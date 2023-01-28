 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputies still searching for man after body found in July

HILDEBRAN – Deputies still are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with a man’s disappearance.

Mark Anthony Ortiz, 24, is wanted on charges of felonious disposal of a body ad felonious obstruction of justice, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Ortiz is wanted in connection with the death of 29-year-old Anthony John Jaworsky, a Catawba County man who had been missing since July 13, 2021, according to information previously published by The News Herald.

Jaworsky’s vehicle had been found on Interstate 40 in Iredell County by state troopers shortly after he was reported missing to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Man wanted after investigators, cadaver dog scour Hildebran property for missing man

It was about a year later that investigators from BCSO, CCSO and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation searched a property on Curley’s Fish Camp Road in Hildebran in July 2022, the release said.

Evidence discovered during the search led to a warrant being issued for Ortiz, and deputies have been searching for him ever since. The evidence disclosed

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500, or Morganton/Burke County CrimeStoppers at 828-437-3333. CrimeStoppers tips are anonymous.

Picture released for suspect in missing person case
