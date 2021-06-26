Doctor faces lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct

The plaintiff also alleged in the lawsuit that Hussein called her “my girl” and asked if he could see her tattoos.

The other plaintiff alleged that during her more than two years of employment with Hussein, he would repeatedly tell her “we should get naked,” ask about her sex life and make comments about his own, the filing said.

She said Hussein would regularly put his hands on her backside, and that the behavior happened on a weekly, sometimes daily, basis, the lawsuit alleged.

She said he had put his hands down her pants on several occasions, and about four times he put his hand down her pants and tried to touch her private area, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiff said in the filing that she had to grab his arm and physically remove it from her pants before he could touch her private area.

Around August, the plaintiff said Hussein came up behind her, grabbed her breasts and grinded his pelvis into her backside.

In his response to the lawsuits, Hussein acknowledged that he had pleaded guilty to assault on a female in McDowell County in a case brought up by one of the plaintiffs, but otherwise denied wrongdoing.