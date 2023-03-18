VALDESE — Deputies ended up seizing weapons, ammunition and a moonshine still from a man who asked them to check his house because he thought he was being chased.

Ronald Ray Stroup, 52, of Valdese, was charged with felony possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon of mass destruction after an incident March 10, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after Stroup flagged down a passerby and told them he had been shot and had someone chasing him, the release said.

The passerby called 911, and deputies arrived on the scene and escorted Stroup back to his home, the release said.

When they got to his house, Stroup asked the deputies to check his home. During their sweep of the residence, deputies found two guns and a fermentation barrel and ingredients to produce moonshine, the release said.

They also found several holes in the wall, which were consistent with Stroup saying he had discharged his own firearm inside the home, the release said.

The scene was secured and deputies obtained a search warrant for the home. When the search warrant was executed, deputies found a sawed-off shotgun, another firearm, ammunition and a moonshine still, the release said.

North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement was contacted and the still was seized, the release said.

Stroup’s bond was set at $30,000 secured, the release said.