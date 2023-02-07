HILDEBRAN — Authorities still are asking for the public's help finding a man who was last seen in September.

Jason James Lee Sheffield, 31, was last seen by family members on Sept. 16, but made a court appearance on Sept. 19, his aunt, Ronda Lowman, told The News Herald in November.

Sheffield is described as a 5-foot, 8-inch white male with brown hair and blue eyes who weighs about 160 pounds, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO detectives have searched Sheffield’s last known address, the surrounding area and have interviewed people known to associate with him, the release said. Detectives did find a family member who gave Sheffield a ride home on Sept. 19, but the person had not seen or heard from him since, the release said.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have information about his whereabouts to call the Burke County Emergency Communications Center's non-emergency number at 828-438-5500.

Sheffield's family members said in November he often wore baggy pants or shorts, with a silver chain necklace around his neck and a hat with a Confederate flag on it.

Sheffield has struggled with addiction, Lawson said in November, but it’s not normal for him to stay away from his family for this long. Lowman said he’d typically be at her house three or four times a week to have supper.

Lowman previously said the family had passed out nearly 1,500 flyers, hanging them in stores around Burke, Caldwell, Catawba and McDowell counties by November. Family members told deputies Sheffield was known to frequent Drexel, Morganton and the Hickory area of Catawba County.

Sheffield’s family previously told The News Herald they understand this case might not end happily.

“Just tell us where he’s at so we can bring him home,” Lowman said in November. “It’s the reality of what drugs do to people nowadays. This is the new reality of life, and this could happen to anybody’s family.”