Doctor faces lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct

A doctor who pleaded guilty in March to assault on a female has been sued by two former employees alleging sexual misconduct.
Dr. Diaa Eldin Hussein, who has practices in Morganton, Marion and Lenoir, pleaded guilty March 26 in McDowell County to assault on a female after he originally had been charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery in January.
Now, Hussein is facing civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct against two former employees – including the employee who took out criminal charges against him.
The lawsuits, filed in May in Burke County, allege that Hussein touched them, propositioned them and made inappropriate and sexual-in-nature comments to them.
One of the lawsuits said in the early part of this year, Hussein repeatedly touched the plaintiff’s backside and would hug her and put his hands on her waist, sides or shoulders. The filing alleged the purpose of that contact was to touch her breasts.
It also said Hussein put his hand inside the plaintiff’s shirt and touched her bra and breast.
On Jan. 13, the lawsuit alleged Hussein put his hand in the plaintiff’s pants’ pocket to figure out whether she was wearing underwear at work. Five days later, the lawsuit alleged Hussein told the plaintiff she could take her clothes off if she was too hot, told her he was stressed out and asked if she could “help relieve him.”
The plaintiff also alleged in the lawsuit that Hussein called her “my girl” and asked if he could see her tattoos.
The other plaintiff alleged that during her more than two years of employment with Hussein, he would repeatedly tell her “we should get naked,” ask about her sex life and make comments about his own, the filing said.
She said Hussein would regularly put his hands on her backside, and that the behavior happened on a weekly, sometimes daily, basis, the lawsuit alleged.
She said he had put his hands down her pants on several occasions, and about four times he put his hand down her pants and tried to touch her private area, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiff said in the filing that she had to grab his arm and physically remove it from her pants before he could touch her private area.
Around August, the plaintiff said Hussein came up behind her, grabbed her breasts and grinded his pelvis into her backside.
In his response to the lawsuits, Hussein acknowledged that he had pleaded guilty to assault on a female in McDowell County in a case brought up by one of the plaintiffs, but otherwise denied wrongdoing.
Hussein, who still had an active license to practice medicine in North Carolina as of Friday, had previously been reprimanded by both the North Carolina and Virginia medical boards after a patient in North Carolina filed a complaint against him.
The patient said in her 2015 complaint that Hussein inappropriately touched her, made inappropriate comments about her appearance and gave her his cellphone number during an appointment for weight loss treatment.
Hussein admitted to giving the patient his cellphone number, but denied inappropriately touching her or making inappropriate comments. He admitted he may have unintentionally examined her or spoke to her in a way that she thought was inappropriate, and apologized for how that may have made her feel, according to a consent order filed in 2016.
The consent order required Hussein to have a female chaperone who has read the consent order present any time he examines a female patient, and that the chaperone must make a note on the patient’s medical record that she was present during the examination.
A 2017 order from the medical board in Virginia forbid Hussein from examining female patients in the state until the North Carolina board lifts its restrictions. If he starts practicing medicine in Virginia, he has to petition the medical board there and be granted approval before he can treat female patients.
No new action has been taken against Hussein since his conviction, according to information on the North Carolina Medical Board’s website.
His conviction from March for misdemeanor assault on a female still is not listed on the site, but according to information from the medical board, misdemeanor convictions that aren’t minor traffic violations must be reported to the board within 60 days of conviction.
The board also said it lists convictions of offenses against a person, offenses of moral turpitude, offenses involving the use of drugs or alcohol and violations of public health and safety codes.
The News Herald reached out to the medical board Friday to get more information, but did not hear back by press time.
The cases did not have court dates set as of Friday, according to officials with the Burke County Clerk of Court’s office.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.