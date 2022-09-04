Deputies suit up in new uniforms after months of research

After decades of wearing variations of the same uniform, local sheriff’s deputies have a new style they say is more comfortable, more durable and more modern than the previous look.

It all started when Sgt. James Huffman with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office was doing research for graduate school on recruitment, retention and morale at agencies. He asked a lifelong Burke County resident why he went to a Catawba County law enforcement agency to start his law enforcement career.

“‘Y’all are just old fashioned,’” Huffman recalled the man saying. “‘Y’all are just kind of behind.’”

Huffman and Sgt. Anthony Gambino, whose undergraduate degree is in business and marketing, started discussing ways they could improve the department’s morale for current employees, and its appeal for potential employees.

They decided to survey the department to find out how everyone felt about the current state of affairs, and find out what issues could easily be addressed.

“One of the big things with any issue in any organization is it’s very important to make sure everyone feels like their voice is heard,” Gambino said. “Make sure everyone feels like they get to state their opinion.”

The department-wide survey gave everyone a chance to do that, addressing a wide variety of issues – including uniforms.

“It was basically how can the Burke County Sheriff’s Office improve its agency within, so internally, and externally, so that we can keep good officers and also get some of these new officers coming in,” Gambino said.

In the survey, 98% of respondents had a negative view of the department’s uniforms, Huffman said. The department’s policy on facial hair, which was not allowed at the time of the survey, also polled poorly.

Facial hair now is allowed for deputies, and the department was able to secure a grant that covered most of the new uniform costs.

The sheriff’s office started a committee that was open to everyone in the department and it set off to find out what would most benefit the county, looking at other departments and studies done on different styles of uniforms.

One of the studies, conducted by the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, found officers who carry most of their equipment on their vests instead of their duty belts experience less hip and lower-back pain. That study also found the vests do not hinder movement, or create safety concerns for the officer.

“Traditionally, law enforcement wore everything on the belt,” Gambino said. “Throughout the years, we have come out with more and more nifty tools to help us. Tasers, pepper spray, different flashlights, now they make different size Tasers, we carry tourniquets for medical reason … when I had everything on my waist, literally, there was no space.”

More research, Gambino said, showed fewer officer injuries with load-bearing vests.

The new uniform traded in the old gray button up shirt and black slacks for load-bearing vests in an all-black ensemble. The biggest difference, though, is the load-bearing vest, which helps deputies carry their gear in a more comfortable way, Huffman and Gambino said.

Not only did the department switch to load-bearing vests, but now they’re wearing a much more durable shirt and pants combination.

“If we were out on foot and had to go through a briar patch, which is very likely in Burke County, that uniform was done,” Huffman said. “The old uniform was ruined. It was picked to death … you’d need a new pair of pants. They were just totally picked apart.”

The new material is water resistant, anti-flammable and anti-rip, Gambino said.

He was one of the wear-testers for the uniform and started wearing it in the early spring.

“I guess the most I liked about it is the versatility, the practicality and just the comfort side of it,” Gambino said. “I can move. I can sit in a car, I can reach things a lot easier. I can get to my equipment a lot easier.”

He said he used to go to the chiropractor every couple of months, but hasn’t gone back since switching to the new uniform.

Ultimately, the sheriff’s office hopes the new uniforms will help with recruitment and retention by making officers feel more comfortable on the job.

So far, it may be successful.

Not including positions that will be filled by students in basic law enforcement training, the sheriff’s office currently is down only two sworn officer positions, Huffman said.

About a year and a half ago, the department was down 18 sworn positions.

“That’s a dramatic difference,” Huffman said.

They said they were pleased with administration staff at the sheriff’s office for their openness in the conversation.

“They listened, they made changes, and I think overall, it was nice to have that feeling that they’re doing all this in the best interest of the employees,” Gambino said. “When it comes to their safety, their well-being, their ability to do their work and do it well, I think that’s really what they’re focusing on.”