Deputies responding to trespassing call make drug arrest

CONNELLY SPRINGS — Deputies who were dispatched to a house for a trespassing call made a drug arrest earlier this month.

Matthew Joe Propst, 36, of 5958 Pealot Drive in Morganton, was charged March 5 with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to a Monday press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge against Propst came after deputies were called to a home on Spann Hill Road in Connelly Springs for a report of trespassing, the release said.

Deputies made contact with Propst when they arrived on scene. While they were speaking with him, he attempted to remove something from his pocket and deputies ended up seizing methamphetamine, according to the release.

Propst was held under a $3,000 secured bond at the Burke County Jail with his next court appearance set for March 29.