Deputies ask for public's assistance finding wanted pair

HILDEBRAN — The Burke County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two people investigators believe stole a vehicle from a convenience store late last month.

Dustin Fernandez Leone Brewton, 33, and Bridget Anne Bessette, 25, both of whom are homeless and believed to stay in Catawba County, are wanted on charges of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

The charges, pending warrant service, stem from a Sept. 26 incident where a man reported a man and woman had stolen his white Kia SUV from the Cubbard Express on Old N.C. 10 in Hildebran while he was in the store, the release said.

It was learned Oct. 4 the vehicle was in Catawba County, and BCSO detectives worked with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office to recover the vehicle and return it to the victim, the release said.

Deputies are looking for Brewton and Bessette to serve them with felony warrants. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 828-438-5500.