work or did work prior to retirement here in Morganton and they were very supportive of the department,” Beaver said. “When I was in the police academy, I never heard anybody say anything negative about the agency. Of course, that is where I learned the public safety concept of police and fire.