The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was given Narcan after he began suffering overdose-like symptoms during an arrest Friday.

It was around 3:30 p.m. when a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Drexel Police Department pulled a vehicle over near the post office in Drexel, according to a release from BCSO.

Jonathan Michael Stanley, 32, of Connelly Springs, was a passenger in the car and had outstanding warrants from probation and parole, the release said. He was taken into custody and when law enforcement searched him, they found a foil packet and drug paraphernalia, the release said.

The deputy opened the packet to see what was inside it, only for a gust of wind to blow a white, crystal substance from the packet into his face, the release said.

Stanley was being transported to the Burke County Jail and was almost there when the deputy started to feel his chest tightening and his arms and legs tingling, the release said. He notified his supervisor and was given Narcan.

The deputy was transported to a local medical facility and has since been released, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation, but Sheriff Banks Hinceman said investigators believe the powder the deputy was exposed to was some kind of impairing substance. The substance would have to be tested to confirm exactly what it was, he said.

Rise of overdose deaths

Overdose deaths have been steadily climbing in the United States over the last two decades, hitting an all-time high in 2021 with 106,699 drug-involved overdose deaths, according to information from the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Deaths involving synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, rose to 70,601 in 2021, information from the Institute said.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there were 67.4 overdose deaths per 100,000 residents in Burke County in 2021, according to a Friday article in The News Herald. NCDHHS attributed the rise of overdose deaths in North Carolina to fentanyl, and said 77% of the deaths likely involved fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a potent, synthetic opioid used as a painkiller. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s 50 times stronger than heroin, and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Dr. Daniel Colby, the co-medical director at the University of California, Davis Department of Emergency Medicine, said absorption of fentanyl through the skin by casual exposure — like touching a person, or a doorknob or dollar bill — is unlikely.

Information from the Drug Enforcement Administration said while it’s less likely to occur than skin contact, inhalation of airborne fentanyl powder is the most likely cause of harmful effects to first responders.

The DEA advises first responders to wear gloves when the presence of fentanyl is suspected, and to wear a mask and eye protection when small amounts of fentanyl may be present.

To date, NCDHHS has not received any confirmed reports of overdoses among first responders, said Summer Tonizzo, a spokesperson for the department.

Anyone who encounters someone experiencing an overdose — slow breathing, sleepiness, unconsciousness, or small pupils — should call 911 immediately, and begin life-saving measures, Colby said in a release on the UC Davis Health website.

If naloxone is available, it should be administered. It may take multiple doses of naloxone, typically available as a nasal spray, to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. Naloxone, with common brand names Narcan and Evzio, is available at pharmacies without a prescription, Colby said.

Friday’s incident remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stanley is being held in the Burke County Jail under no bond for a post release warrant, according to the BCSO press release, and his bond was set at $25,000 secured for a probation warrant for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.