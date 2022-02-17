 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputies searching for missing kids from Connelly Springs
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Deputies are searching for two children who left their home in Connelly Springs on Thursday.

A 14-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl walked away from a home Thursday morning in the area of Bryant Moore Road and Berea Church Road, according to an alert on the Smart911 app.

The girl has a purple jacket and the boy has a black shirt and black pants, the alert said. Photos of the children were not immediately available. 

Anyone who has seen them or who has contact with them should call 911 immediately.

