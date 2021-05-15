Deputies nab 8 offenders on warrant service day

Michael Allen Lyons, 48, of 1705 Bethel Road Lot 5 in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking/entering and felony possession of stolen goods/property. His bond was set at $25,000 secured, and he was set to appear in court Thursday.

James Robert Hughes, 37, of 2309 U.S. 70 West Lot 1 in Morganton, was charged with four counts of failure to appear on a misdemeanor, misdemeanor shoplifting concealment of goods, and traffic charges for permitting operation of a vehicle with no insurance, no operator’s license, no liability insurance, driving while license revoked/not impaired and reckless driving with wanton disregard. His bond was set at $2,000 secured with a court date set for June 7.

Zakiyyah Laurice Rasheed, 53, of 1071 Hunter St. in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. She was held on a 48-hour hold with a court date set for June 17.

Rodney Howard Sanders, 56, of 1531 Royce St. in Morganton, was charged with a misdemeanor domestic violence order violation. He was held on a 48-hour hold and is set to appear in court May 28.

Thomas Junior Griffin, 53, of 100 Ross St. Lot C in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to stop for a stop sign/flashing red light and misdemeanor no operators license. He was released on a written promise to appear with a court date set for June 7.