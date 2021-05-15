Deputies nab 8 offenders on warrant service day

Sheriff’s deputies stayed busy Tuesday serving 21 warrants on eight different offenders throughout the county.
The warrants held 31 charges, 20 of which were misdemeanors and 11 that were felonies, according to a Thursday release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The following charges were served Tuesday:
Terrence Bradlee Thompson, 41, of 1559 Lemon Tree Lane in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of cocaine, felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor non-support. He was issued a $50,000 secured bond plus a $120 cash bond and had a court date set for May 21.
Chad Anderson Newton, 39, of 9060 Bridges Ave. in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony breaking and/or entering. He was released on a written promise to appear and a court date set for June 21.
Justice Renee Weaver, 26, of 811 Vine Arden Road in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of heroin, felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking/entering, three counts of misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a traffic charge for driving while license revoked/not impaired. Her bond was set at $31,000, and her next court date is set for May 21.
Michael Allen Lyons, 48, of 1705 Bethel Road Lot 5 in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking/entering and felony possession of stolen goods/property. His bond was set at $25,000 secured, and he was set to appear in court Thursday.
James Robert Hughes, 37, of 2309 U.S. 70 West Lot 1 in Morganton, was charged with four counts of failure to appear on a misdemeanor, misdemeanor shoplifting concealment of goods, and traffic charges for permitting operation of a vehicle with no insurance, no operator’s license, no liability insurance, driving while license revoked/not impaired and reckless driving with wanton disregard. His bond was set at $2,000 secured with a court date set for June 7.
Zakiyyah Laurice Rasheed, 53, of 1071 Hunter St. in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. She was held on a 48-hour hold with a court date set for June 17.
Rodney Howard Sanders, 56, of 1531 Royce St. in Morganton, was charged with a misdemeanor domestic violence order violation. He was held on a 48-hour hold and is set to appear in court May 28.
Thomas Junior Griffin, 53, of 100 Ross St. Lot C in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to stop for a stop sign/flashing red light and misdemeanor no operators license. He was released on a written promise to appear with a court date set for June 7.