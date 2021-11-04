Deputies looking for missing man last seen walking away from wreck

ICARD — Deputies are looking for a missing man who was last seen late last month.

Koa Hang, 51, a 5-foot, 5-inch tall Asian man who weighs about 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen Oct. 27, according to information from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Hang, whose last known address was listed as 3625 N.C. 18 S in Morganton, was possibly seen Oct. 27 walking away from a wreck at the intersection of Icard School Road and Icard Rhodhiss Road around 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about Hang’s whereabouts or who may have seen him walking in the area of the wreck is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-438-5500.