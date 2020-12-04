Deputies investigating after theft, gun shown on I-40

Detectives are investigating after a person’s car trouble ended in a theft and a gun being pointed at a friend.

It all started when the victim’s car broke down on Interstate 40 between Exits 100 and 103, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and passenger of the car left the vehicle in the westbound emergency lane of I-40 and were walking to the next exit to get a ride to work when a friend arrived, the release said. The friend told the victim that someone was in his car removing things.

The group drove back to the victim’s car and saw a woman standing beside the disabled vehicle with items taken from the victim’s car, the release said.

She ran back to her own car and tried to flee when one of the victim’s friends tried to detain her by reaching inside her car and taking her keys, the release said.

At that point, the woman took out a small pistol and pointed it at the friend before leaving in her vehicle, which was described as a silver Lincoln Town Car with the driver’s side taillight broken out.

Detectives have identified a suspect, and the investigation is continuing, the release said.